When Must Insurers Cover Criminal Acts?

Case Citation: Samsung Fire & Marine Ins. Co., Ltd (U.S. Branch) v. RI Settlement Tr., No. 61 EAP 2024, 2026 WL 2115725 (Pa. July 21, 2026)

The Situation: Is a business accused of knowingly profiting from and harboring the sex trafficking of minors entitled to insurance coverage to protect it from the financial consequences of its actions? By a 6-0 vote, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court just moved one step closer to answering yes.

Although that headline likely will dominate discussions of last week’s decision, it obscures a more important takeaway.

Two of six justices concurred to say they would have gone a step further. They also would hold that public policy permits requiring insurers to cover a drug dealer who intentionally gave his customer a bag of heroin labeled “suicide,” which she injected and died from, and for which her estate sued him. Previously, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had rejected his coverage claim in a badly fractured 2004 plurality decision. Now, at least two sitting justices on the court have said they will overrule that decision if given the chance.

Those two justices, in their concurrence last week, lamented that a public-policy-based coverage denial deprives policyholders of the “option to shop the insurance market to choose policies that would provide the coverage they sought.” In addition, they criticized the insurers for trying to take advantage of “unsuspecting policyholders who dutifully paid their premiums to secure the insurer’s obligations to provide the precise coverage [they] now disclaim.”

Thankfully, the majority did not go that far.

The majority opinion carefully hewed to the questions presented. It declined to extend the public policy bar from an insured’s intentional, per se illegal, conduct (dealing heroin) to an insured’s allegedly negligent failure, while running a lawful hotel business, to stop a third party from engaging in illegal sex trafficking at its premises. The majority did not overrule the 2004 drug dealer decision. It held simply that “neither an insurer’s duty to defend nor its duty to indemnify is abrogated on the basis of public policy when the insured is alleged to have enabled or profited from sex trafficking.”

Notable, too, is what was not decided.

The majority assumed without deciding that the insurance policy terms provided coverage in the first place, without answering whether the insured’s conduct was: (1) an accidental “occurrence” under the policy; (2) excluded as causing “expected or intended” injuries under the policy; or (3) excluded under a “violation of law” clause in the policy.

Looking Ahead: So, what is going on and how did we get here?

Courts increasingly seem to be forgetting why the void-for-public-policy doctrine exists and why it matters for interpreting contractual intent—two points loom large.

First, why it exists. The concurrence hangs its hat on the idea that deterrence in this context does not work. In its view, “[i]f the insured’s conduct amounted to criminal conduct that would warrant criminal penalties, those penalties would deter such misbehavior, more so than the prospect that the insurance policy may not cover damages for the victims.” What that misses is that some conduct will escape criminal sanction under the higher “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard and heightened procedural rights in a criminal trial, but be judged for what it truly is at an ordinary civil trial under the “clear and convincing” or “preponderance of the evidence” standards. Especially for primarily lawful businesses that support criminal conduct on the side, that financial incentive can be powerful.

Second, how the “void for public policy” doctrine impacts contractual intent. Party expectations are formed against the backdrop of the law. For most of the insurance industry’s history, it was understood that policies could not cover crimes. There was no reason to include a “no coverage for criminal acts” clause in a policy just as there was no reason to include a “no coverage for magic” clause. Obviously, these did not qualify. However, what happens when a jurisdiction abandons or severely dials back its common law “void for public policy” doctrine? Even if insurers add “criminal acts” exclusions immediately, for the next few decades, policies will continue to percolate that were signed under the old understanding that such clauses were unnecessary. How should courts treat those policies?

If the goal is to enforce party intent, then coverage should be denied as a matter of policy interpretation. Retroactively requiring new “criminal acts” exclusions would make the mistake of judging the policy by a set of expectations that did not exist at signing.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FOR INSURERS