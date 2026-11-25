On November 19, the U.S. General Services Administration and Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, announced that the agencies sent notices to 1,579 federal contractors holding over $53 billion in federal contracts that were identified as potentially non-compliant with federal E-Verify requirements.

E-Verify is a federal system that allows employers to confirm whether a newly hired employee is authorized to work in the United States. FAR 52.222-54 requires federal contractors to enroll in E-Verify and imposes other compliance obligations. The Task Force, established by Executive Order 14395 and chaired by Vice President Vance, is part of the Trump Administration's efforts to strengthen oversight of federal spending, which it says will ensure taxpayer-funded contracts go to companies that follow federal law.

The Notice

The notice identifies three types of potentially noncompliant contractors:

Contractors that are not enrolled in E-Verify or their E-Verify company profile fails to indicate that they are a federal contractor subject to the FAR E-Verify clause;

Contractors with an E-Verify company profile that does not include an Employer Identification Number and/or a SAM.gov Unique Entity Identifier, or reported data that does not match the information associated with the contract in SAM.gov;

Contractors that do not appear to have created required E-Verify cases for covered employees performing work on federal contracts.

By December 16, contractors that received the notice must either (1) correct the issues and explain the actions taken to get into compliance, or (2) explain why the government’s records are inaccurate. Contractors that fail to respond by the deadline or that fail to demonstrate compliance will be referred for “additional Government review.”

While the notice addresses potential discrepancies rather than adjudicated violations, the announcement is framed as fraud enforcement. Further, the announcement acknowledges that contractors that fail to meet E-Verify requirements could “face serious consequences, including cancellation of their contracts, suspension, or debarment from future federal contracting.” The “additional review” may also trigger a Form I-9 related Notice of Inspection since the Form must be properly completed before a case in E-Verify is submitted.

Recommended Steps

Contractors that have received the notice should consider the following actions:

Preserve records and conduct a privileged review. The notice provides a short window for responses. Contractors should immediately preserve records and engage counsel to conduct a privileged review of existing compliance practices before responding to the notice.

The notice provides a short window for responses. Contractors should immediately preserve records and engage counsel to conduct a privileged review of existing compliance practices before responding to the notice. Reconcile records. If any discrepancies are identified, take immediate action to correct those discrepancies.

If any discrepancies are identified, take immediate action to correct those discrepancies. Ensure accuracy of any response. Any contractor response to the government’s inquiry could carry its own exposures, including under the False Claims Act. Contractors should ensure that responses are accurate and do not overstate any compliance.

For those contractors that did not receive the notice of potential noncompliance addressing these issues, consider the following: