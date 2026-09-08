When the Structure Isn’t Right: LLCs, Check-the-Box, and the §1045 Rollover (Part IV of IV)

Qualified Small Business Stock Under IRC §§1202 and 1045 — Part IV of IV

The first three parts of this series described what qualified small business stock is worth, which companies can issue it, and which blocks of stock qualify. This final installment addresses the two situations in which the default answer is no and the practitioner’s job is to find a path anyway: the client whose company is a limited liability company rather than a state-law corporation and the client who needs liquidity before the five-year clock runs.

I. Can an LLC Issue QSBS?

Some practitioners take the position that because an LLC’s equity is a “membership interest” rather than “stock,” it cannot constitute QSBS under §1202(c) even where the LLC has filed Form 8832 to be treated as a C corporation. This position is incorrect. Note that §1202 uses the terms “domestic corporation” and “stock” throughout and never “state-law corporation.”

The regulatory chain is short and unambiguous. Under Treas. Reg. §301.7701-1(a)–(b), how an entity is classified is a matter of federal tax law and is not controlled by its state-law label. Under §301.7701-3(a), an LLC may elect to be classified as an association taxable as a corporation. Under §301.7701-2(b)(2), “corporation” includes an association as determined under §301.7701-3, and IRC §7701(a)(7) provides that “stock” includes shares in an association. Under §301.7701-5(a), a business entity is domestic if created or organized in the United States or under the law of any State, with the limited liability company expressly enumerated among the covered forms. Because the domestic-versus-foreign determination is made independently of the corporate classification, an LLC organized in a U.S. state and classified as a corporation is a domestic corporation issuing stock.

The Service has confirmed as much. In PLR 201603011 (Jan. 15, 2016), it concluded that stock’s status as QSBS was unaffected by the conversion of the issuing corporation into an LLC for state-law purposes, and it reached the same conclusion in four companion rulings released the same day. In PLR 201636003 (Sept. 2, 2016), it reached the converse result, holding that a conversion from an LLC taxed as a C corporation into a state-law corporation likewise did not disturb QSBS status.

Practitioners should nonetheless be candid with clients about what these rulings are. A private letter ruling may not be used or cited as precedent, IRC §6110(k)(3), even though it constitutes “authority” for purposes of the substantial-authority standard under Treas. Reg. §1.6662-4(d)(3)(iii). The conclusion here rests on the statute and the regulations; the rulings corroborate it rather than establish it.

II. Entity Choice in Practice

That an LLC can issue QSBS does not mean it should. A state-law C corporation remains the cleanest path, avoids any residual argument at diligence, and is what institutional investors expect. The LLC form is worth the additional explanation only where it solves a real problem: governance flexibility, an entity already converting from partnership status, or pre-existing economics such as a distribution waterfall that are easier to preserve than rebuild.

Timing is the operative constraint. The effective date of the check-the-box election determines when the entity begins to be treated as a C corporation and therefore when QSBS issuance can begin. Form 8832 should be filed before any equity is issued, and copies retained. The election may specify an effective date up to 75 days before the filing date. Treas. Reg. §301.7701-3(c)(1)(iii). Where that deadline has been missed, late-election relief may be available under Rev. Proc. 2009-41 for elections filed within three years and 75 days of the intended effective date.

The conversion mechanics are frequently mis-cited. Where a partnership or multi-member LLC elects C corporation treatment, Treas. Reg. §301.7701-3(g)(1)(i) deems the entity to contribute all assets and liabilities to a corporation in exchange for stock and then to liquidate — a transaction generally governed by §351. Rev. Rul. 84-111 addresses actual incorporations and sanctions three alternative forms, but those forms are unavailable for a check-the-box election, which mandates the assets-over form. The distinction matters because the deemed transaction fixes the QSBS issuance date and, through IRC §1202(d)(2)(B) and (i)(1)(B), the gross-asset measurement and the 10x-basis cap.

III. The §1045 Rollover

IRC §1045 allows an eligible taxpayer other than a C corporation who sells QSBS before satisfying §1202’s holding period to defer recognition of gain by reinvesting the proceeds in replacement QSBS. It is the answer to the acquisition that arrives at year three, and it should be presented to clients as a default contingency at the time of the original investment rather than discovered afterward. The requirements are mechanical and unforgiving:

The seller must have held the original QSBS for more than six months at the time of sale.

The taxpayer must purchase replacement QSBS within 60 days of the sale. The window is strict, and the search for replacement stock should begin before or at closing, not after.

For complete deferral, the amount reinvested must equal or exceed the amount realized — not merely the gain. A partial rollover is permitted, with gain recognized to the extent the amount realized exceeds the cost of the replacement stock.

The replacement stock must itself qualify as QSBS, which means the replacement issuer must independently satisfy every test described in Part II of this series at the time of purchase.

The election must be made affirmatively on a timely filed return, including extensions, for the year of sale. Failure to elect results in full current recognition.

Basis carries over to the replacement stock. The holding period in the original QSBS tacks to the replacement stock solely for purposes of the more-than-six-month requirement and for characterizing later gain as long-term. IRC §1045(b)(4). It does not count toward §1202’s five-year requirement, which restarts with respect to the replacement stock — a point worth stating plainly to clients, who often assume the opposite.

IV. Pass-Through Complexity

Where QSBS is held through a partnership, the §1045 election may be made at either level, and this is where the analysis most often goes wrong. Under Treas. Reg. §1.1045-1(b), a partnership that has held QSBS for more than six months, sells it, and purchases replacement QSBS may itself elect, in which case the deferred gain is allocated among the partners in the same proportions as the gain from the sale; an eligible partner may opt out. Alternatively, and typically where the partnership does not elect, an eligible partner may elect under §1.1045-1(c) if that partner purchases replacement QSBS directly or through a purchasing partnership. See IRC §1045(b)(5); Rev. Proc. 98-48.

Under either route, the gain an eligible partner may defer is capped by the partner’s smallest percentage interest in the partnership’s income, gain, or loss with respect to the relinquished stock, multiplied by the partnership’s realized gain from the sale — a limitation that parallels §1202(g)(2) and (3). Treas. Reg. §1.1045-1(d). The regulations address partnerships; their application to S corporations and their shareholders is considerably less developed, and Rev. Proc. 98-48 should be consulted directly.

V. Concluding the Series

Sections 1202 and 1045 remain among the most powerful planning opportunities in the Code, and the 2025 amendments have made them both more valuable and more complicated. The planning window is front-loaded: qualification is established at original issuance, most failure modes are fixed by transactions that have already closed, and retroactive correction is generally unavailable. Practitioners who engage at entity formation and who revisit the analysis at each financing round rather than at the term sheet deliver outsized value. Those first consulted when a letter of intent is circulating are usually documenting a result rather than shaping one.

This concludes the four-part series. Parts I through III address the value of the exclusion after the 2025 amendments, issuer-level qualification, and stock-level qualification. A consolidated §1202 and §1045 due diligence checklist is available on request.