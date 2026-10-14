Where Counter-Sanctions Liability Actually Lives: A Three-Variable Test for Sanctions, Export Control, and Other China-Facing Compliance Decisions

Daniel Casares-Lauritsen , Chief Operating Officer and Head of Corporate Business Development at First Law International (FLI) co-authored this article.

I. Bottom Line

China’s counter-sanctions, export control, and economic statecraft framework has moved from statute to enforcement. The Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law (AFSL), the Unreliable Entity List, and the blocking and control regulations built out since 2020 sat largely dormant for years; that changed in 2026, when a Chinese court held that compliance with a foreign restrictive measure is no defense to breach of contract, the Supreme People’s Court (SPC) published the case as a model for lower courts, and China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) issued its first blocking order. The exposure is not uniform. Civil liability concentrates where a company acts beyond a clearly identified foreign legal obligation and China can reach relevant assets, operations, or personnel. Administrative retaliation follows a third variable, political salience, which the first two do not predict.

That leaves multinational companies with a China nexus in the middle. The same transaction can be legally required in Washington or Brussels and legally punished in Beijing, and neither side accepts the other’s law as an excuse. Exposure is not limited to companies dealing directly with a sanctioned Chinese party: carriers, banks, and suppliers several tiers removed, along with their Hong Kong and third-country affiliates, have already been reached.

The three variables below (compulsion gap, footprint, and political salience) are a practical filter for locating where real risk sits, not a formula that replaces judgment. What follows maps the toolkit (Section II) and the enforcement record so far (Section III), works through the three variables (Sections IV to VI), covers the U.S. side of the conflict (Section VII), and sets out concrete options for managing exposure (Section VIII), closing with the developments most likely to change this analysis (Section IX).

II. The Toolkit, by Function

Listing China’s instruments statute by statute obscures what matters: namely, what each one does to a foreign company.1

Function Principal instruments Impact(s) What Predicts Exposure 1. Prohibits implementing foreign measures AFSL Art. 12; Blocking Rules and May 2026 Blocking Order; prohibition orders under the Counter-Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Regulation Civil damages; administrative penalties Compulsion gap and footprint 2. Sanctions the foreign actor Unreliable Entity List; AFSL countermeasure list; Malicious Entity List (2026); Export Control Law control list; countermeasures under the Supply Chain and Outbound Investment regulations Trade, investment, and entry bans; fines; import and export prohibitions Political salience 3. Blocks information flows Data Security Law Art. 36; PIPL Art. 41; International Criminal Judicial Assistance Law Art. 4; Securities Law Art. 177; state secrets rules; Supply Chain Regulation; May 2026 non-assistance order Liability for producing evidence to foreign authorities or collecting supply chain data in China Who is asking, and for what 4. Projects Chinese controls abroad Export Control Law Art. 44; 2024 Dual-Use Items Regulations; MOFCOM Ann. 61 (suspended to November 10, 2026) Chinese licensing of foreign-made goods: the conflict in reverse Chinese-origin content and technology 5. Supplies jurisdiction and reciprocity Foreign Relations Law Art. 33; 2023 Civil Procedure Law amendments; Foreign State Immunity Law; reciprocity clauses (Foreign Investment Law Art. 40; Foreign Trade Law Art. 7; DSL Art. 26; PIPL Art. 43) Enabling rather than operative: wider forum reach and retaliation authority Background condition

Function 1 produces the case law (Sections III to V). Functions 2 and 3 produce most regulatory risk (Sections VI and VIII). Function 4 belongs on the watch list until November.

III. What the Chinese Courts Have Actually Done

Four matters test how far Chinese courts will enforce the AFSL against foreign parties.

