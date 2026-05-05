When a Rideshare Crash Happens: Determining Fault in Uber and Lyft Accidents

Getting into a rideshare is something millions of people do every day without a second thought. But when an accident occurs, figuring out who is legally responsible can get complicated. Unlike a typical car crash between two private drivers, rideshare accidents involve multiple insurance policies, the driver's working status, and the legal obligations of major tech companies. Knowing how fault works in rideshare accidents is the first step toward protecting your legal rights.

How Rideshare Accidents Are Different

In a typical motor vehicle accident, liability is relatively straightforward. The at-fault driver’s personal auto insurance covers the damages. Rideshare accidents, however, introduce an additional layer of complexity because a commercial service is also operating in the background.

When an Uber or Lyft driver is involved in a crash, several variables must be assessed, such as whether the driver was logged into the app, if they had accepted a ride, and if a passenger was in the vehicle at the time. Each of these factors determines which insurance policy applies, and to what extent.

What the Driver Was Doing at the Time of the Crash Matters

Fault and insurance coverage in rideshare accidents depend on what the driver was doing at the moment of impact. There are three distinct scenarios to consider:

Scenario 1: The Driver Was Not Logged into the App

If the driver caused the accident while operating entirely off the platform, meaning the Uber or Lyft app was not active, the incident is treated like any other private vehicle crash. Only the driver’s personal auto insurance applies, and Uber and Lyft do not have insurance responsibility.

Scenario 2: The Driver Was Logged In, but No Ride Was Accepted

When a driver is in “available” mode, actively waiting for a ride request but without a passenger in the vehicle, Uber and Lyft provide limited contingent liability coverage. In Michigan, this generally includes:

● $50,000 per person for bodily injury

● $100,000 per accident for bodily injury

● $25,000 for property damage

This coverage typically activates only if the driver’s personal insurance denies the claim or falls short. It is important to note that this is contingent coverage, not primary insurance and may not cover all losses.

Scenario 3: The Driver Was En Route to a Pickup or Carrying a Passenger

This is the most protective scenario for injured parties. Once a driver has accepted a ride request and is traveling to pick up a passenger, or has a passenger in the vehicle, both Uber and Lyft maintain up to $1 million in liability coverage. This policy is designed to cover medical expenses, lost wages, property damage, and related costs regardless of whether the rideshare driver or another motorist was at fault.

What If a Third-Party Driver Caused the Accident?

If another driver, someone unaffiliated with the rideshare platform, is responsible for the crash, their personal auto insurance should serve as the primary source of compensation. However, if that driver is uninsured or carries insufficient coverage, both Uber and Lyft maintain uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage to protect passengers.

Steps to Take After a Rideshare Accident

What you do in the hours and days following a rideshare crash can significantly affect your ability to recover compensation. Follow the steps below:

● Call 911 immediately. Always contact law enforcement and emergency medical services. A police report creates an official record of the incident and is essential documentation for any insurance or legal claim.

● Gather evidence at the scene. Take photographs of all vehicles, injuries, road conditions, and traffic signage. Collect names and contact information from all parties involved and any witnesses.

● Screenshot your ride details. Before closing the app, take a screenshot showing the trip information, driver details, and timestamps. This data can be critical in establishing which insurance policy applies.

● Report the accident through the app. Both Uber and Lyft have in-app incident reporting features. Use them promptly, but avoid making detailed statements about fault before speaking with an attorney.

● Consult an experienced personal injury attorney. Rideshare accident cases involve layered insurance structures, legal teams, and complex liability determinations. An attorney who handles these cases can negotiate on your behalf and help you pursue the full compensation you are entitled to.

Conclusion

A rideshare accident can leave injury victims dealing with physical injuries, emotional stress, and a tangle of insurance companies. Whether you were a passenger, a pedestrian, or another driver on the road, understanding your rights and how fault is determined makes a real difference in what happens next.