When Can a Minority Owner Sue for Oppression in New Jersey?

One of the most common questions I hear from prospective clients is: “My business partner has frozen me out. Can I sue?”

The answer depends on the facts, but New Jersey law provides significant protections for minority owners of closely held corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs). Not every disagreement between business owners amounts to oppression. Businesses are filled with disagreements regarding compensation, strategy, hiring decisions, management, and the future of the company. The law does not authorize judges to second-guess ordinary business decisions simply because one owner disagrees with them. However, when those in control abuse their authority or frustrate the reasonable expectations of a minority owner, New Jersey courts have broad equitable powers to intervene.

The “Reasonable Expectations” Test

The New Jersey Supreme Court has made clear that oppression occurs when those in control substantially frustrate the minority owner’s reasonable expectations. In the landmark case of Brenner v. Berkowitz , 134 N.J. 488 (1993), the New Jersey Supreme Court explained that the oppression statute is designed to protect minority owners who reasonably expected to participate in the business but instead find themselves treated unfairly by those in control. Courts look beyond ownership percentages and focus on the understandings that existed when the business relationship began. Those expectations often arise from years of working together rather than formal written agreements.

Examples of reasonable expectations frequently include:

Participating in management;

Serving as an officer or director;

Continuing employment with the company;

Receiving reasonable compensation for services rendered;

Sharing fairly in company profits;

Having access to company financial information and records; and

Being treated fairly by fellow owners.

When those reasonable expectations are frustrated without a legitimate business justification, an oppression claim may arise.

Shareholder Oppression in Closely Held Corporations

New Jersey’s shareholder oppression statute applies to corporations with 25 or fewer shareholders. Under N.J.S.A . 14A:12-7, a minority shareholder may seek judicial relief if the directors or those in control have:

Acted fraudulently;

Acted illegally;

Mismanaged the corporation;

Abused their authority as officers or directors; or

Acted oppressively or unfairly toward one or more minority shareholders.

Importantly, the statute is written in the disjunctive. A shareholder does not have to prove every form of misconduct. Fraud, illegality, mismanagement, abuse of authority, or oppressive conduct standing alone may be sufficient to establish a statutory violation. Likewise, the wrongful conduct need not still be occurring when the lawsuit is filed. Past misconduct may support relief if it caused legally recognizable harm.

Minority Member Oppression in Limited Liability Companies

The analysis is remarkably similar for limited liability companies. Under New Jersey’s Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act (“RULLCA”), a member of an LLC may seek judicial relief when managers or controlling members engage in illegal, fraudulent, or oppressive conduct that directly harms the minority member. Although the LLC statute is worded somewhat differently than the corporate statute, New Jersey courts have recognized that the same “reasonable expectations” analysis developed in shareholder oppression cases generally applies to LLC disputes.

In Namerow v. PediatriCare Associates, LLC , 461 N.J. Super. 133, 145 (2018) the Appellate Division confirmed that LLC members are entitled to protection when those in control frustrate their reasonable expectations as owners.

What Does Oppression Look Like?

Every case is different, but courts commonly see allegations involving:

Terminating a minority owner’s employment while continuing to deny distributions;

Excluding an owner from management decisions;

Removing a shareholder or member from the board;

Denying access to financial information;

Paying excessive compensation or bonuses to majority owners while eliminating minority compensation or distributions;

Diverting business opportunities;

Self-dealing transactions;

Diluting ownership interests;

Misusing corporate assets for personal benefit; or

Freezing a minority owner out of the business while continuing to benefit personally from company assets.

Many oppression cases involve several of these actions occurring together rather than a single isolated event.

What Is Not Oppression ?

Not every disagreement gives rise to a lawsuit. Courts generally will not find oppression simply because:

The owners disagree about business strategy;

Management makes difficult business decisions;

Profits decline;

Personal relationships deteriorate;

The owners simply no longer enjoy working together; or

A business decision adversely affects one owner but was made in good faith and for legitimate business reasons.

Judges recognize that closely held businesses involve difficult decisions and interpersonal conflict. The law protects minority owners from abuse—not ordinary business judgment.

Every Oppression Case Is Fact-Sensitive

There is no bright-line rule for determining whether shareholder or member oppression has occurred. New Jersey courts evaluate the entire relationship between the owners, the history of the business, the parties’ agreements, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged misconduct. A single disagreement or isolated incident is rarely enough. Instead, courts examine the totality of the circumstances to determine whether those in control frustrated the minority owner’s reasonable expectations or otherwise engaged in fraudulent, illegal, or oppressive conduct.

As someone who litigates these cases, I can tell you that they are often won or lost based upon the quality of the evidence. Emails, text messages, financial records, board minutes, employment agreements, shareholder agreements, operating agreements, and contemporaneous correspondence frequently tell a far more persuasive story than testimony offered years later. Judges are often asked to choose between two very different versions of the same events. Credibility matters, and the parties’ own documents frequently determine whose version the court ultimately accepts.

You Must Show More Than Unfairness

An important aspect of every oppression claim is demonstrating a connection between the wrongful conduct and the harm suffered.The court evaluates not only whether misconduct occurred but also whether that conduct frustrated the minority owner’s reasonable expectations or otherwise caused legally significant harm. In other words, there must be a nexus between the complained-of conduct and the injury suffered by the minority owner. This is why documentation matters. Corporate records, emails, financial statements, compensation histories, meeting minutes, and correspondence between the owners often become critical evidence in determining what expectations existed and whether they were improperly frustrated.

What Can the Court Do ?

Many clients assume that proving oppression means the company will be dissolved. In reality, dissolution is considered a remedy of last resort. New Jersey courts possess broad equitable authority to fashion remedies that are fair under the circumstances.

Depending upon the facts, a court may:

Order one owner to purchase another owner’s interest at fair value;

Appoint a custodian, provisional director, or manager;

Enjoin improper conduct;

Require the production of books and records;

Remove managers or directors in appropriate circumstances;

Award attorneys’ fees where authorized by statute; or

Fashion other equitable remedies designed to protect both the business and its owners.

In practice, the most common remedy is not dissolution—it is a court-ordered or negotiated buyout that allows the business to continue operating while separating owners whose relationship has become irreparably damaged.

When Should You Speak With Counsel ?

Timing matters. A cause of action for oppression generally accrues when the minority owner knows or reasonably should know of the wrongful conduct. Waiting too long to seek legal advice may complicate your ability to protect your rights or preserve important evidence. If you have been excluded from management, denied access to financial information, terminated from employment, stripped of compensation, or believe the majority owners are acting unfairly, you should consult experienced legal counsel as early as possible. Early legal advice can often help preserve evidence, evaluate potential claims, and, in some cases, resolve disputes before litigation becomes unavoidable.

Final Thoughts

Business divorces rarely occur overnight. They usually develop over time as trust deteriorates, communication breaks down, and one group of owners begins exercising control in ways that defeat the reasonable expectations of another. Not every disagreement constitutes oppression. But when majority owners abuse their authority, engage in fraudulent or illegal conduct, or unfairly deprive minority owners of the benefits they reasonably expected when they invested in the business, New Jersey law provides meaningful remedies. Whether you own shares in a closely held corporation or membership interests in an LLC, understanding your rights early—and seeking experienced legal advice before disputes escalate—can make all the difference in protecting your investment and achieving a fair resolution.