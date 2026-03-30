When to Say Goodbye- The Pros and Cons of Triggering the Redemption or Sale of a Minority Interest in a Private Company

Majority owners and minority investors act wisely when they negotiate and adopt a buy-sell agreement (BSA) at the time the private company investment is made because the BSA helps to avoid future conflicts between them. Signing a BSA, however, and deciding when to trigger it to require the purchase/sale of the minority interest are different things. The question remains after signing the BSA: When is the right time for partners to say goodbye?

This post focuses on that “trigger decision” and reviews key factors for partners to consider based on their business goals, the nature of their relationship and the company’s status. When a potential exit arises, each partner needs to decide whether to exercise the BSA or to keep the powder dry to trigger it at a better time in the future.

The Look-Back Provision

Before the partners exercise the BSA, an important point needs to be made about a key provision relating to the timing of the redemption of the investor’s minority ownership interest. When a majority owner has the right to trigger a BSA, the owner can decide to redeem the minoirty interest before a sale of the business to a third party. That could result in a situation where the minority investor’s interest is redeemed, and a short time later, the business is sold at a much higher value than the investor received.

To address this situation, in addition to securing a BSA, the investor will also want to obtain a look-back provision in the bylaws, the LLC company agreement, or in a separate shareholder or members agreement. This provision protects the minority investor if there is a sale of the business or an investment in the business that takes place shortly after the investor’s interest is redeemed. The length of the look-back provision is negotiable, but it is often in place for at least a year. This provision then comes into play when the business is sold within a year at a higher value or there is another investment made in the company at a value higher than the investor received. At that point, the investor will receive a true-up payment to equate to the higher value that is established in the later transaction.

Majority Owner: When to Trigger a Redemption

Once the majority owner obtains an investment from a minority partner, the owner can continue using the investor’s capital to grow the business without ever exercising the right to redeem the investor’s ownership interest. But for the business reasons discussed below, the majority owner may decide to trigger the BSA and acquire the interest in the company that is held by the minority partner.

First, if the majority owner believes the minority partner has become disruptive to the business, the owner may trigger the BSA’s call right and redeem the minority investor’s interest. A thoughtful owner will appreciate that differences in views held by other partners are healthy because the opportunity to consider alternative approaches helps prevent the business from becoming stagnant. But an investor who consistently opposes or interferes with the majority owner’s vision for the business may negatively impact the culture and detract from the company’s success. When the investor’s opposition reaches a point of dysfunction, the majority owner can trigger the BSA and redeem the minority interest.

Another scenario warranting a redemption of the minority interest can arise when the majority owner has a sizable number of investors who all hold small ownership stakes in the business. The owner may want to redeem those interests in a rollup transaction. This is often the case when the majority owner identifies a single investor who has experience and helpful connections in the industry, and who can replace the capital investment held by a group of smaller investors.

One additional instance in which the majority owner may decide to trigger the BSA results from long-term planning when the owner becomes concerned that a minority investor may disrupt a future sale of the business. This type of minority partner regularly attempts to assume a more active role in the business than the majority owner prefers. The owner may tolerate intrusive conduct from a minority partner for a time, but if the minority partner is present when a sale process begins, it could derail the sale. Engaging in forward thinking, the majority owner may trigger the BSA, buy the minority partner’s interest, and streamline the company for a potential sale years before embarking on an effort to sell the business.

Minority Investor: When to Trigger a Sale of the Ownership Interest

When the business is thriving, the minority investor will likely be content to hold on and watch the value of the investment appreciate. There are several situations, however, that may make it advisable for the investor to consider triggering the BSA to require a sale of the minority interest, which are reviewed below.

First, after years of growth in the business, the investor may trigger the BSA as part of the investor’s asset allocation strategy. More simply stated, the investor may decide to diversify its holdings due to the increase in the total value of the investment, i.e., to avoid having too many eggs in the same basket. Most BSAs require an all or nothing approach and when the BSA is triggered, the investor’s entire holding in the business must be sold at that point. If the relationship between the partners is strong, however, the majority owner may agree voluntarily to allow the minority partner to conduct a partial sale of its interest, which permits the investor to take some chips off the table.

Second, there are various red flags that may lead the investor to trigger the BSA that arise when the investor loses confidence in the majority owner and/or in the management or the business. This can take place when the company’s management changes over time, when management makes decisions that change the company’s fundamental direction, expose the company to new risks or fail to respond to challenges in a way that inspires confidence. When these things happen, the investor can make the decision to prevent future loss and require a sale of the minority interest before things go further south.

Third, even when management is executing well, the savvy investor may decide that the market conditions that apply to the company’s industry or to the market make it a good time to exit from the investment. The investor may have already enjoyed a favorable return on its investment in the company before exercising the BSA. This is another example where the investor’s monitoring of its investment leads to a business decision to exercise the BSA and lock in the gain the investor has already secured from its investment.

Conclusion

Saying goodbye to a business partner is not an easy decision, but having a BSA in place provides majority owners and minority investors with the option to decide when the time is optimal for them to redeem or sell the minority interest in the business. When the majority owner has a BSA available, the owner is not “stuck” and has the flexibility to decide to replace the investor with a different business partner. On the other side, a minority investor who has become disenchanted with the majority owner or the management of the business can monetize its investment by triggering the BSA.

As part of entering into a BSA, the minority investor will also want to make sure to secure a look-back provision when the BSA is adopted. This provision prevents the majority owner from redeeming the investor’s minority interest for a below-market price and then promptly selling the business a short time later in another transaction for a much higher value than the investor received at the time of the redemption.