Sergio Olivares Partner Olivares Patent Group
Sergio L. Olivares

Email

+52 (55) 5322 3000 EXT. 3201
Bio and Articles
Daniel Sánchez co-chair, OLIVARES Litigation, Patent Teams
Daniel Sánchez

Email

+52 (55) 5322 3000 EXT. 3210
Bio and Articles
WIPO Issues a Recommendation for the Designation of IMPI as an ISA/IPEA Authority.
Saturday, February 7, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has recognized the leadership of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) by unanimously recommending its designation as an International Searching Authority and International Preliminary Examining Authority, within the framework of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

This recommendation results from the evaluation conducted by the PCT Committee for Technical Cooperation and constitutes a recognition of the institutional development achieved by IMPI.

The next step will be the formal evaluation and approval by the PCT Assembly, which will be required to confirm the designation so that IMPI may officially assume these functions as an international authority.

If such designation is confirmed, IMPI would be authorized to conduct international searches and preliminary examinations with international effect, thereby expanding the options available to applicants seeking an efficient and competitive alternative within the PCT system.

© 2005-2026 OLIVARES Y COMPAÑIA S.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from OLIVARES

Amendment on Declarations of Tangible and Intangible Cultural Heritage
by: Luis C. Schmidt
Extraordinary Publication Use Patents Linkage Gazette
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
The Amendment to the Amparo Law in Mexico
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Luis C. Schmidt
Beyond the Threshold: How to Mitigate Risks After the Reform? Reform to the Mexican Anti-money Laundering Law
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer
Proposed Amendment to the Mexican Industrial Property Law
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Luis C. Schmidt
Courts Establish That the Accounting Expert Evidence in a Claim for Damages for Copyright Only Proceeds After the Infringement is Declared.
by: Armando Arenas , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Update of the implementation of Judicial Reform in Mexico.
by: Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Significant Modification to the Last Edition of the Linkage Gazette
by: Alejandro Luna Fandiño , Gustavo A. Alcocer
CNA in Charge: Thresholds Down, Fines Up
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer
Labor Strike in Local Civil Courts
by: Alejandro Luna Fandiño , Abraham Díaz
New Agreement to Accelerate Importation of Health Products Through PAHO
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Decree for the Promotion of Pharmaceutical Investment and the So-Called “Plant Requirement”
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Gradual Implementation of the National Code of Civil and Family Procedure in Mexico City: Key Dates and Broader Impact
by: Armando Arenas , Alejandro Luna Fandiño

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 