When Marriage Becomes a Business Liability: Lessons from Celebrity Divorce Battles

High-profile divorces increasingly involve more than personal fallout. Divorce can impact businesses, brands, and millions (or billions) in value. When a couple ties the knot, they aren’t just putting themselves at emotional risk, but they are also putting themselves in financial and business risk. Some risks to businesses include losing out on ownership stakes, being forced to liquidate or divide important business assets, disruption to daily operations, exposure of confidential financial information, reputational damage that impacts the brand, and expensive litigation that drains energy and money.

There are some celebrity divorces that highlight how failing to plan for marriage with a prenup can turn a personal relationship into a business liability. We discuss these case studies in depth below.

Case Study Breakdowns: Celebrity Marriages with Hefty Business Risks

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kim and Kanye have a plethora of businesses: SKIMS, KKW Beauty, and SKKN by Kim on Kim’s side; and Yeezy, GOOD Music, and Donda on Kanye’s side. All of their businesses are deeply intertwined with their personal brands.

The main issues with Kim and Kanye’s marriage aren’t just the usual “who owns what,” but instead it is also the added issue of brand entanglement, where each spouse’s public image directly influences the value of their business interests.

For example, with Kanye’s antisemetic 2022 Twitter remarks, his Yeezy brand dropped in value, nearly overnight, due to his public perception. Kanye lost out on some huge brand deals with Adidas and Gap due to his antisemitic remarks, ultimately tanking the brand value.

This matters deeply for Kim. This type of reputational fallout of a partner or spouse doesn’t stay contained to just the partner or spouse. Even if Kim has no ownership in Kanye’s ventures, the spillover effect is real: shared media coverage, public association, and overlapping audiences mean that one spouse’s controversy can impact the other’s brand partnerships, consumer trust, and overall business valuation.

When a business’s brand is the founder’s identity, it creates a reputational cross-liability for both spouses, and any negative associations can tank a business's value.

Dr. Dre & Nicole Young

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce highlights a different business risk than Kim and Kanye’s situation, but it is equally as important. When Young filed for divorce in New Jersey in 2020, Dr. Dre potentially could have lost hundreds of millions of dollars in a settlement, if not for a signed prenup.

Dr. Dre’s main source of $800 million net worth comes from his business empire: Beats by Dre (the famous headphones). In the divorce, Dr. Dre wanted the property divided according to the prenup, whereas Nicole wanted to toss the prenup altogether. Nicole claimed that he “ripped up the prenup” in an effort to show that they had revoked the agreement (though, in real life, this is not a valid way to revoke a prenup in most states). Ultimately, the prenup was upheld, and Dr. Dre was not required to give up half of his estate. The property settlement required him to pay Nicole $100 million. Without a prenup, this could have been much more.

Prenups in high-net-worth divorces are often challenged, but they are still a critical risk-management tool, one that can mean a $300 million difference in Dr. Dre’s situation, losing a large portion of the wealth built through his successful business ventures.

David Geffen & David Armstrong

The media industry billionaire David Geffen’s divorce highlights another type of business risk that comes along with marriage and divorce: protecting assets that were largely attained prior to the marriage. Unlike Kim and Kanye or Dr. Dre, Geffen had fully built his vast media empire, including Geffen Records and dream Works, before he met and married his partner fifty years his junior.

The main business risk here was whether any portion of Geffen’s pre-existing fortune could be exposed through the marriage. The answer is yes. Without proper structuring, even a billionaire could face claims to appreciation, income generated during the marriage, or commingled assets.

If separate property—in Geffen’s case, pre-existing media fortunes—are kept clearly defined and not commingled, financial exposure can be significantly limited. But if lines blur through joint bank accounts, dual names on investments, or unclear ownership, the door opens to far greater claims.

The takeaway is that for founders and business owners who marry later in life, the risk isn’t just about what they have already built, it’s about how carefully they preserve the separation of that wealth. Because once separate and marital property start to mix, the business they thought was protected can quickly become part of the negotiation.

More Examples of Business Liabilities That Come Along with Marriage

Business risk is not limited to the case studies above. There are also risks to ownership dilution of businesses currently held, tax issues, and more. Here is a comprehensive list of business risks that come along with marriage and divorce:

Ownership dilution or division of equity in a divorce

in a divorce Forced buyouts or liquidation of business interests to satisfy a settlement

of business interests to satisfy a settlement Claims on appreciation of a business during the marriage

of a business during the marriage Exposure of business income to spousal support or alimony calculations

to spousal support or alimony calculations Valuation disputes over privately held companies

over privately held companies Loss of control or decision-making power if ownership is split

if ownership is split Commingling of funds that converts separate property into marital property

that converts separate property into marital property Increased legal and accounting costs from litigation and expert valuations

from litigation and expert valuations Disclosure of confidential business information during court proceedings

during court proceedings Operational disruption due to prolonged divorce litigation

due to prolonged divorce litigation Reputational damage impacting brand value, partnerships, and revenue

impacting brand value, partnerships, and revenue Loss of key partnerships or investors due to perceived instability

due to perceived instability Debt liability exposure tied to business activities or guarantees

tied to business activities or guarantees Tax consequences triggered by asset division or restructuring

triggered by asset division or restructuring Restrictions on future business decisions due to settlement terms or court orders

How Prenups and Postnups Protect Businesses

Prenuptial and postnuptial agreements help mitigate business risk, though they are not foolproof. When done compliantly, they can be a great lifeline to protect clients. Prenups and postnups can ensure that property is defined as separate or marital. When defined as separate, it is not divisible in a divorce. This is one of the most important functions of these agreements. For example, David Geffen should have utilized a prenup or postnup to define his pre-existing business interests, investment holdings, and any future appreciation of those assets as his separate property, ensuring they remained insulated from division or claims in the event of divorce.

Prenups and postnups can also insulate partners from spousal support obligations. So, David Geffen could have used a prenup or postnup to specify just how much spousal support he was obligated to pay his partner.

It’s important to note that prenups and postnups are not meant to deprive the lesser-earning spouse of everything. Well-drafted agreements should be reasonable, and it is often advisable to a fair settlement to the less-wealthy partner.

Conclusion: Marriage is a Business Risk

Prenups don’t anticipate divorce. They’re about protecting businesses and financial well-being. Marriage is a business risk in many forms and a prenup can help mitigate those risks. Take Kim and Kanye, for example, their public identities are tied to their businesses, which creates a conflict to either parties’ brand when there is public discours. Dr. Dre’s situation shows that even when a prenup is challenged, it can still serve as a critical protector against losing a substantial portion of a business empire. And David Geffen’s case highlights that even wealth built long before marriage can be at risk without clear separation and planning.

The common thread is simple: whether it’s reputational spillover, financial exposure, or ownership risk, marriage can directly impact the value and control of a business. For founders, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth individuals, getting a prenup is step number one to protecting a business and maintaining a successful marriage.