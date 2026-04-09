Winona County Victim of Cyber Attack

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an emergency executive order on April 7, 2026, dispatching the Minnesota National Guard after Winona County requested assistance following a cyber attack disrupting its “critical systems and digital services.” The attack occurred on April 6, 2026, and is “significantly impairing the county’s ability to deliver vital emergency and municipal services.”

The attackers are currently unknown, but it is further evidence of the increased threat of cyber-attacks following the war in Iran, which is the subject of a Joint Advisory issued by federal government agencies warning government agencies and critical infrastructure to prepare and prevent cyber-attacks during the war in Iran.

Despite a two-week cease fire, Iran has always been a formidable cyber adversary, and it is anticipated that the cyber-attacks will continue as normal.