The White House Adopts "Super Intelligence" Terminology and Launches SI-Powered America.gov

On 29 September 2026, the Trump Administration (Administration) issued two executive orders that reflect the continued advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and its growing role in the delivery of federal services:

An Executive Order directing executive-branch agencies to use the terms “Super Intelligence” and “SI” (SI) in place of “artificial intelligence” and “AI” in most official communications, reflecting the Administration’s position that today’s frontier systems have progressed beyond what the original “artificial intelligence” terminology was Intended to describe. An Executive Order establishing America.gov, a new SI-enabled platform intended to serve as a unified digital entry point for individuals seeking federal information and services.1

Together, these orders illustrate the Administration’s emphasis on federal adoption and modernization through existing executive and administrative authorities rather than a new comprehensive regulatory framework.

A New Term for an Advancing Technology

The first order explains that the capabilities of “today’s frontier systems” go well beyond what was envisioned when the term “artificial intelligence” was first coined decades ago, and that federal terminology should keep pace with that advancement. Going forward, executive departments and agencies are directed, “to the maximum extent permitted by law,” to use “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in place of “artificial intelligence” and “AI” in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, and policy documents.

Importantly, the order does not require agencies to revisit or reissue prior regulations, presidential actions, contracts, grants, or other historical documents that already use “artificial intelligence” or “AI.” For now, “Super Intelligence” and “SI” cover the same technologies and systems included in the existing statutory definition of “artificial intelligence” at 15 U.S.C. § 9401(3).

That said, the definition may evolve. Within 60 days, the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology must submit proposed legislative language establishing a federal statutory definition of “Super Intelligence” and “SI,” including an assessment of whether and how that definition should modify, expand, or supersede the existing “artificial intelligence” definition, along with any conforming amendments to other statutes. Companies that track federal AI policy, respond to federal solicitations, or monitor agency rulemakings should keep in mind that a document silent on “artificial intelligence” may simply be using the new terminology instead, and that the legal meaning of that terminology could continue to develop later this year.

America.gov Seeks to Modernize Access to Federal Services

On the same day, President Donald Trump signed the companion order directing the establishment of America.gov as a single, government-wide digital entry point for individuals seeking federal information and services. The Administration describes the initiative as a secure, conversational platform designed to simplify interactions with the federal government and reduce the need for users to navigate multiple agency websites.

Under the order, America.gov will function as a unified portal through which users can sign in, ask questions in plain language, and—where authorized and technically available—complete government transactions. The platform will integrate with Login.gov as its authentication layer and will be administered by the General Services Administration (GSA) in coordination with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the National Design Studio. The order also states that agencies will retain custody and control of their own records, systems, and statutory responsibilities, and that America.gov is not intended to create a centralized federal system of records concerning individuals.

The initiative applies to “covered services”—public-facing federal services that serve more than 100,000 users annually and can be accessed or applied for online. Certain categories are excluded, including Internal Revenue Service tax-filing services and services provided by the Department of War and the US Intelligence Community, though OMB may add or remove covered services by memorandum. Agencies will be required to identify eligible services, integrate applicable APIs, dashboards, and digital forms into the platform, complete Login.gov integration, and provide ongoing usage and performance data to GSA and OMB—with OMB’s implementation memorandum due within 90 days of the order.

The order also directs that any “Super Intelligence” used in connection with America.gov be “accurate, reliable, and transparent,” an early articulation of an accountability standard for the systems powering the platform. It also preserves existing in-person, telephone, mail, and agency-specific channels, making America.gov an additional option rather than the only one.

What It Means for Stakeholders

The new terminology and the launch of America.gov reflects the Administration’s broader approach to AI policy: recognizing the pace of technological advancement, encouraging federal adoption and modernization, and favoring administrative flexibility over new legislative mandates.

Vocabulary Matters for Compliance Tracking

Companies should expect “Super Intelligence” and “SI” to begin appearing in new solicitations, statements of work, agency guidance, and policy documents, and should consider whether internal tracking tools, contract templates, and compliance programs need to map the new terminology to existing AI-related obligations.

The Statutory Definition May Evolve

The 60-day legislative proposal on a statutory “Super Intelligence” definition could alter the scope of AI-related obligations across federal law, so companies should keep an eye on how the current cross-reference to existing law may develop.

Federal Adoption of AI is Accelerating

America.gov demonstrates the Administration’s willingness to deploy AI-enabled tools in public-facing government services and could create opportunities for cloud, identity, and systems-integration vendors supporting federal digital modernization—alongside new attention to data security and vendor selection.

Privacy and Records Questions Remain Open

Although the order disclaims any intent to create a centralized system of records, aggregating access to many agencies’ services through a single conversational interface will raise practical questions under the Privacy Act of 1974 and related statutes that vendors providing authentication, data matching, or hosting services should monitor.

Scope Can Shift Administratively

Because OMB may add or remove “covered services” by memorandum, the practical reach of America.gov—and the range of agencies and vendors implicated—could expand or contract without a new executive order.

Board-Level AI Governance Remains Valuable

As AI capabilities continue to advance quickly and the federal government relies on them more heavily, maintaining an active, well-documented board-level AI governance program—covering risk assessment, testing, and ongoing oversight—remains one of the most effective ways for companies to manage emerging risk, meet evolving customer and regulatory expectations, and demonstrate accountability, regardless of how the underlying terminology continues to change.

A Parallel Voluntary Accord Adds a Private-Sector Layer

The same day, six AI and chip companies signed the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, a voluntary pledge to layer internal controls, independent audits, and board-committee oversight around frontier models. It carries no penalties and creates no new legal obligations, but it signals the kind of self-governance structure the Administration expects companies to have in place—reinforcing the board-level governance point above.

Takeaway

The Administration’s actions on 29 September 2026 reflect the growing integration of increasingly capable AI systems into federal operations and public-facing services, alongside a continued preference for executive action and administrative flexibility over new legislation. Companies developing, deploying, or relying upon AI technologies, as well as those that contract with or provide services to the federal government, should continue to monitor how the new terminology and the America.gov build-out affect procurement, compliance, and policy engagement in the months ahead.

Our team is tracking the evolving federal AI terminology, the America.gov rollout, related procurement requirements, and congressional activity. We would be happy to discuss the implications for federal contracting, compliance planning, or policy engagement.

Related-Thought Leadership

For related coverage of the Administration’s AI-policy agenda, see our prior alert, GOLD EAGLE Takes Flight: White House Launches AI-Enabled Cybersecurity Clearinghouse (29 July 2026), which examines the White House’s AI-enabled cybersecurity clearinghouse and the voluntary frontier-model framework established under Executive Order 14409. Readers may also wish to consult the firm’s broader library of recent client alerts tracking the Administration’s AI- and technology-policy initiatives, as this remains a fast-moving area.

1 Streamlining Access to Government Services Through America.gov, The White House (Sept. 29, 2026), available at https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/09/streamlining-access-to-government-services-through-america-gov/.

Liam J. Row contributed to this article