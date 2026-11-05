Why Scale Still Makes Sense: Technology, Data and AI in Insurance Consolidation

For most of the last decade, the case for insurance consolidation has been easy to make. Buy good businesses in a fragmented market, enjoy the recurring revenue, centralise the back office and build a platform worth more than the sum of its parts.

This is the archetypal playbook for insurance broker consolidation, and investors will continue to find valid investment opportunities for this strategy.

However, the difference is the role that technology, and AI in particular, now plays in the consolidation process. A well‑run group is no longer simply a vehicle for removing duplicated cost. It can make each acquired business more productive and competitive than it could otherwise have been.

For example, a specialist broker may have excellent client relationships, but no realistic budget for technology infrastructure. A managing general agent (“MGA”) may have market‑leading underwriting expertise, but lack the scale to invest in analytics or automation. A larger group can supply these capabilities across many businesses whilst leaving intact the human relationships, and expertise that made them, worth acquiring.

The economics of technology favour scale

Insurance‑sector technology is expensive. A credible platform is just not a software licence; it comprises data infrastructure, integration, cyber security, specialist hires and regulatory controls. For a smaller broker or MGA whose management is busy running the business, it may be difficult to justify the expenditure of time or resources.

Take a broker consolidator rolling out an AI tool to process submissions, compare quotes and prepare renewal documents. For a single brokerage, the return may not justify the up‑front investment costs. Across a large group, the same tool handles thousands of transactions, takes repetitive work off people’s desks and frees producers to advise clients and win business.

The result is genuine operating leverage: revenue and volumes can grow without the corresponding increase in administrative expense. Technology ceases being a separate cost for each business and becomes instead an asset the group can repeatedly use.

Revenue is more important than cost

Cost savings are the familiar justification for scale. However, this is only part of the value provided by new technology.

It is predicted that AI will increasingly perform core underwriting and claims‑handling functions. Nevertheless, human judgements and relationships will still continue to be important in successful insurance businesses. Producers must understand their clients’ risks, underwriters must be able to discern profitable business from badly priced business and claims handlers must make difficult calls in sensitive situations.

AI can strip away much of the administration in the broking business: extracting information from documents, preparing presentations, managing renewals, comparing wordings. This functionality facilitates capacity without adding headcount, and across a large population of brokers even modest productivity gains can improve earnings.

There is a growth angle too. A group writing insurance business across several specialist lines can use its data to spot unmet coverage needs, segment clients better and support cross‑selling. A regional broker joining a platform gains new products and specialist colleagues. It also gains tools that show where those capabilities fit its existing book.

This use‑case for technology, data and AI is important for private capital. A business that grows only by acquisition looks very different from one where acquisitions also improve productivity, retention and organic growth. The best platforms will use technology to make their distribution relationships more valuable, not merely cheaper to run.

Data is where scale becomes an advantage

The industry produces enormous amounts of data, most of which is scattered across systems, businesses and counterparties. Consolidation is a chance to address the issues arising from decentralised data sets. A group combining brokers, MGAs or specialist underwriters can build a much fuller picture of client needs, risk characteristics, pricing, claims and portfolio performance; provided the information can lawfully and properly be combined.

More data does not automatically mean better decisions. Insurance data is often patchy, inconsistent or restricted by contract and regulation, and in specialist lines, history can be an inconsistent guide to future performance. The winners will be the businesses that organise and govern their information well, not those with the most data.

Efficient processes using comprehensive and ordered data can create a useful feedback loop. A platform that compares performance across its businesses can see what works, refine its tools and roll improvements out more widely. Better processes produce cleaner data, which drives further improvement. That is a more durable advantage than size alone.

The relevance for acquiring brokers and MGAs

Distribution and delegated underwriting suit this model especially well, because they combine specialist judgement with information‑heavy process. Consider a specialist MGA with an excellent team that is held back by limited administrative and technology resource. Inside a larger platform, it can draw on shared data infrastructure, automated submission processing, regulatory support and proper portfolio monitoring, whilst the underwriters stay focused on their market.

The differentiated roles in a consolidated group can be an important part of the overall commercial strategy. The aim is not to turn every acquisition into a clone. Much of the value in insurance businesses sits in very specific expertise and relationships, which should be retained. Centralise where scale genuinely helps and leave specialist judgement alone where it provides value. A shared platform can facilitate this balance, giving acquired businesses sophisticated infrastructure without asking them to build or run it.

Private capital and the compounding platform

The traditional sponsor model has relied heavily on buying smaller businesses at lower multiples and benefiting from the higher multiple a scaled platform commands. This approach remains valid. However, when value depends mainly on continued deal flow, returns are exposed to deal pricing, financing costs and exit markets.

Technology adds another dimension. A well‑capitalised platform can incur one‑off costs in technology, people and infrastructure, and then apply it across existing and future businesses. If this infrastructure can show a track record of improving the companies it buys, the case for each later acquisition becomes more compelling. Investors can then target revenue per producer, rather than relying solely on cost savings and multiple expansion. Better margins fund more investment and more acquisitions, which in turn create more places to deploy the same capabilities.

None of this means that every AI project will succeed. Integration cost, model risk, obsolescence and poor adoption can all undermine a business case. The thesis must rest on measurable improvement, not on the fact that new tools are available.

Integration quality now matters more

The availability of new technologies changes what investors should be asking in diligence. Two businesses with similar numbers can be very differently placed to benefit from joining a platform. One has clean, accessible data and modern systems. The other runs on fragmented legacy technology and contracts that restrict data use or migration. This difference feeds directly into integration cost and the timing of synergies.

Technology diligence therefore belongs in the investment thesis, not on the post‑completion to‑do list. Investors must understand the target’s data, the contractual rights over its use, reliance on third‑party software, cyber resilience and the real cost of integration.

Regulation is just as important. AI used in pricing, underwriting, claims or anything involving personal data needs proper governance and human oversight. UK and EU rules on data protection, conduct, outsourcing and operational resilience will shape how group technology is designed and deployed. Scale helps fund the infrastructure to manage this consistently, but a bigger group also means more complex oversight across more regulated entities.

These considerations now materialise in transaction documents, and impact price, integration plans, warranties, indemnities, transitional services and post‑completion investment commitments. Above all, investors should resist paying for expected AI gains as if they were already factored into in the earnings. The question is not whether technology could improve the business. It is whether the investor has a credible, costed and deliverable plan to make it happen.

Does AI erode the advantage of size?

This is also a relevant question for investors. As capable AI tools become cheaper and more widely available, smaller brokers and MGAs may be able to buy productivity gains without joining a consolidator.

However, the widespread availability of AI tools raises the bar for scale rather than undermining it. If everyone can buy the same software, the software itself is not an edge. The edge is what you do with it. A group with established distribution, good proprietary data, sound processes and the resources to roll tools out across its network should get more from them than a smaller rival.

The question is therefore not who is the biggest or who spends the most on AI. It is who has the best combination of expertise, distribution, usable data, technology and the organisational ability to turn them into better outcomes. That is an argument for purposeful scale, not scale at any price.

Conclusion: the next stage of insurance M&A

The case for consolidation remains strong. What is changing is the kind of value it can create. A collection of businesses on disconnected systems may look large on paper whilst capturing little of the benefit that scale should deliver. A properly integrated group can deploy new technology quickly, share what works, support its specialist teams and improve performance with each acquisition. Expect those capabilities to weigh more heavily in how targets and platforms are valued.

The next phase of insurance M&A will not be defined by how many businesses a consolidator can buy, but by how much more valuable those businesses become under common ownership. That is why scale still makes sense.