From unregistered offerings to insider trading, all types of securities fraud allegations can pose substantial risks for targeted individuals, firms, and companies. When facing these allegations from state or federal law enforcement agencies, engaging experienced defense counsel is the first step toward avoiding unnecessary consequences.

Facing securities fraud charges is an extremely serious matter regardless of the circumstances involved. From the Texas Securities Act to the federal Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934, several statutes provide state and federal authorities with the ability to pursue charges against a wide range of entities and individuals in a wide range of circumstances.

So, when is it time to engage a Texas securities fraud defense lawyer?

Simply put, the time to engage defense counsel is the moment that you learn you (or your firm or company) is facing scrutiny from state or federal authorities. If you have been served with a Statement of Claim in Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration, you should engage defense counsel promptly in this scenario as well. Whether you are at risk of facing administrative penalties, civil penalties, criminal penalties, or civil liability in arbitration, engaging an experienced securities fraud defense lawyer is essential for effectively targeting a favorable resolution.

“Securities fraud involves any act or omission that runs afoul of federal or state securities laws that are designed to protect individual and institutional investors. From fraud impacting the US securities markets to fraud perpetrated against individual investors, securities fraud cases can take many different forms, and they can present many different risks.” – Lynette S. Byrd, Managing Partner of Oberheiden PC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), US Department of Justice (DOJ), Texas State Securities Board (TSSB), and Texas Attorney General’s Office all conduct securities fraud investigations in Texas. While most investigations lead to administrative or civil enforcement actions, unregistered securities sales, unauthorized trading, and various other fraudulent practices can also lead to criminal law enforcement action in some cases.

You Should Engage a Texas Securities Fraud Defense Attorney If…

With all of this in mind, the following are all circumstances in which it is important to promptly engage an experienced Texas securities fraud defense attorney:

…The SEC, DOJ, or TSSB has Opened a Securities Fraud Investigation

If you have received a subpoena, target letter, or any other form of inquiry from the SEC’s Enforcement Division, the DOJ, or the TSSB, you should promptly schedule a confidential consultation with experienced defense counsel. These authorities all investigate a wide range of allegations, including (but not limited to):

Breach of fiduciary duty

Corporate accounting fraud

False and misleading public disclosures

Misrepresentation or omission of material information about investment opportunities

Misuse of client funds

Unauthorized and excessive trading

Unregistered securities offerings

Ultimately, any attempt to sell stock, an investment contract, or any other security in violation of state law, federal law, or SEC or Texas Board regulations can lead to a high-risk investigation. When facing an investigation, promptly engaging defense counsel to assert all viable legal defenses is imperative for limiting the scope of the inquiry and working to prevent the inquiry from leading to unnecessary consequences.

…You are an Investment Adviser, Broker, or Insider and You Have Been Accused of Fraud

Investment advisers and brokers accused of fraudulent conduct can face state and federal enforcement actions as well as liability in FINRA arbitration. This includes forms of fraudulent conduct ranging from recommending securities that are not properly registered and providing other forms of unsuitable investment advice (based on what would be prudent for a reasonable investor) to purchasing securities without an investor’s consent.

Corporate insiders accused of insider trading and other offenses can face serious risks as well—including the risk of a federal securities fraud conviction. State and federal prosecutors will often pursue charges for a broad range of other criminal offenses in these cases as well, and this can substantially increase the risks involved.

…Your Company or Firm Has Been Charged with Securities Fraud

Securities issuers and investment firms accused of engaging in unlawful activities can face substantial losses in the event of an administrative, civil, or criminal enforcement action. While inadvertent compliance issues should not create criminal exposure, even good-faith accounting and reporting mistakes can trigger injunctions and civil monetary penalties.

As a result, if your company or firm has been charged with securities fraud, it is important to engage experienced defense counsel promptly in this scenario as well. This is true whether your business is facing charges under Section 4007.203 of the Texas Statutes or any of the numerous federal laws and regulations that govern the US securities industry.

Defending Against Investigations Under Federal Securities Laws

Defending against an investigation under federal law starts with gaining a clear and comprehensive understanding of the scope of the inquiry. While securities fraud includes misrepresenting financial information to investors, it also includes trading stock using non-public information (insider trading), executing Ponzi schemes that involve paying earlier investors with new investors’ funds, and numerous other fraudulent practices.

Federal securities fraud investigations can be initiated by investor complaints, or they can involve government-initiated inquiries based on witness interviews and examination of documents previously gathered through other means. Once you know what you need to defend against, then you can shift your focus to building a defense strategy that avoids further enforcement action.

Defending Against Administrative and Civil Securities Fraud Enforcement Actions

If it is too late to avoid further enforcement action, then you will need to focus your efforts on disputing the federal government’s evidence against you (or your company) or firm. This is true in both administrative proceedings involving the SEC and civil actions involving the DOJ:

SEC Administrative Proceedings

The SEC’s Division of Enforcement has the authority to impose administrative penalties in enforcement proceedings—and it does so on a regular basis. These administrative penalties can include temporary injunctions and permanent bars from the securities industry.

DOJ Civil Actions

While the SEC does not have the authority to impose civil monetary penalties, it can (and does) work with the DOJ to pursue civil enforcement actions when warranted. Civil monetary penalties in securities fraud enforcement cases can be substantial, and targets that cannot avoid liability entirely will want to rely on their defense counsel to negotiate a favorable settlement with the federal government.

Defending Against Federal Criminal Prosecution for Securities Fraud

In federal criminal cases, all defendants can face substantial fines, while individual individuals can also face federal prison time. In these cases, arguing lack of intent can be a key defense strategy, and arguing lack of causation will be an effective defense strategy in many cases as well.

With that said, these defenses will not work in all cases, and all cases require a comprehensive and cohesive defense strategy that is custom-tailored to the charges at hand. In many cases, this will include not only charges for securities fraud, but also charges for other federal crimes:

Securities Fraud

Several federal statutes include provisions for criminal prosecution in securities fraud cases. These include the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), among others.

Bank Fraud

Securities fraud charges and bank fraud charges will often go hand-in-hand. Bank fraud also carries substantial penalties under federal law, including fines of up to $1 million and up to a 30-year prison sentence for each individual offense.

Money Laundering and Other Federal Crimes

In federal securities fraud cases, the DOJ will often pursue charges for money laundering, wire fraud, conspiracy, and other federal crimes as well. All of these crimes carry fines and prison time; and, when pursuing charges for multiple offenses, prosecutors will often be looking to increase their leverage in plea deal negotiations.

Defending Against Allegations of Violating Texas Law or Texas State Securities Board Rules

If you are facing scrutiny from the TSSB or the Texas Attorney General’s Office, allegations of fraud can lead to state-level felony charges. Allegations involving $10,000 or less can lead to third-degree felony charges; allegations involving between $10,000 and $100,000 can lead to second-degree felony charges; and, allegations involving more than $100,000 can lead to first-degree felony charges under Texas law.

Similar to fighting securities fraud charges at the federal level, fighting securities fraud charges at the state level can involve executing a variety of defense strategies. Depending on the circumstances at hand, this could involve challenging the government’s evidence of fraud (including attacking witness credibility), asserting good faith based on reliance on expert advice, arguing that the alleged misrepresentations were not material, and arguing that investors’ losses were due to market risk rather than fraud—among many other possible means of defense.

In all cases, an informed, strategic, and proactive defense is critical. Due to the substantial risks involved, entities and individuals accused of securities fraud cannot afford to take chances with their defense. If you are facing (or if your company or firm is facing) state or federal securities fraud allegations in Texas, you should engage experienced defense counsel right away.