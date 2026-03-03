Where We Stand with Social Media Access Laws
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
In this next installment of our review of state efforts to regulate in the kids space, we look at social media laws. Namely, those that attempt to limit kids’ ability to access or use social media. For example, some require parental consent to create profiles or restrict targeted ads. Others include obligations to set time limits, target “addictive” feeds and design features, or create warnings about social media use. 

Many of these have been challenged or blocked. Namely:

The next group are those that are still -as of this writing- on the books and have not been opposed. Those are: 

  • California: Social Media Platform Duty to Children Act (AB 56), will require warning labels after extended use starting January 2027
  • Minnesota: Mental Health Warning Label law, enacted but not yet blocked, set to go into effect July 1, 2025 
  • Nebraska: Social media law (Parental Rights in Social Media Act) would require parental involvement and limit targeting, also set to go into effect July 1, 2026 
  • New York: SAFE for Kids Act restricts algorithmic “addictive” social media feeds for minors without parental consent and adds requirements like age verification and mental health warning labels on features such as infinite scroll and autoplay, went into effect December 2024, but NYAG still working on implementing regulations
  • South Carolina: Age Appropriate Design Code Act (H 3402), signed February 2, 2026 with immediate effect, but then immediately challenged, case pending

Finally, there have been bills introduced attempting to regulate “addictive feeds.” These propose to limit algorithmic feeds for minors. These include bills in Arkansas, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington. 

Putting It Into Practice: These evolving laws underscore the need to adapt to a patchwork of requirements. While we anticipate ongoing challenges, legislators are continuing to draft new or revised laws. A principles-based approach can help in this shifting environment.

Listen to this article

