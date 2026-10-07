When “Corrective Action” Isn’t: GAO Sustains Protest Over One-Bidder Do-Over

When an agency takes corrective action in response to a bid protest, it usually gets fairly broad deference on how to fix the problem. The Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) recent decision in FusionEdge Solutions, LLC, B-423829.2, et al. (Aug. 27, 2026) is a reminder that deference has limits — and that an agency cannot use corrective action to quietly shrink the field of competitors it’s willing to consider.

Background

The Department of Homeland Security, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) conducted a multiple-award task order competition under a GSA IT Schedule, contemplating up to three awards. After two rounds of protests and corrective action, USCIS made two awards (to BridgePhase and Peregrine) and found FusionEdge’s quotation higher priced and lower rated. Three more protests were filed at the GAO — including the protest by FusionEdge — and LightFeather subsequently took its protest to the Court of Federal Claims. In response, USCIS announced it would issue a “supplemental source selection decision” with a new best-value trade-off decision — but would only consider LightFeather. FusionEdge, though technically acceptable and still in the running for a third award under the solicitation’s terms, would not be reconsidered. USCIS took the position that FusionEdge had “already been determined unworthy of a third award,” full stop.

GAO’s Holding

GAO did not buy the agency’s position for three reasons that track its long-standing evaluation-documentation line of cases:

First, the record did not actually support the agency’s story. The source selection decision said only that two awards would be made. There was no documented decision that FusionEdge was unfit for a third award; rather, a third award was not contemplated. The agency’s assertion that it had “already decided” FusionEdge was unworthy of a third award was, in GAO’s view, not supported by the underlying record.

Second, the solicitation said the agency would “fairly consider all Quotes” in reaching a best-value decision. Limiting reconsideration to a single vendor based on a suggestion of greater suitability for award, without ever comparing that vendor’s quote to the others still eligible for award, does not square with the concept of fair consideration — regardless of how the agency frames the scope of its own corrective action.

Third, USCIS tried to justify skipping a price/technical tradeoff between LightFeather and FusionEdge by suggesting that LightFeather’s lower price would be the determining factor in its favor. GAO responded that the shortcut is only available where the agency has already made a documented finding of technical equivalence and does not justify skipping a qualitative assessment of quotations. An unproven assumption about technical equivalence is not a substitute for the underlying analysis.

Put together, an agency that limits award consideration to only one of a group of eligible bidders, without documentation and without regard to the solicitation’s tradeoff language, does not get the benefit of the doubt just because “corrective action” is generally discretionary. The agency must fairly consider all bidders and conduct and document the required analyses.

Takeaways for Contractors

This case presents three important takeaways for government contractors.