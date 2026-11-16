With winter looming, employers may soon be facing difficult decisions about how to respond to snowstorms, icy roads, power outages, and the aftermath of inclement weather. This article outlines five key legal and safety considerations to weigh while making these decisions.

Quick Hits

The general duty clause of the Occupational Safety and Health Act requires employers to provide a workplace free from hazards likely to cause death or serious harm, including icy sidewalks and parking lots.

Challenges with wage-and-hour legal compliance may arise when winter weather forces a business to temporarily close or makes commuting untenable for workers.

Remote work may be an option to keep some business functions operating.

1. Inclement Weather Preparation

Before winter storms happen, it may be helpful to review any inclement weather policies and remote work policies, especially if they have not been updated in a while. Employers may wish to train workers to recognize the signs of hypothermia.

2. Workplace Safety

To prevent fall injuries, employers have an obligation to remove ice and snow from sidewalks and parking lots at the workplace. However, normal commuting from home to work is not covered under the OSHA.

Depending on the work environment and local climate, employers may consider safety measures like keeping flashlights, generators, blankets, and carbon monoxide detectors accessible in the workplace. Portable generators should be kept outdoors, not in enclosed spaces, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

If some employees use company-owned vehicles, employers may wish to ensure the vehicles have enough antifreeze, and the tires and brakes are regularly maintained for proper functioning.

3. Wage-and-Hour Obligations

Under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), nonexempt employees must be paid for all time worked. If nonexempt employees cannot report to work due to inclement weather, the employer does not have to pay for that time, and employees may use vacation days or other personal time off. The guaranteed salary of exempt employees cannot be docked due to inclement weather or closures caused by the employer. However, the employer can require exempt employees to use vacation days or other paid time off when they cannot work due to inclement weather or require them to work remotely.

4. Remote Work Options

Even if the employer normally mandates in-person presence, allowing workers to work remotely during inclement weather may help the employer to prioritize the safety of the workforce and maintain business operations. Some nonexempt employees may be able to perform their job duties remotely, and the employer would need to ensure that employees record all time worked and pay for that work time. The job duties, location, and information security needs may determine whether remote work is feasible. In situations where employees have no power at the office or at home, remote work may not be a viable option until power and internet service are restored. When remote work is not an option, many businesses try to have as many employees safely report to work as possible, so operations can continue. When a remote worker loses internet access or power at home, but the office remains operational, the employer may require the employee to report to the office if safe to do so. If a nonexempt employee has been working at home but loses internet access and cannot perform any work without it, then the employee is on personal time and does not have to be paid for that time. Once service is restored, the employee should clock back in and resume working. Even when working remotely, nonexempt employees must be permitted to take any legally required meal and rest breaks under state law. Exempt employees working remotely must be paid, and their salary cannot be reduced because of a loss of internet access or power.

5. Clear Communications

Employers may want to update communication protocols as needed to ensure clear communication via text or email about closures or transitions to remote work before employees get on the road. For some employers, switching to remote work may be a fairly simple process.

This article was co-authored by Leah J. Shepherd, who is a writer in Ogletree Deakins’ Washington, D.C., office.

Listen to this post here.