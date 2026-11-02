Who Pays When the Mold Shows Up? Why Owners Should Require Pollution Liability Insurance

Pollution risk has a way of staying invisible, right up until the moment it isn’t. By the time a claim lands, the numbers are rarely small. For project owners, pollution liability insurance closes a gap that a standard commercial general liability policy simply leaves open.

The Gap in a Standard General Liability Policy

Here is the problem: a contractor’s general liability policy typically excludes pollution-related claims. Most standard policies carry a broad pollution exclusion, often called a “total” or “absolute” pollution exclusion. Many also carry separate exclusions for fungi, mold, or bacteria. Taken together, these exclusions can leave a contractor uninsured for some common losses a construction project produces. If a construction project results in a sewage spill, mold contamination, asbestos release, or hazardous materials incident, the contractor may have no insurance coverage unless it has a separate pollution liability policy. That could leave the owner holding a loss no one budgeted for. If the responsible contractor is uninsured for the loss, the owner may end up chasing a party that can’t pay.

When Owners Should Require the Coverage

An owner should certainly require its general contractor to carry pollution liability coverage whenever the work involves the transport, handling, use, release, or remediation of pollutants. However, even projects that are not traditionally viewed as “environmental” can present pollution risks. Water intrusion during construction can turn into mold behind finished walls. Demolition and renovation can disturb asbestos, lead paint, or other legacy materials, especially in older buildings. Roofing, plumbing, HVAC, fire sprinkler installation, and waterproofing all involve water, chemicals, or air handling, and any of them can lead to contamination when something goes wrong. Fuel storage, solvents, adhesives, and other hazardous materials kept on site add risk of their own.

The short answer is that almost every new-build project warrants pollution liability coverage. Additionally, any renovation or repair project involving demolition or water-related work, including plumbing, sprinkler, HVAC, roofing, and waterproofing, warrants the coverage, as these are exactly the scopes where a small leak can turn into a large mold claim. The value of the remodel work itself may be disproportionately small when compared to the potential mold remediation cost. Ultimately, the owner should carefully consider the scope of work and potential pollution-related losses before retaining a contractor without this coverage.

What the Contract Should Require

Owners and their counsel are used to commercial general liability policies, which are largely written on standardized ISO forms, so the coverage in one contractor’s policy usually looks a lot like the next. Pollution liability policies are different. There is no widely adopted standard form, and each carrier writes its own terms. The definition of “pollutants,” whether mold is covered or sublimited, whether the policy is written on an occurrence or claims-made basis, how completed operations are handled, and which exclusions apply can all vary significantly from one policy to the next. Simply requiring “pollution liability insurance” leaves the details to whatever policy the contractor happens to buy. The contract has to fill that gap.

At a minimum, the construction contract should spell out the following pollution coverage terms for the general contractor and any designated subcontractors: (1) minimum per-occurrence and aggregate limits sized to the project’s risk; (2) a definition of covered “pollutants”; (3) additional insured status for the owner, and for its lender and other additional insured parties where appropriate, covering both ongoing and completed operations; (4) primary and non-contributory coverage, so the contractor’s policy responds before the owner’s own insurance; (5) a waiver of subrogation in favor of the owner; (6) for claims-made policies, a retroactive date no later than the start of work, plus an extended reporting period of several years after completion; (7) delivery of proof of coverage before mobilization; and (8) advance written notice before any cancellation, non-renewal, or (if possible) material change in coverage. Because these policies vary so much, the owner may also want to reserve the right to review the policy form itself, not just the certificate. Getting these terms into the contract up front costs little. Trying to add them after a claim surfaces usually isn’t possible.

Push the Requirement Down the Chain

Owners should also consider whether certain subcontractors performing higher-risk scopes should carry their own pollution liability coverage. Demolition, hazardous materials, roofing, plumbing, mechanical systems, waterproofing, and similar trades all belong on that list. These are the trades whose work most directly creates pollution exposure. Relying only on the general contractor’s policy can leave gaps if that policy’s limits are stretched across several claims, or if its terms don’t reach the subcontractor’s work the way the owner expects.

Even though the owner does not directly hire and contract with these subcontractors, the prime construction contract with the general contractor should outline the coverages that subcontractors must maintain. It can flow pollution coverage requirements down to designated subcontractors. As noted above, those requirements should set minimum limits, require additional insured status for the owner, and require certificates before the subcontractor mobilizes. Because mold and other pollution conditions often surface months after the work is done, owners should also pay attention to how long coverage lasts. That means requiring completed operations coverage, or an extended reporting period if the policy is written on a claims-made basis.

The Bottom Line

Pollution liability insurance is proactive risk management, and the cheapest time to address it is during contract negotiations. Handle the exposure on the front end, and you protect the project from uninsured environmental losses, and from the expensive fight that follows a claim no one is covered for.