Matter Foreign measure What happened Caveats Nanjing Maritime Court (2024)2 Chinese marine contractor designated SDN (June 2024); foreign customer withheld about US$11.86M for work performed in China Pre-suit arrest of customer’s vessel; AFSL suit accepted despite arbitration clause; mediated settlement. Customer obtained an OFAC license to pay a counter-guarantee into the Chinese court The defendant missed the deadline to object, so the court never actually ruled on whether the AFSL overrides an arbitration clause. The case also settled rather than reaching judgment. Shanghai Maritime Court (published June 24, 2026)3 BIS Entity List designation of PRC manufacturer; plaintiff was its unlisted Hong Kong affiliate Singapore carrier sought end-user data, learned of Venezuela and Nicaragua destinations, returned cargo under a hardship clause. AFSL Art. 12 held mandatory, overriding Singapore governing law;4 compliance no defense; about RMB 4.99M plus interest The court had a second, independent reason for its ruling: it separately found the contract’s clauses unenforceable as boilerplate. This is a first-instance decision, and a modest one in dollar terms. Haiyue v. two U.S. banks (filed Feb. to March 2026)5 OFAC blocking of about US$40M in 2023 wires to a later-designated counterparty Unsanctioned plaintiff; suits accepted in Beijing and Shanghai Still pending. This is the clearest test case, since the banks had no discretion: OFAC’s rules required them to block the funds. Wingtech v. Nexperia (May 2026)6 Dutch ministerial order and Enterprise Chamber measures Dutch executives sued personally; seeks about RMB 8B and an order to unwind foreign proceedings or return shares Still pending. This case will test whether the AFSL can override a foreign court’s order, not just a foreign statute.

Three features of the two decided cases that client alerts underweight. Haiyue and Wingtech are still pending, so neither has a comparable record yet to parse. First, the Shanghai carrier was not Chinese, and neither was the plaintiff; the nexus was cargo loaded in Shanghai, a PRC booking agent, and a listed PRC parent. Every carrier and forwarder moving China-origin goods clears that bar daily. Second, the Nanjing defendant got out with an OFAC license, not a legal victory. Third, the Shanghai court's ruling on mandatory rules was not the only basis for its decision; it also voided the contract's clauses as unnegotiated boilerplate. That gives defense counsel a technical argument: the mandatory-rule language was not essential to the outcome, so it is not binding on future courts. The argument may satisfy an academic audience. It is a poor basis for advising a client to rely on a foreign choice-of-law clause, now that the SPC has elevated this case as a model for other courts to follow.

A note on originality. It is tempting to treat the AFSL as uniquely aggressive. It is not: Washington is poorly placed to call this novel, since the antiboycott rules at 15 C.F.R. Part 760 have penalized U.S. persons for complying with foreign boycotts since 1977. The symmetry is satisfying and legally useless, since neither OFAC’s nor BIS’s penalty guidelines recognize foreign compulsion as a defense.

Figure 1. Compliance Toolkit

Click here to view the Compliance Toolkit.

IV. Variable One: The Compulsion Gap

Ask two questions, separately and in order:

What, specifically, does foreign law require of this entity for this transaction? What did we actually do?

The distance between the answers is where AFSL claims are cheapest to bring and hardest to defend. A refusal grounded in an identified prohibition, applied no more broadly than that prohibition, is a position. A refusal grounded in internal risk appetite is, in a Chinese courtroom, a breach with a policy document attached.

In Shanghai, Entity List license requirements attach to items subject to the EAR, not to a listed company’s name on a manifest. The destinations and the shipper’s refusal to identify end users were real red flags. But the reported record indicates the return was mandated by the carrier’s internal compliance program, not an identified U.S. prohibition binding a non-U.S. carrier, and it came after loading and arrival.

The table below applies that test to six recurring fact patterns, and shows what a defensible posture looks like in each:

Scenario Foreign Legal Obligation PRC Exposure Defensibility Posture U.S. bank blocks USD payment to an SDN Mandatory: block and report AFSL suit (Haiyue pattern) Strong in U.S.; contested in PRC Blocking and reporting, then seeking a license for release or escrow and documenting the basis Non-U.S. company withholds payment to SDN for work done in China, no U.S. nexus Weak or absent; secondary sanctions risk varies by program High; asset arrest (Nanjing pattern) Weak in PRC An OFAC license to pay into escrow or court, rather than unilateral withholding Item subject to EAR; Entity List consignee or end user Mandatory license requirement AFSL Art. 12 Defensible if confined to covered items Carving out the covered items and performing the lawful remainder Goods not subject to EAR; listed PRC affiliate upstream (Shanghai pattern) No license requirement; red flags possible High Weak once performance begins Diligence resolved at booking, not mid-performance De-risking based on CMIC or UFLPA Entity List names None or narrow Highest Weak in PRC; unnecessary in U.S. If the list imposes no relevant obligation, that is not a defensible reason; the PRC exposure priced instead PRC subsidiary dealing with party covered by May 2026 Blocking Order Secondary sanctions risk Administrative penalty plus civil suit True conflict A MOFCOM exemption application, OFAC engagement, and a board-level decision

V. Variable Two: The Footprint

A PRC judgment is only as relevant as what it can reach. Nanjing worked because a vessel was in port.

