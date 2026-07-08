When Risks Converge- Strategic Preparedness and Cross-Campus Coordination for University Foundations

University foundations in 2026 face overlapping institutional pressures. For many, the challenge is no longer simply whether a discrete legal, financial, or operational issue will arise—in the middle of their day-to-day responsibilities. Instead, the challenge is whether several issues will emerge at once and whether the foundation and the university are prepared to respond in a coordinated way.

Regulatory changes, donor expectations, market volatility, enrollment pressures, public scrutiny, and sensitive campus issues can all affect a foundation’s work at the same time. In that environment, strategic preparedness and cross-campus coordination are increasingly important priorities. Foundations that treat these issues as shared institutional challenges, rather than isolated matters, may be better positioned to support the mission, manage risk, and maintain stakeholder trust.

Why Strategic Preparedness Matters

Strategic preparedness is not limited to emergency response. It also includes the systems, processes, and governance structures that allow a foundation to identify emerging issues early, understand where responsibilities lie, and make sound decisions under pressure.

For university foundations, preparedness often requires planning for uncertainty rather than for a single known event. For example, a foundation may be asked to evaluate a complex gift while the university is managing budget strain, enrollment declines, or a reputational controversy. In these moments, the foundation’s ability to respond depends in large part on whether it has already established clear channels for communication, escalation, and decision-making internally and with its campus stakeholders.

This is one reason many foundations may benefit from a broader enterprise approach to risk review. Legal, operational, financial, and reputational issues rarely stay contained within one category. Stress testing multiple scenarios can help foundations understand how one challenge may amplify another and where the foundation’s most significant vulnerabilities may lie.

Preparedness Should Be a Governance Issue

Preparedness should not be treated solely as a management exercise. In the current environment, foundations may wish to consider whether their governance structures are sufficient to oversee interrelated institutional risk.

Questions foundations may wish to ask include:

Are responsibilities clearly defined among the foundation board, foundation management, university leadership, university board, and university control functions?

Do current governance structures reflect current risks, including compliance, cyber, reputational, and shared-services concerns?

Are there established escalation protocols for significant issues that cut across multiple functions and extend to the campus?

Do foundation staff and administrators receive regular education on the legal, financial, and operational developments most likely to affect the foundation?

Is the foundation positioned to act quickly if a matter requires management or campus involvement on short notice?

Why Cross-Campus Coordination Is Increasingly Important

University foundations often operate at the intersection of multiple institutional functions, all while operating as organizations separate from the university structure as a whole. University advancement may be focused on donor relations and gift structure. University finance may be evaluating accounting treatment, endowment impact, or liquidity considerations. University legal and compliance teams may be assessing restrictions, reporting obligations, conflicts issues, or tax implications. University information security and IT may have concerns about donor data or shared systems. University leadership may be weighing reputational or strategic effects. All the while, the foundation itself has these individual offices and functions itself.

These issues cannot always be managed effectively in silos—within the foundation itself and as part of a cross-campus collaboration with the university. A matter that appears narrow at the outset may quickly broaden. For example, a significant gift may raise questions about donor intent, naming rights, reputational risk, and foundation board approvals. A cyber event may require simultaneous attention to donor communications, privilege, insurance, regulatory obligations, and coordination with campus IT.

Cross-campus coordination can help institutions identify these connections earlier and respond more consistently. It can also reduce the risk that one stakeholder group acts without a full understanding of the implications for another.

Common Areas Where Cross-Campus Coordination May Be Needed

In practice, university foundations may wish to evaluate whether coordination mechanisms are sufficient in the following areas:

Donor restrictions and complex gift terms

Shared-services arrangements between the university and foundation

Compensation and benefit review

Related-party transactions and conflict management

Endowment spending and liquidity planning

Cybersecurity incidents and donor data governance

Sensitive campus controversies affecting donor or alumni relations

Internal investigations or other high-profile institutional matters

Crisis communications involving the foundation and the university

The goal is not necessarily to build a large new process around every issue. Rather, it is to ensure that matters with material legal, financial, or reputational implications are consistently routed to the appropriate people before they escalate.

Practical Steps Foundations May Consider

No single model will fit every institution and its related foundation. Public and private institutions, large and small foundations, and foundations with different staffing or governance structures may need different solutions. Still, several practical steps may help improve preparedness and coordination.

Review escalation pathways: Confirm which issues require notice to foundation leadership, trustees, university counsel, finance leaders, compliance personnel, or other campus stakeholders.

Clarify decision rights: Identify which matters are within management authority, which require committee review, and which should be elevated to the full foundation board, the university leadership, and/or the university board.

Conduct scenario planning: Test how the foundation would respond if multiple issues arose at once, such as a major gift dispute during a cyber incident or reporting review during budget pressure.

Strengthen documentation: Ensure that key decisions, approvals, and rationale are documented clearly, particularly where multiple stakeholders are involved.

Update training: Provide periodic education for university administrators and senior staff at the foundation on emerging risks, institutional interdependencies, and escalation expectations.

Evaluate cross-functional working groups: For some institutions, standing or ad hoc working groups may help bring together advancement, finance, legal, compliance, audit, HR, and IT for recurring high-risk issues.

Avoiding Two Common Pitfalls

In advising higher education institutions, two pitfalls often arise.

The first is over-centralization. Not every issue requires a highly formalized process. Too much process can slow operations and discourage timely reporting.

The second is fragmentation. When related issues remain entirely within separate offices, institutions may miss material connections or respond inconsistently.

The more effective approach is usually calibrated coordination: enough structure to ensure significant issues are identified and escalated appropriately, but not so much that routine operations become unnecessarily burdensome.