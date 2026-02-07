WIPO Issues a Recommendation for the Designation of IMPI as an ISA/IPEA Authority.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has recognized the leadership of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) by unanimously recommending its designation as an International Searching Authority and International Preliminary Examining Authority, within the framework of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

This recommendation results from the evaluation conducted by the PCT Committee for Technical Cooperation and constitutes a recognition of the institutional development achieved by IMPI.

The next step will be the formal evaluation and approval by the PCT Assembly, which will be required to confirm the designation so that IMPI may officially assume these functions as an international authority.

If such designation is confirmed, IMPI would be authorized to conduct international searches and preliminary examinations with international effect, thereby expanding the options available to applicants seeking an efficient and competitive alternative within the PCT system.