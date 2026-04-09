Winona County Victim of Cyber Attack
Thursday, April 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an emergency executive order on April 7, 2026, dispatching the Minnesota National Guard after Winona County requested assistance following a cyber attack disrupting its “critical systems and digital services.” The attack occurred on April 6, 2026, and is “significantly impairing the county’s ability to deliver vital emergency and municipal services.”

The attackers are currently unknown, but it is further evidence of the increased threat of cyber-attacks following the war in Iran, which is the subject of a Joint Advisory issued by federal government agencies warning government agencies and critical infrastructure to prepare and prevent cyber-attacks during the war in Iran.

Despite a two-week cease fire, Iran has always been a formidable cyber adversary, and it is anticipated that the cyber-attacks will continue as normal.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Privacy Tip #486 – “Stolen Credentials Are a Major Threat”
by: Linn F. Freedman
Vetting AI for Government: California’s Executive Order Sets New Expectations
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Not Every Wiretap Claim Belongs in Federal Court: Federal Court Sends Pennsylvania Case Back to State Court
by: Roma Patel
Joint Advisory Warns of Iran Cyber Actors Attacking U.S. Critical Infrastructure
by: Linn F. Freedman
Privacy Tip #485 – Preventing Identity Theft
by: Linn F. Freedman
Carfax Motion to Dismiss Denied in DPPA Crash-Report Data Sales Case
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Mandiant M-Trends 2026 Report: Threat Actors Using AI in Attacks
by: Linn F. Freedman
Oklahoma Joins Comprehensive State Privacy Law Landscape
by: Roma Patel
Consent Banners Versus Browser Reality: What the Ace Hardware Complaint Alleges
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
FBI Warns: Iran Cyber Actors Using Telegram to Push Malware
by: Linn F. Freedman
Simplified Roadmap for OTC Markets Quotation
by: Zhuoyao (Joy) Hui , Anna Jinhua Wang
Driving Home the Point – Accommodating Employee Commutes
by: Abby M. Warren , Christopher A. Costain
Massachusetts Construction Industry Continues to Wait While Prompt Payment Law Is Put To The Test
by: Catherine A. Maronski

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 