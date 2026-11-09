When a Patent Owner’s Earlier Sale Is Not Enough to Protect Against Prior Art

A company can sell its invention and still fail to establish that it publicly disclosed the technology. Under the America Invents Act (AIA), that distinction can have significant consequences: a commercial sale may create patent risks without providing protection against intervening prior art. In NCS Multistage Inc. v. Nine Energy Service, Inc., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit applied that distinction to an oilfield technology dispute, holding that an earlier sale did not qualify as a public disclosure because the relevant technology remained concealed.

The decision illustrates an important limitation on the legal significance of commercialization. Selling a product does not necessarily make its underlying invention publicly accessible, and those two events can have materially different consequences for patent protection. For technology businesses, the distinction underscores the importance of coordinating patent filings, customer transactions, and confidentiality arrangements before commercial activity begins.

Why an Earlier Sale Failed to Protect the Patent

NCS Multistage owns U.S. Patent No. 10,465,445, directed to technology that assists in installing casing in oil and gas wells. The patented system uses a rupture disc to temporarily seal part of the casing, creating buoyancy during installation before the passageway is reopened. NCS accused Nine Energy Service of infringing the patent through its competing BreakThru Casing Flotation Device. A jury found infringement, rejected Nine's invalidity defenses, and awarded damages.

The dispute turned partly on the timing of two earlier commercial transactions. In July 2012, NCS sold its AirLock device to a customer. The following month, another company, TCO Group, sold a potentially relevant device to Apache, which subsequently used it in a well operation. Nine relied on the TCO activity as prior art in challenging the patent's validity, while NCS argued that its earlier AirLock sale qualified as a public disclosure under 35 U.S.C. § 102(b)(1)(B), preventing the intervening TCO activity from being used against the patent.

The Federal Circuit rejected NCS's argument because the earlier transaction did not make the relevant inventive features publicly accessible. The AirLock device had been sold privately to a single customer, and its internal technology was concealed inside a sealed black tube that had to be cut open to expose the relevant components. Accompanying technical materials were marked confidential. Although the customer had not signed a nondisclosure agreement, the absence of an express confidentiality obligation did not transform the transaction into a public disclosure.

The AIA Treats Commercial Sales and Public Disclosures Differently

The Federal Circuit's reasoning reflects an important distinction in the AIA between activities that can constitute prior art and disclosures that can protect an inventor against certain intervening activities. Under § 102(b)(1)(B), a disclosure made within one year before the effective filing date generally is excluded as prior art if the same subject matter previously had been publicly disclosed by the inventor or someone who obtained it from the inventor. The provision can protect an inventor who publicly discloses an invention before another party independently discloses the same subject matter, but the protection depends on whether the inventor actually made that subject matter public.

Two precedents explain why a commercial sale does not necessarily satisfy that requirement. In Helsinn Healthcare S.A. v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., the Supreme Court held that a qualifying commercial sale can trigger the AIA's on-sale bar even when the invention's technical details remain confidential. The decision confirmed that commercial exploitation and public disclosure are not interchangeable concepts. The Federal Circuit addressed the complementary issue in Sanho Corp. v. Kaijet Technology International Ltd., interpreting materially identical public-disclosure language in § 102(b)(2)(B). There, the court explained that selling an invention does not automatically establish that its relevant technical features have been publicly disclosed.

Taken together, the decisions establish an important asymmetry: a transaction may have adverse consequences under the on-sale bar without necessarily providing the defensive benefit of a public disclosure. NCS Multistage reinforces that distinction by focusing on whether the earlier transaction actually made the claim-relevant subject matter available to the public. The existence of a commercial sale was insufficient, particularly where the relevant components remained physically concealed and the accompanying documentation was confidential. Nor did the absence of an express nondisclosure agreement determine the outcome, because the statutory inquiry concerned public accessibility rather than simply the contractual restrictions imposed on the purchaser.

The Federal Circuit did not establish a categorical rule that commercial sales can never constitute public disclosures. Instead, the decision confirms that the analysis depends on what technical information the transaction actually made publicly available. A sale may satisfy the statutory requirement under different circumstances, but the mere transfer of a commercial product does not establish that the invention's relevant features were publicly disclosed.

What the Decision Means for Technology Commercialization

The distinction has practical significance for businesses that commercialize technology before completing their patent-filing strategies. Many technologies reach customers through limited sales, pilot deployments, evaluation programs, or products whose most valuable innovations are not visible from the outside. These arrangements can support commercial development without necessarily disclosing the underlying invention to the public. Transferring possession of a product does not mean that the invention embodied within it has become publicly accessible.

That distinction becomes particularly important when an inventor later seeks to rely on its own earlier commercial activity to exclude intervening prior art. As NCS Multistage demonstrates, the existence of an earlier sale may be insufficient if the transaction did not reveal the relevant technical subject matter. Businesses therefore should not assume that a first sale or customer deployment establishes the public disclosure needed to invoke the AIA's statutory exception.

The decision also illustrates why contractual confidentiality and patent strategy should be considered together. Confidentiality provisions, restricted technical documentation, and controlled access to technology may serve legitimate commercial purposes by protecting proprietary information during product evaluation, customer negotiations, and early commercialization. But those same arrangements may limit whether a transaction qualifies as a public disclosure for purposes of the AIA's statutory exceptions. Conversely, the absence of an express nondisclosure agreement does not necessarily establish that a transaction made the invention public.

That does not mean businesses should disclose proprietary technology simply to establish a potential prior-art defense. Public disclosure can have consequences for trade-secret protection, foreign patent rights, competitive advantage, and the timing of patent applications. Instead, businesses should distinguish between commercial milestones and patent-law disclosure events. The more reliable approach is to coordinate patent filings with commercialization plans rather than assuming an earlier transaction will provide protection against later developments.

Other Claim-Construction Errors Required a New Trial

Although the public-disclosure issue carries the broader commercialization lesson, the Federal Circuit also identified two claim-construction errors that affected the infringement and invalidity verdicts. First, the district court improperly assigned different meanings to the term "internal diameter" within the patent without sufficient justification. Patent claims generally presume consistent usage of the same term unless the intrinsic evidence supports a different interpretation. Second, the district court construed "casing string" as requiring pipe customarily at least 4.5 inches in outer diameter, improperly elevating industry practice over the patent's specification, which described casing primarily by function and contemplated other dimensions.

Consistent with the claim-construction principles articulated in Phillips v. AWH Corp. and Thorner v. Sony Computer Entertainment America LLC, the Federal Circuit rejected a dimensional restriction unsupported by the intrinsic record. The errors mattered because the narrower construction had helped distinguish the potentially invalidating TCO device from the patented technology. The court therefore vacated the infringement, no-invalidity, and damages judgments and remanded for a new trial. Although the TCO sale and subsequent use constituted prior art, the court did not determine that they necessarily invalidated the patent, and material factual questions remained concerning the patent claims and the relevant devices.

Commercialization Is Not a Substitute for a Patent Strategy

NCS Multistage illustrates why the first commercial sale of an invention should not be treated as a substitute for public disclosure or a coordinated patent-filing strategy. Patent law may attach consequences to a transaction even when the invention's relevant technical features remain hidden. At the same time, that transaction may provide no protection against intervening prior art under the AIA's public-disclosure exception.

For technology businesses, the lesson is to evaluate commercialization, contractual confidentiality, and patent protection as interconnected decisions. A product may have entered the marketplace long before its underlying invention has been publicly disclosed in the manner required by patent law. Understanding that distinction before a technology reaches customers can help prevent commercial decisions from creating unexpected vulnerabilities in the company's intellectual property strategy.