When a Mentor-Protégé JV Falls Apart Mid-Procurement- What IBSS v. United States Means for Federal Contractors

What happens when a mentor-protégé joint venture fractures before a federal contract is awarded — and the mentor company that supplied all of the experience and past performance tries to protest the resulting contract award? The United States Court of Federal Claims answered that question decisively in IBSS v. United States, dismissing the bid protests of both the large-business mentor and a fellow awardee on the same multiple-award vehicle.

The decision delivers three lessons that every government contractor — and every attorney advising one — needs to understand: who qualifies as an “interested party” in a bid protest, how courts read that standard in a multiple-award IDIQ context, and why novation challenges are usually beyond the court’s bid protest jurisdiction.

Background

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued two small business set-aside solicitations for professional technical services: RFP No. 1305M423RNAAA0011 (ProTech 2.0 Oceans), aimed at scientific data collection, geospatial mapping, and coastal community outreach, and RFP No. 1305M423RNFFK0006 (ProTech 2.0 Fisheries), aimed at fishery management support, marine observations, and ecosystem studies. Both were structured as multiple-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts with a five-year base period and a five-year option.

Before the solicitations were issued, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved a mentor-protégé agreement under which International Business Sales & Services Corporation (IBSS) served as the large-business mentor and @Orchard, LLC served as the small-business protégé. Together, IBSS and @Orchard formed 1stMission LLC — a separate legal entity and SBA-approved mentor-protégé joint venture — to compete for federal opportunities. 1stMission submitted proposals under both solicitations, drawing entirely on IBSS’s corporate experience and past performance. Neither IBSS nor @Orchard submitted proposals in their individual capacities — a critical point which the court would later emphasize.

The arrangement collapsed before any contracts were awarded. IBSS and @Orchard had a falling out, informed the SBA that their relationship was no longer viable, and the SBA terminated the mentor-protégé agreement. IBSS promptly notified NOAA in writing that the relationship had dissolved and that IBSS would not perform under any contract awarded to 1stMission. NOAA awarded ProTech 2.0 Fisheries contracts on February 26, 2024, and ProTech 2.0 Oceans contracts on April 12, 2024 — granting 1stMission awards under both solicitations despite IBSS’s warnings. The total number of awardees across the two solicitations was 23 under ProTech 2.0 Fisheries and 18 under ProTech 2.0 Oceans.

1stMission was ultimately dissolved as an entity in mid-2025. Even after that dissolution, NOAA issued task orders to 1stMission and then “novated” those task orders to @Orchard, initially citing 13 CFR § 125.9(h) as its authority. After IBSS and its co-plaintiff Fish and Lynker Ocean Alliance Team Partners LLC (FLOAT) submitted pre-filing notices on January 8, 2026, NOAA reviewed its novations and acknowledged that the regulation cited was incorrect — the proper authority was FAR Subpart 42.12 — and commenced corrective action. The litigation continued, nonetheless.

The Protests

IBSS and FLOAT each filed a complaint in March 2026. IBSS protested both the ProTech 2.0 Oceans and ProTech 2.0 Fisheries awards to 1stMission; FLOAT protested only the Fisheries award. Their complaints rested on two theories: (1) that NOAA acted arbitrarily by proceeding with awards to 1stMission after being told that the basis of 1stMission’s proposal was no longer valid, and (2) that NOAA’s invocation of 13 CFR § 125.9(h) to justify the novation was facially inapplicable, rendering the novation unlawful.

The government and @Orchard moved to dismiss, arguing both that the plaintiffs lacked statutory standing as “interested parties” under 28 U.S.C. § 1491(b)(1) and that novation challenges fall outside the court’s bid protest jurisdiction. After oral argument, the court agreed on all counts.

Issue One: Can a Court Dismiss for Lack of Statutory Standing Without Reaching the Merits?

IBSS and FLOAT argued that the statutory standing question and the merits were so intertwined that the court could not dismiss on standing grounds at this stage — relying on the Federal Circuit’s 2023 decision in CACI, Inc.-Federal v. United States, 67 F.4th 1145. The court rejected this argument, explaining that CACI has a narrower scope than the plaintiffs claimed.

In CACI, the Federal Circuit held that the court had improperly made a de novo determination of statutory standing when the plaintiff was challenging the contracting officer’s determination that its own bid had disqualifying deficiencies. Because every merits question about the bidder’s own qualifications was simultaneously a standing question, the two inquiries were genuinely inseparable. The CACI court thus prohibited a de novo standing determination where statute and regulation required the contracting officer to resolve those very issues in the first instance.

But CACI itself made clear that when a plaintiff is challenging the government’s award of a contract to another bidder — as IBSS and FLOAT were doing — a judicial determination of statutory standing is required, and the court may make that determination without reaching the merits. The question of whether IBSS and FLOAT were actual or prospective bidders had nothing to do with whether NOAA properly awarded contracts to 1stMission or whether the novations were lawful. The standing question and the merits question were separable, and the court proceeded to answer the standing question on its own terms.

