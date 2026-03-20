White House Unveils ‘Center for Faith’ Website

On March 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) launched a new website for its “Center for Faith.” According to the DOL, the website “contains resources for Americans who may have faced religious discrimination in the workplace, as well as information for faith organizations on potential grant opportunities and retirement plans.” The Trump administration has highlighted curbing religious bias in the workplace as one of its priorities.

Quick Hits

The DOL’s new website for the Center for Faith includes resources on preventing workplace religious discrimination and how faith organizations can access federal grants.

The website is part of the Trump administration’s focus on addressing religious bias in the workplace.

Federal antidiscrimination laws protect all types of religious belief, as well as atheism.

The DOL established the Center for Faith in response to an executive order in 2025. The Center for Faith engages with faith-based organizations to defend religious liberties, combat religious bias, and maximize their participation in grant funding opportunities.

The new website compiles resources from the White House, the DOL, and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to explain employers’ legal obligations to provide a workplace free of religious discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

It includes an interactive state map showing religious protections in different states. It also includes retirement plan resources for faith-based organizations and links to executive orders and federal guidance regarding religious discrimination.

Next Steps

Private employers may wish to review and update their written policies and practices to ensure that religious discrimination, harassment, and retaliation will not be tolerated. They may wish to train supervisors to understand state and federal antidiscrimination laws and when employers should consider providing religious accommodations.

In addition, employers may wish to ensure that individuals responsible for investigating workplace concerns are trained to address any internal complaints concerning alleged unfavorable treatment on the basis of religion in a prompt and effective manner consistent with other categories of workplace concerns.

This article was co-authored by Leah J. Shepherd, who is a writer in Ogletree Deakins’ Washington, D.C., office.

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