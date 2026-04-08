Where Identity Meets Precedent: The EEOC Addresses Bathroom and Locker Room Access Under Title VII
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Key Highlights

  • The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has held Title VII permits federal agencies to maintain single-sex bathrooms/locker rooms and exclude transgender employees from opposite-sex facilities.
  • While the decision applies only to the federal sector, it provides a roadmap for how the EEOC may analyze bathroom/locker room issues post-Bostock.

Six years after the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County reshaped Title VII, the EEOC has addressed an unanswered question from that decision: whether Title VII requires a federal agency to allow a transgender employee to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with the employee’s gender identity. Selina S. v. Daniel DriscollSecretary, Department of the Army, EEOC Appeal No. 2025003976 (Feb. 26, 2026).

Inside the EEOC’s Holding

The case involves a civilian employed by the U.S. Army who had used male-designated restrooms and locker rooms without issue. In 2025, the complainant informed management that he identified as a woman and requested access to female-designated facilities. The agency denied the request based on guidance requiring sex-based designation of “intimate spaces.”

The EEOC framed the appeal as presenting an issue not “authoritatively addressed” — whether Title VII’s prohibition on discrimination “because of sex” extends to access to sex-designated bathrooms and locker rooms. The analysis relied heavily on Bostock, which held that firing (or refusing to hire) someone “simply for being . . . transgender” is discrimination “because of . . . sex” under Title VII. Bostock, however, left open the question of access to “bathrooms, locker rooms, or anything else of the kind.” Using that framing, the EEOC treated restroom and locker room access as a distinct issue.

The EEOC concluded that Title VII permits federal agencies to maintain single-sex bathrooms and similar intimate spaces and to exclude employees from opposite-sex facilities. Exclusion from intimate spaces by itself, the Commission clarified, does not state a plausible Title VII claim. Applying what it characterized as an “equal treatment” approach, the EEOC reasoned that a policy separating bathrooms by biological sex does not constitute unlawful discrimination if applied equally to all employees, regardless of transgender status. According to the majority, men and women are not similarly situated in intimate spaces, and sex-based separation in those contexts reflects privacy interests and biological distinctions rather than discriminatory animus.

Given the decision arises in the federal administrative context, judicial review is possible. Federal courts are not required to adopt the EEOC’s interpretation. We anticipate continued litigation in this area is likely, given Bostock’s unsettled scope.

Why This Matters

While the decision does not apply to private-sector employers, it provides insight into how the EEOC may approach facility-access claims. The decision distinguishes between adverse employment actions based on transgender status — squarely addressed in Bostock— and access to sex-designated intimate spaces, which Bostock did not resolve. Additionally, the ruling does not provide a safe harbor for employers’ decisions concerning employees’ access to intimate spaces.

Federal courts remain divided on Bostock’s reach, and many state and local laws expressly require that employees be permitted to access facilities consistent with their gender identity. Employers operating across jurisdictions might consider evaluating whether a uniform nationwide policy creates compliance risk in particular states or municipalities. Workplace safety guidance and other regulatory considerations may also intersect with facility-access policies.

For federal contractors and subcontractors, the practical impact may be more immediate. Contractors often operate on federal property and alongside federal employees. Contractors operating on federal property may face operational and employee-relations challenges if agency rules governing facility access differ from internal policies. Contractors might consider reviewing site-specific access protocols, assessing alignment between employee handbooks and federal worksite rules, and reviewing supervisor training on addressing related employee concerns.

Looking Ahead

The contours of Title VII’s application to bathroom and locker room access remain unsettled. Continued litigation is likely, and further judicial clarification may follow.

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

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