Issue Two: Is a Large-Business Mentor an “Interested Party” in a Small Business Set-Aside Protest?

What Does “Interested Party” Mean Under 28 U.S.C. § 1491(b)(1)?

To bring a bid protest in the Court of Federal Claims, a plaintiff generally must be an “interested party” within the meaning of the Tucker Act, 28 U.S.C. § 1491(b)(1). The Federal Circuit has interpreted that phrase using the definition from the Competition in Contracting Act of 1984 (CICA): “an actual or prospective bidder or offeror whose direct economic interest would be affected by the award of the contract or by failure to award the contract” (31 U.S.C. § 3551(2)). A plaintiff generally must satisfy two prongs: It must be an actual or prospective bidder, and it must have a direct economic interest. The court dismissed both complaints solely on the first prong.

To bring a bid protest in the Court of Federal Claims, a plaintiff generally must be an “interested party” within the meaning of the Tucker Act, 28 U.S.C. § 1491(b)(1). The Federal Circuit has interpreted that phrase using the definition from the Competition in Contracting Act of 1984 (CICA): “an actual or prospective bidder or offeror whose direct economic interest would be affected by the award of the contract or by failure to award the contract” (31 U.S.C. § 3551(2)). A plaintiff generally must satisfy two prongs: It must be an actual or prospective bidder, and it must have a direct economic interest. The court dismissed both complaints solely on the first prong. Why IBSS Lacked Standing

IBSS argued that it should be treated as the “substantive offeror” on 1stMission’s proposals because it provided all of the experience and past performance. The court rejected this theory. The analysis started — and essentially ended — with a single undisputed fact: IBSS is a large business and was thus ineligible to submit a proposal under either small business set-aside solicitation. It did not and could not have submitted a bid in its own name. The court acknowledged that IBSS was a constituent member of the joint venture that did bid but held that this was “immaterial.” A member of a joint venture is not the same legal entity as the joint venture itself, and the Tucker Act does not recognize a passthrough theory of bidder status. The court also addressed IBSS’s reliance on Percipient.Ai, Inc. v. United States, 153 F.4th 1226 (Fed. Cir. 2025). IBSS argued that Percipient.Ai dealt with subcontractors and should not apply to mentor-protégé joint venture members. The court disagreed. Percipient.Ai did not necessarily create a new rule — it reaffirmed the long-standing rule that “interested party” status is limited to “disappointed bidders.” The Federal Circuit has applied that rule consistently since AFGE, Local 1482 v. United States, 258 F.3d 1294 (Fed. Cir. 2001), and nothing about the mentor-protégé context justifies an exception. Because IBSS is not 1stMission, the court held that IBSS is not an actual or prospective bidder, and therefore lacks statutory standing.

IBSS argued that it should be treated as the “substantive offeror” on 1stMission’s proposals because it provided all of the experience and past performance. The court rejected this theory. The analysis started — and essentially ended — with a single undisputed fact: IBSS is a large business and was thus ineligible to submit a proposal under either small business set-aside solicitation. It did not and could not have submitted a bid in its own name. The court acknowledged that IBSS was a constituent member of the joint venture that did bid but held that this was “immaterial.” A member of a joint venture is not the same legal entity as the joint venture itself, and the Tucker Act does not recognize a passthrough theory of bidder status. The “If Not Us, Who?” Argument Goes Nowhere

IBSS and FLOAT also suggested that dismissing their claims would effectively immunize NOAA’s alleged procurement violation from any judicial review. The court rejected this framing, citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Food & Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, 602 U.S. 367, 396 (2024), for the settled proposition that the assumption that “if these plaintiffs lack standing to sue, no one would have standing, is not a reason to find standing.” The possibility that a procurement violation might escape judicial scrutiny does not expand the statutory definition of who may sue.

Issue Three: Does a Multiple-Award Awardee Have Standing to Protest Another Award on the Same Vehicle?

FLOAT’s Situation

FLOAT’s standing problem was different. Unlike IBSS, FLOAT actually submitted a bid under ProTech 2.0 Fisheries and actually received a contract award. Its theory was that it remained an “interested party” with respect to 1stMission’s separate award under the same solicitation. The court disagreed, embracing the reasoning in Aero Spray, Inc. v. United States, 156 Fed. Cl. 548 (2021).

