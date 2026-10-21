Why Privacy Professionals Should Be Paying Attention to Antitrust Enforcement Trends

When discussing artificial intelligence and data governance, the conversation typically focuses on privacy, cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. Increasingly, however, competition regulators are becoming part of that conversation as well.

A recent episode of the Antitrust Amplified podcast explores developments in government antitrust investigations and private litigation across the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. Among the topics discussed are AI-related competition issues, procurement collusion matters and broader antitrust enforcement trends.

For privacy professionals, these developments are noteworthy because regulators are showing growing interest in the relationship between data, technology and competition. As organizations continue to rely on AI systems and large-scale data assets, businesses should expect increased scrutiny from multiple regulatory perspectives, not just privacy and cybersecurity.

While privacy and antitrust laws serve different objectives, the issues increasingly intersect in areas such as:

Access to and control of data.

AI development and deployment.

Technology platform governance.

Regulatory oversight of digital markets.

Cross-border compliance obligations.

Understanding the direction of antitrust enforcement can help privacy and compliance professionals better anticipate evolving expectations from regulators and identify emerging areas of legal and operational risk.