Footprint Element How It Is Reached Note Vessels, aircraft, containers, cargo in PRC ports Pre-suit asset preservation by maritime courts Carriers, forwarders, and lessors most exposed PRC subsidiaries, branches, JV stakes, agents, accounts, receivables Domestic enforcement; Blocking Rules penalties Minority JV interests and agency relationships count (Shanghai named a PRC agent) Hong Kong assets Reciprocal enforcement of Mainland judgments under Cap. 645 Untested for AFSL; public policy refusal ground exists Hong Kong entities Not directly: the AFSL has not been applied in Hong Kong A Hong Kong affiliate can still sue in Mainland courts, as in Shanghai Decision-makers in or traveling to China Named individual defendants; court-ordered exit restrictions in civil disputes Wingtech named Dutch executives Assets in the U.S., EU, Singapore Foreign recognition of a PRC judgment Unlikely where the judgment penalizes compliance with the forum’s own law

VI. Variable Three: Political Salience

The first two variables predict civil liability brought by a private plaintiff in a Chinese court. They do not predict administrative retaliation, such as an Unreliable Entity List designation, which needs no plaintiff at all and follows politics rather than the details of a transaction. MOFCOM added PVH Group and Illumina to the Unreliable Entity List on the same day Beijing announced retaliation against new U.S. tariffs, and AFSL countermeasures against U.S. defense suppliers have tracked Taiwan arms sales with near-mechanical regularity. A well-documented transaction offers no protection here.

Salience Indicator What It Looks Like Public position on Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, or Taiwan Announced sourcing exclusions; statements to media or legislators Defense or dual-use nexus to Taiwan Any tier of the supply chain, not only prime contractors Proximity to a live U.S. or EU escalation Listings timed alongside tariff, Entity List, or investment actions Priority sector Semiconductors, AI, drones, genomics, critical minerals Replaceability Chinese competitors can absorb the company’s China market share

Combining the variables. Compulsion gap and footprint locate civil risk; salience is a multiplier on everything.

Low PRC Footprint High PRC Footprint Identified foreign obligation, narrowly applied Manageable. Document and proceed True conflict. License, escrow, exemption; escalate Internal policy or risk appetite only Commercial exposure; limited enforcement path Where the next SPC model case comes from High salience (any cell) Administrative listing risk regardless of documentation Listing plus civil exposure: board-level issue

Put simply, each variable is a question to ask before acting, not after. The compulsion gap asks how far conduct exceeded an identified foreign obligation. Footprint asks what China can actually reach. Salience asks whether the matter is likely to draw state rather than private attention. None of this replaces legal judgment. It flags, before the decision is made, which transactions need it.

VII. The Comity Calculus Just Changed

U.S. courts have long discounted PRC blocking and secrecy objections to discovery and subpoenas, partly because actual PRC enforcement looked speculative in comity balancing. The 2026 record, including a blocking order, an order barring assistance to a foreign regulator, and a published liability judgment, supplies the hardship evidence those courts found missing. Build that record when a request arrives, not after a contempt motion.

VIII. Controls That Are Not Simply “Monitor Developments”

The variables above locate where the real risk sits. These nine controls are what a defensible compliance program actually does about it, once a transaction crosses from routine risk into a genuine conflict of laws.

Control What It Requires Why It Works 1. Legal basis record For any refusal, suspension, freeze, or exit involving a PRC-linked party: a one-page contemporaneous record naming the provision, the jurisdictional hook (U.S. person, item subject to EAR, USD clearing, EU operator), and why the action is no broader than the obligation Converts risk appetite into compulsion; serves OFAC, BIS, a PRC court, and a U.S. comity showing 2. Pre-performance diligence End-use and end-user conditions precedent at contracting or booking, with an express right to decline before performance Shanghai’s carrier lost after loading. Declining at the gate reduces, not eliminates, exposure 3. Suspend, escrow, license Suspension and payment into escrow or court under an OFAC license, preferred over withholding or termination The Nanjing exit route 4. Payment sequencing For counterparties with elevated designation risk, not holding their money when a designation lands Nanjing’s customer held the final installment on designation day 5. Keep PRC entities out of implementation Where lawful, foreign-sanctions refusals made and executed outside PRC entities and personnel Blocking Rules and prohibition orders bind persons in China. Imperfect: Shanghai reached a foreign carrier through its PRC agent 6. Information request protocol Before producing China-located records to OFAC, BIS, DOJ, SEC, or the European Commission, or auditing suppliers in China: screening under DSL Art. 36, PIPL Art. 41, Criminal Judicial Assistance Law Art. 4, Securities Law Art. 177, state secrets rules, the Supply Chain Regulation, and the Counter-Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Regulation, using treaty or regulator-to-regulator channels where available Information-blocking is the fastest-growing conflict zone; the May 2026 order targeted evidence-gathering itself 7. Footprint-weighted clause work Prioritization by footprint, not contract value, with specific sanctions clauses negotiated in high-footprint relationships Answers Shanghai’s boilerplate ground; will not defeat the mandatory-rule holding 8. Salience review Public sourcing statements, supplier exclusions, and Taiwan-related sales routed through the same review as sanctions decisions Entity-listing retaliation punishes visible positions; decide them deliberately, not by press release 9. Escalation triggers A short checklist built into the sanctions workflow: material China nexus, a proposed adverse action, weak or disputed foreign-law compulsion, significant PRC footprint, a known Chinese blocking order or countermeasure, or elevated political salience Turns the three-variable test into a working checkpoint. Routine matters proceed; any of these triggers routes the matter to legal review before action is taken