FLOAT’s standing problem was different. Unlike IBSS, FLOAT actually submitted a bid under ProTech 2.0 Fisheries and actually received a contract award. Its theory was that it remained an “interested party” with respect to 1stMission’s separate award under the same solicitation. The court disagreed, embracing the reasoning in Aero Spray, Inc. v. United States, 156 Fed. Cl. 548 (2021). What “Interested Party” Means in the Post-Award, Multiple-Award Context

CICA defines “interested party” only with respect to a “contract or solicitation or other request for offers described in paragraph (1),” and paragraph (1) in turn defines “protest” to include objections to “an award or proposed award of such a contract.” The court reasoned that because FLOAT was challenging an award-stage procurement decision — not a solicitation — the relevant question was whether FLOAT was an actual bidder with respect to that specific contract award. The answer was no. In a multiple-award IDIQ procurement where an offeror receives the very contract it sought, that offeror cannot be considered an “actual offeror” with respect to the other contract awards it did not seek and could not have sought. FLOAT proposed for and received one ProTech 2.0 Fisheries contract. It was not a disappointed bidder with respect to 1stMission’s separate contract award. As the court put it, “FLOAT, having received a contract award for all that it proposed, was not, and is not, an actual offeror ‘with respect to’ 1stMission’s contract award.”

CICA defines “interested party” only with respect to a “contract or solicitation or other request for offers described in paragraph (1),” and paragraph (1) in turn defines “protest” to include objections to “an award or proposed award of such a contract.” The court reasoned that because FLOAT was challenging an award-stage procurement decision — not a solicitation — the relevant question was whether FLOAT was an actual bidder with respect to that specific contract award. The answer was no. Why the Court Rejected National Air Cargo

FLOAT urged the court to follow Judge Charles Lettow’s 2016 decision in National Air Cargo Group, Inc. v. United States, 126 Fed. Cl. 281, which held that an awardee on a multiple-award IDIQ contract remained an “actual bidder” simply because it had bid on the broader IDIQ solicitation. The court declined for two reasons. First, National Air Cargo’s reliance on Systems Application & Technologies, Inc. v. United States, 691 F.3d 1374 (Fed. Cir. 2012), and RAMCOR Services Group, Inc. v. United States, 185 F.3d 1286 (Fed. Cir. 1999), was misplaced because neither of those cases addressed whether the actual-bidder requirement was satisfied — they addressed different statutory questions entirely. Second, RAMCOR addresses what kinds of actions may be brought under § 1491(b), not who may bring them; conflating those two distinct questions produced the flawed outcome in National Air Cargo. The correct standard, the court held, is the one articulated in Aero Spray: A court must look to the specific contract award that is the subject of the protest and ask whether the plaintiff is an actual, disappointed offeror for that award. An awardee who received everything it bid for is not a disappointed offeror with respect to any other award under the same vehicle.

Issue Four: The Court Has No Jurisdiction Over Novation Challenges

Both IBSS and FLOAT also challenged NOAA’s decision to novate 1stMission’s task orders to @Orchard. The court dismissed those claims for lack of subject matter jurisdiction under Rule 12(b)(1). The principle is fairly well-established: Contract novations are matters of contract administration, not procurement, and the court’s bid protest jurisdiction under 28 U.S.C. § 1491(b) does not extend to contract administration matters. Neither IBSS nor FLOAT offered any argument that the novations fell outside the contract changes clause or amounted to a new procurement, and their briefing did not even respond to the government’s jurisdictional argument on this point. The novation claims were dismissed accordingly.

Key Takeaways for Government Contractors

When you form a JV to pursue a small business set-aside, the JV — not the mentor — is the bidder of record. If the JV receives the award, the mentor is generally not an “interested party” under § 1491(b)(1) and cannot file a bid protest in its own name. This is usually true even if the mentor supplied the entirety of the JV’s experience, past performance, and technical approach.

A large business that is structurally excluded from a small business set-aside generally cannot claim “interested party” status by pointing to its role inside a JV. The court is not interested in who did the substantive work on the proposal; it is interested in who submitted the bid.

In a multiple-award, IDIQ procurement, winning a contract award usually ends your standing to protest other awards under the same solicitation — at least where all of the awards are identical in scope and there is no allegation of material differences between your contract and the one you are challenging.

If your dispute is with how the government transferred contract rights after award, you are almost certainly dealing with a contract administration matter. The court’s protest jurisdiction probably will not reach it.

Conclusion

IBSS v. United States is a reminder that the legal choices made when forming a team — who signs the proposal, what entity is the offeror, how the joint venture is structured — have consequences that reach beyond award day. When a mentor-protégé relationship collapses and a JV-awarded contract is novated to the small business, the large business mentor may find that it has no forum to challenge any of it. The Court of Federal Claims will ask a simple question: Were you the bidder? If the answer is no, the courthouse door is usually closed.

If your company is involved in a mentor-protégé joint venture pursuing federal contracts, or if you are evaluating how to respond to an adverse procurement decision involving a former teaming partner, consulting experienced government contracts counsel before filing — or before the relationship deteriorates — can make the difference between having a viable protest and having no recourse at all.