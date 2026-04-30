Will States with Adult-Use Marijuana Programs See a Renewed Surge Towards Medical Programs Following Rescheduling?

Rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III is a big deal for a lot of reasons we’ve covered extensively here at Budding Trends. But one question we haven’t fully unpacked yet: What does it mean for state medical programs in states that also have adult-use markets? Will patients who drifted toward recreational dispensaries find their way back into formal medical programs? We think the answer is yes, although the reasons are more layered than most people appreciate.

The 280E Effect on Pricing

This is probably the most underappreciated driver of potential medical program growth post-rescheduling, and it deserves top billing.

Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code has been crushing marijuana operators financially for years, disallowing standard business deductions and creating effective tax rates that bear no relationship to actual profitability. In states with both medical and adult-use programs, dispensaries have often been quietly cross-subsidizing their operations in ways that made meaningful price differentiation between medical and recreational products difficult to sustain.

With 280E relief flowing to Schedule III operators, the cost structure of the medical marijuana supply chain improves dramatically. That savings can — and competitive pressure suggests it very well may — flow at least partially to consumers in the form of lower prices on medical products. In states where medical marijuana already enjoys a tax advantage over recreational (and most states do exempt medical marijuana from some or all marijuana excise taxes), the price differential between holding a medical card and simply walking into a recreational dispensary could become large enough to drive real consumer behavior change.

Think about the math from a patient’s perspective. Every time a medical card comes up for renewal, regular marijuana consumers are running a cost-benefit analysis: renewal fee, doctor’s visit, and the administrative hassle of maintaining patient status weighed against whatever discount they get at the counter. Post-rescheduling, that differential widens. The math starts looking a lot more favorable for maintaining or obtaining a medical card.

The Insurance Angle

Here is where things get genuinely interesting and where Schedule III could drive medical program enrollment in ways that go well beyond price competition.

Schedule III controlled substances are eligible for FDA approval processes, prescription coverage analysis by insurers, and formulary inclusion in ways that Schedule I substances simply are not. We want to be careful not to overstate this — insurance coverage for medical marijuana is not happening overnight, and even FDA-approved cannabis-derived products like Epidiolex have had complicated coverage journeys. But the pathway to insurance reimbursement now exists for Schedule III medical marijuana products in a way it never did before.

Even the prospect of eventual insurance coverage could drive patients with qualifying conditions toward formal medical program enrollment rather than self-medicating through the adult-use market. For patients managing chronic pain, PTSD, epilepsy, or chemotherapy-related nausea — patients who often carry significant ongoing healthcare costs — the financial incentive to participate in a formal medical program could be substantial. The road is long, but for the first time it goes somewhere.

The Physician Engagement Factor

One of the persistent structural challenges for state medical marijuana programs has been physician reluctance. Many physicians — particularly those affiliated with large hospital systems, academic medical centers, or practices with conservative compliance cultures — have been unwilling to recommend a Schedule I substance regardless of their personal views on its therapeutic value. The federal illegality created real professional risk: potential conflicts with DEA registration requirements, institutional pushback, and liability exposure that made many doctors unwilling to engage at all.

Schedule III changes that calculus in a meaningful way. A Schedule III recommendation should be categorically different from a Schedule I recommendation in the eyes of physicians, their employers, and their malpractice carriers. We expect to see a meaningful expansion, admittedly gradually at first, in the number of physicians willing to engage with medical cannabis post-rescheduling — particularly in specialty practices serving patients with conditions where marijuana has an established history of demonstrated efficacy.

More physicians recommending marijuana means more patients entering formal medical programs. It’s not complicated, but the magnitude of this effect could be quite large — especially in states where medical program enrollment has been constrained by physician supply rather than patient demand. Physicians who couldn’t meet patients at Schedule I may be perfectly comfortable meeting them at Schedule III.

The Veteran Population

This deserves its own paragraph. Veterans and veterans’ groups have been among the most vocal advocates for medical cannabis access, particularly for PTSD and chronic pain management. The VA has been categorically prohibited from recommending cannabis to veteran patients precisely because of its Schedule I status. Schedule III doesn’t automatically change VA policy — we would expect the VA to move carefully and deliberately — but it removes the most fundamental legal barrier to VA physician engagement with cannabis therapeutics.

If the VA moves, even partially, toward allowing its physicians to recommend Schedule III medical cannabis products, the enrollment effect on state medical programs could be enormous. There are roughly nine million enrolled VA healthcare users nationwide. Even a modest shift toward formal medical cannabis program participation represents a massive influx of new patients into state programs.

The Stigma Reduction Effect

This one is harder to quantify but probably shouldn’t be underestimated.

Schedule I carries a specific cultural meaning — it places marijuana in the same federal category as heroin, regardless of what the science actually says. Schedule III is the schedule of ketamine, anabolic steroids, and testosterone. That is a very different neighborhood, and the neighbors matter.

For patients who have been curious about medical marijuana but reluctant to engage because of stigma — particularly older patients, patients in more conservative communities, and patients whose physicians have been dismissive — the federal acknowledgment that marijuana has accepted medical use and lower abuse potential than Schedule I substances is genuinely meaningful. We would expect medical program enrollment to grow among demographic groups historically underrepresented in these programs, particularly older adults managing chronic conditions.

In the Deep South and across the Southeast — where our firm has deep roots and where several states have relatively recent and sometimes restrictive medical marijuana programs — this stigma reduction effect could be particularly pronounced. Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana all have programs that have struggled with enrollment relative to their population size. The Schedule III designation may provide exactly the kind of federal imprimatur that moves the needle in more conservative markets. We’ll continue watching those enrollment numbers closely.

The Counterargument — Does It Matter in Mature Adult-Use States?

To be fair, in states with mature, well-established adult-use programs — Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington — the medical program has already been significantly hollowed out. Many patients in those states made a deliberate choice years ago to simply participate in the recreational market. The convenience of adult-use access without the card renewal hassle is real, and in states where recreational prices have dropped dramatically due to market competition, the price differential may not be large enough to drive significant re-enrollment.

In those markets, the physician engagement factor and the insurance angle are probably more important drivers of medical program growth than price alone — and those effects will take time to materialize.

Conclusion

Net-net: Yes, state medical programs should see meaningful enrollment growth post-rescheduling. The drivers — 280E cost relief flowing to consumers, expanded physician engagement, the long-term prospect of insurance coverage, stigma reduction, and potential VA policy evolution — point to a real trend, not just an optimistic projection. The magnitude will vary considerably by state depending on the maturity of the adult-use market, the structure of the existing medical program, and the demographics of the patient population.

For operators in states with both programs, the time to think carefully about your medical program infrastructure is now — patient intake processes, physician relationships, compliance systems, and pricing strategy. The window to position yourself for medical program growth is open, and operators who move quickly will have a real advantage over those who wait.