A Win on Fraud, a Warning on Valuation: Takeaways from North Donald

On February 19, 2026, the U.S. Tax Court issued its opinion in North Donald LA Property, LLC v. Commissioner (T.C. Memo. 2026-19), a syndicated conservation easement (SCE) case involving an asserted 75% civil fraud penalty and, alternatively, accuracy-related penalties.

Key Takeaways

The IRS did not meet its heavy burden to prove civil fraud by clear and convincing evidence and there was thus no fraud penalty (75%).

The 40% gross valuation misstatement penalty was imposed due to significant overstatement of the value claimed on the return.

While the 40% penalty was a meaningful improvement on the penalty front, it is still a very high penalty compared to many recent IRS settlement resolutions currently being offered by the SCE space.

The Opinion Broken Down