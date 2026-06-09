When The Sheriff Doesn’t Recover Your Property: Understanding Amercement
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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When a creditor obtains a court order to repossess collateral or other personal property, successful execution often depends on proper coordination between the creditor, the sheriff’s office, and specialized recovery professionals. A recent New Jersey Appellate Division decision, D’Angelo v. Diesel Ed, No. A-0386-24, 2026 LX 106425 (Super. Ct. App. Div. Mar. 25, 2026) illustrates a critical principle: creditors must fulfill their own obligations during the recovery process, or risk losing remedies against law enforcement if the recovery fails. 

What Is Amercement? 

Amercement is a statutory remedy available under N.J.S.A. § 40A:9-109 that allows a judgment creditor to recover damages from a sheriff who fails to perform required duties in executing writs of execution. The statute provides that if a sheriff “fails to perform any duty imposed upon him by law in respect to writs of execution resulting in loss or damage to the judgment creditor, he shall be subject to amercement in the amount of such loss and damage.” 

New Jersey courts have described amercement as a money penalty imposed upon an officer for misconduct or neglect of duty. The term has traditionally applied to fines imposed on court officers for failing or neglecting to perform statutory functions such as levies and executions. Importantly, a sheriff is not liable to amercement unless he has disobeyed positive, reasonable, and lawful direction from the court. 

The D’Angelo Case: A Failed Amercement Claim 

The D’Angelo case arose when a business owner’s dump truck required engine repairs. After the repair shop refused to return the truck and its engine, the owner obtained a court order granting him immediate possession of the vehicle, its engine, and all component parts. The court issued a writ of possession directing the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office to recover the truck and its parts from the repair yard. 

When the sheriff’s officers arrived to execute the writ, they discovered that the truck had no engine and was blocked by large construction equipment with a flat tire that could not be moved under its own power. The repair shop owner refused to cooperate or release anything identified in the writ. Critically, although the plaintiff was present at the location, he did not have a tow truck with him to remove the vehicle. 

The plaintiff’s counsel had previously sent a letter to the sheriff’s office requesting coordination to “schedule the execution of the writ” because the plaintiff needed “to arrange to have a tow truck there at the time of execution.” Despite this acknowledgment, no tow truck arrived on the scheduled date. 

The plaintiff subsequently amended his complaint to assert a claim for amercement against the sheriff’s office. The trial court granted summary judgment in favor of the sheriff, finding that the plaintiff had failed to fulfill his own obligations. The Appellate Division affirmed, holding that the sheriff’s actions could not be characterized as neglectful or as a failure to carry out its legal duty to execute the writ of possession. 

Creditor Obligations During Writ Execution 

The D’Angelo decision underscores that when a creditor seeks to have a writ executed, the creditor must also do what is required. The court found that its order was clear: it was the plaintiff’s obligation to supply the means to remove the heavy equipment he wished to recover. Without a tow truck, the items could not be recovered. 

The sheriff’s office had personally served the writ of possession on the defendants and attempted to execute it. When faced with an uncooperative property holder and the absence of necessary equipment, the sheriff’s officer contacted his supervisor, who sought guidance from the court. The officer was subsequently instructed to return to headquarters. The court later confirmed that the plaintiff was required to make arrangements to remove and tow the truck, engine, and component parts from the defendant’s place of business. 

Coordinated Approach to Asset Recovery 

Successful replevin of assets requires a coordinated approach involving multiple steps and parties. Under New Jersey law, replevin is governed by both statute and court rules. The process typically involves obtaining a writ of replevin, often accompanied by an order compelling the debtor to grant access to the property. 

Once the court issues a writ of replevin, the local county sheriff becomes authorized to recover the collateral. However, as the D’Angelo case demonstrates, the creditor must coordinate with both the sheriff’s office and a towing or repossession company to successfully take possession of the assets. This coordination includes scheduling the execution, arranging for appropriate equipment to transport the recovered property, and ensuring all parties are present at the designated time. 

Key Takeaways 

  • When dealing with vehicles or heavy equipment, creditors should arrange for professional towing services in advance of the scheduled execution date.  
  • Creditors share responsibility for execution. They must communicate clearly with the sheriff’s office about logistical requirements and confirm that all necessary resources will be available.  
  • A failed execution does not necessarily equal sheriff liability. Courts will look closely at whether the creditor’s own omissions caused the breakdown.  

The D’Angelo decision serves as an important reminder that creditors bear responsibilities throughout the repossession process. While sheriffs have statutory duties to execute writs properly, they are not liable for amercement when creditors fail to fulfill their own obligations. Businesses seeking to recover collateral or other personal property should work with experienced counsel who understand the procedural requirements and can coordinate effectively with law enforcement and recovery professionals to ensure successful asset recovery.  

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