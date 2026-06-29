Why You Should Always Select Full Tort Coverage

It used to be that you had to physically visit your local insurance agent’s office to apply for automobile insurance. You were forced to talk to someone, live and in person. Now, most people simply apply online. A few clicks, all set – you’re insured.

But that agent-to-insured interaction can be critical. Why? Because the agent can – and should – explain your options to you. They should tell you what is most important, what is less so, and explain the consequences of each and every decision that you make.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to make time to sit and chat with an agent. Here’s what you need to know:

One of the most important decisions you’ll make is choosing between limited tort and full tort coverage. While limited tort policies often cost less, they can significantly affect your legal rights after a car accident. Understanding the differences can help you make an informed decision and protect yourself if you’re injured in a crash.

Full tort coverage preserves your right to seek compensation for all damages resulting from a motor vehicle accident, including:

Medical expenses

Lost wages

Property damage

Pain and suffering

Emotional distress

Loss of enjoyment of life

Limited tort coverage typically offers lower insurance premiums, but drivers who select limited tort generally cannot recover non-economic damages (like pain and suffering) unless they suffer a serious injury or qualify for a statutory exception. Don’t limit yourself by selecting limited tort.