WHO GETS IT?- $144MM Up For Grabs as Merchants Bank of Indiana Sues Account Holders and CFPB In Unusual Interpleader Action
Friday, July 3, 2026
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A guy named J. PAUL REDDAM apparently holds bank accounts through his various entities with over $144MM on deposit at Merchants Bank of Indiana.

Reddam was apparently sued by the CFPB– along with his entities Cashcall, Inc. Absolutely Zero Corporation, and others–and lost to the tune of over $130MM.

He appealed. He lost again.

Now he’s pursuing a motion to vacate judgment. But the CFPB has had enough. It has knocked on Merchants Bank’s door and asked for the money it is owed.

Reddam has directed the bank not to pay.

Both sides are threatening legal action.

What’s the third-largest bank in Indiana to do?

Sue everybody in sight to get clarity.

In a new lawsuit in interpleader the bank has essentially agreed to pay the money to whoever the court determines is entitled to it. (Usually a plaintiff in interpleader has to deposit the money with the court– but Merchants is asking to hold on to it for the time being. We’ll see how it goes.)

The lawsuit notes inconsistent demands. The CFPB has directed payment since more than 60 days has run since the Supreme Court denied cert to review the Ninth Circuit’s ruling against Cashcall. See CFPB v. CashCall, Inc., 135 F.4th 683 (9th Cir. 2025), cert. denied, 224 L. Ed. 2d 160 (Mar. 2, 2026).

But Cashcall’s lawyers sent a letter saying they “intended to file a motion pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b) to vacate the Amended Judgment and demanding that Merchants “maintain the status quo and refrain from taking any action to transfer, liquidate, close, re-register, or otherwise dispose of any collateral in or associated with the Pledged Account” absent joint instructions or a court order.”

Yep, pretty inconsistent.

Merchants’ GC allegedly told the CFPB of the inconsistency and the CFPB threatened to take “all appropriate actions” against Merchant (which is not a very nice thing to say to a bank caught in the middle here.) So the bank just sued everybody and will let the court figure it out.

Filing is here for the curious: Interpleader Complaint

A complaint in interpleader is a nice move here by the bank. We used to file these all the time back when I did bank operations cases– been a little while so nice to get a refresher.

The larger issue, of course, is just how badly a regulator like the CFPB can hurt you. One day you have $144MM in the bank– the next your bank is suing you to figure out who owns the money in your account.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

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