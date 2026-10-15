Who Owns the Way You Think?

A good editor knows when a story is one draft away from being done. An experienced deal lawyer knows the moment the other side is bluffing. A veteran consultant can tell which executive in the meeting will make the final call.

Ask any of them how they know, and you will get an imperfect answer. Most of it has never been written down, and it’s difficult to explain. And when they change jobs, that kind of instinctive knowledge goes with them.

The law has long protected this individual freedom. For more than a century, courts have recognized that a departing employee keeps the general skill, knowledge, and judgment she developed on the job, even when she developed it on her employer’s dime. As a New York court put it in 1911, “equity has no power to compel a man who changes employers to wipe clean the slate of his memory.” That’s the law to this day.

On the other hand, other types of accumulated knowledge belong to the employer. Memos, deal documents, client files, the firm's methods, and other confidential information all stay behind. Work product and trade secret laws make sure of it.

Of course, the distinction has never been as simple as documents versus individual memory. A trade secret does not stop being confidential because an employee remembers it. But the law has long recognized there’s a line between taking protected information and retaining a worker’s accumulated training and experiences.

This line is starting to change. And quickly.

AI systems are beginning to retain an individual’s thought process, preferences, and conclusions across interactions. Consider a lawyer who repeatedly explains why a provision is acceptable in one credit agreement but dangerous in another. She corrects the tool’s assumptions, identifies exceptions, and tells it which risks deserve attention. Over time, the personalized AI system may retain a highly valuable record of her professional judgements: what she notices, what she questions, and why.

What has always been personally carried is now being institutionally captured.

And it’s happening at every scale. Ask ChatGPT or Claude what it knows about how you work, and it will tell you: your habits, your preferences, the way you like a problem framed. Kirkland & Ellis has committed $500 million to developing its own AI platform, drawing on information from 250 lawyers, including 100 partners, about how they do their jobs. And a new class of startups is building digital twins of individual professionals. Twin1, whose customers include Linklaters, Orrick, and Dechert, just raised $20 million to do it. Viven raised $35 million on a similar premise, pitching its twins in part as a way to keep what employees know after they leave the firm.

These systems differ in what they capture and what they can do. But they raise the same critical question: what happens when a useful record of someone’s professional experience exists outside that person’s head?

Which side of the ownership line does that record fall on?

The natural response is that it’s work product and belongs to the firm. The work happened on firm time, on firm matters, using firm data and firm tools.

But look at what this new layer of data actually holds: If an associate spends six years developing judgement about risk in credit agreements, does the firm own her acquired professional judgement simply because AI can now effectively capture it?

We have never asked people to give back what they became. If changing jobs means losing years of accumulated personalization, the freedom to leave carries a new and substantial cost.

I’d argue that treating a person's skill as their employer's property edges a career toward something like indenture, and the law has consistently pushed the other way, toward mobility and the public interest in expertise moving to where it is needed. California has refused to enforce most non-competes for well over a century. Minnesota banned them in 2023, and a growing number of states are following.

Perhaps the model doesn’t sit neatly on one side of the line. It is both work product and experience at once, and the doctrine was built on the assumption that the two could never share a container.

Who owns the AI representation of a professional’s accumulated judgment, and what rights survive when that professional leaves, remains an unsettled legal question.

But that’s likely going to change soon.

Zoom out and the institutional calculus gets harder still. Every organization both exports and imports professional judgment. The rule a firm prefers when a partner leaves is the opposite of the rule it wants when a lateral arrives. A firm that keeps everything from those who depart should expect laterals to arrive with nothing.

Hence, the same firm will sit on both sides of that question, repeatedly.

For now, the stakes are modest. Most of these AI systems hold months of history, not decades. That will not last. The tools are compounding judgements and experiences much faster than the legal norms around them are developing, and the gap is widening rapidly.

Lawyers have particular reason to engage with this question. We advise institutions on what they can protect and individuals on what they can take with them. Increasingly, we may also be the people whose expertise these systems capture.

Is a record of how someone processes work a document or a memory? Can it belong to the firm and the person at the same time? And what does an institution owe the people whose judgement it helped build?

There may be no clean way to separate the individual’s contribution from the institution’s. But the difficulty of separating them should not make the individual’s interest disappear. Confidentiality matters. So does the firm’s investment. A person’s ability to learn, grow, and build a career across institutions should matter too.

We have spent over a century recognizing that the general expertise people develop at work is theirs to keep.

Will that still hold when what they learned can be saved?