IX. What Would Change This Analysis

This framework reflects the current enforcement record, not a fixed end state. A small number of pending cases, regulatory expirations, and first-use enforcement actions could materially change where the principal risks lie and how companies should calibrate their controls.

Event Why it matters SPC judicial interpretation of AFSL Art. 12 Would define “discriminatory restrictive measures” and test upstream-affiliate standing Haiyue merits outcome Liability for a legally compelled OFAC block makes every U.S. bank with PRC operations a defendant-in-waiting First AFSL judgment enforced or refused in Hong Kong Opens or closes the key offshore asset route November 9 to 10, 2026: BIS Affiliates Rule and MOFCOM Ann. 61/62 suspensions expire A restored 50 percent rule multiplies listed PRC affiliates, and therefore potential plaintiffs; Ann. 61 would apply Chinese export licensing to foreign-made goods at scale First Malicious Entity List designation, Blocking Rules penalty, or data-law penalty tied to a foreign request Converts administrative signal into enforcement

None of that has happened yet. What already has is worth sizing accurately.

The enforcement record remains limited: one mediated vessel-arrest matter, one first-instance award of roughly RMB 5 million, and two pending suits. SPC typical cases are curated signals of judicial policy, not evidence of a broad litigation wave. The significance lies less in current case volume than in the fact that the legal mechanisms now exist, have been used, and are being incorporated into judicial and administrative practice. The appropriate response is therefore neither complacency nor overreaction, but tighter discipline around when foreign restrictions are legally compelled, how broadly they are implemented, and where China can realistically enforce against the company.

The practical implication is not that multinational companies should retreat from sanctions compliance or treat every China-related restriction as a conflict-of-laws event. It is that foreign restrictive measures should not be treated as self-executing across the enterprise. Companies should identify the legal obligation actually binding the relevant entity, distinguish that obligation from internal risk appetite, assess what assets, operations, or personnel China can realistically reach, and escalate where political salience materially changes the risk. A short set of triggers, built from compulsion gap, footprint, transaction stage, and known Chinese countermeasure exposure, can make that discipline operational: routine matters proceed, and only the combinations that indicate real conflict stop for legal review. The objective is not to eliminate the conflict, but to avoid creating unnecessary exposure through over-compliance, poor sequencing, or action taken without a clearly documented legal basis.

This paper is provided for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, does not address any reader’s specific facts or circumstances, and does not create an attorney-client relationship. It addresses U.S. law and describes PRC measures for risk-assessment purposes; it is not advice on PRC or Hong Kong law. Readers should consult qualified counsel, including locally qualified PRC or Hong Kong counsel where relevant, before acting on any matter discussed here.

Abbreviations

Terms used in shorthand throughout this paper:

Abbreviation Full name AFSL Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law (PRC) BIS Bureau of Industry and Security (U.S. Department of Commerce) CMIC Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List (an OFAC list) DOJ U.S. Department of Justice DSL Data Security Law (PRC) EAR Export Administration Regulations (U.S.) MOFCOM Ministry of Commerce (PRC) NPCSC National People’s Congress Standing Committee (PRC) OFAC Office of Foreign Assets Control (U.S. Department of the Treasury) PIPL Personal Information Protection Law (PRC) SDN Specially Designated Nationals (an OFAC sanctions list) SEC U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SPC Supreme People’s Court (PRC) UFLPA Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (U.S.)