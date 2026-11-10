What’s New in Employment Law? Recent Developments in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York State and City, and Rhode Island

Employment laws across the Northeast continue to change, with recent developments affecting leave and accommodation laws, workplace notices, wage and hour compliance, regulation of employee monitoring, and other areas of the law. Understanding these laws is critical for employers seeking to ensure compliance. This roundup highlights selected legislative and regulatory developments affecting employers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York State, New York City, and Rhode Island.

Connecticut

Workplace Notice Requirements for Accommodations. Effective October 1, 2026, employers must provide written notice of employees’ rights to reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Employers must provide the notice to: 1) new hires at the start of employment; 2) current employees within 120 days of October 1, 2026; and 3) employees within ten days after disclosing a disability.

Accommodation for Nursing Employees. Effective October 1, 2026, employers must provide nursing employees with reasonable break time to express milk, in addition to regularly scheduled breaks.

Pay Transparency. Beginning October 1, 2026, employers are required to include the wage or wage range and a general description of benefits in internal and external job postings. The law defines benefits broadly, including health insurance, retirement plans, paid leave, fringe benefits, and other forms of non-wage compensation. Job posting templates, recruiter communications, and internal compensation disclosure practices must comply with these requirements.

Pay Code Guides. Effective October 1, 2026, employers with 100 or more employees are required to maintain a guide with commonly used pay codes. The law notes that codes for shift differentials, on-call pay, hazard pay, call-back pay, weekend or holiday pay, and geographic pay differentials are all examples of what may be included in the guide.

Employment Promissory Notes. Connecticut’s ban on employment promissory notes is extended to all employers, beginning October 1, 2026, subject to statutory exceptions. Previously, the law covered employers with 26 or more employees. Employers may want to consider reviewing training repayment, reimbursement, and similar agreement templates.

Use of Artificial Intelligence in Employment Decisions. Connecticut passed sweeping Artificial Intelligence (AI) legislation imposing significant obligations on employers that use automated employment-related decision technology (AEDT) in hiring, promotion, discipline, termination, and other employment decisions. The law defines an AEDT as technology that processes personal data and uses computation to generate an output, prediction, ranking, recommendation, or scoring that is a substantial factor used to make or materially influence an employment-related decision. The law amends the Connecticut Fair Employment Practices Act, effective October 1, 2026, to provide that the use of an AEDT is not a defense to a complaint alleging a discriminatory employment practice, although the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, or a court, may consider evidence of anti-bias testing or other proactive efforts to avoid discriminatory outcomes, when determining whether the employer engaged in a discriminatory employment practice. Beginning October 1, 2027, employers using AEDT tools that materially influence employment decisions must disclose their use and purpose, the data analyzed, and how the data was analyzed to reach an employment-related decision. The law requires that employers notify employees and applicants when they are interacting with an AEDT, if it would not be obvious to a reasonable person, beginning October 1, 2027

Electronic Surveillance of Employees. Connecticut amended its electronic monitoring notice requirements. Effective October 1, 2026, employers engaging in electronic monitoring must provide prior written notice identifying both the types of monitoring that may be used and the specific locations on the employer’s premises where monitoring may occur. The law includes limited exceptions to the disclosure requirement. Employers should consider reviewing electronic monitoring notices, onboarding materials, and related handbook policies.

General Contractor Liability for Unpaid Wages. General contractors will be jointly and severally liable for any unpaid wages owed by subcontractors for construction contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2027. The law does not apply to public works projects or projects involving state or federal agencies.

Prevailing Wage Amendments. Effective October 1, 2026, employers performing work subject to Connecticut’s prevailing wage laws must maintain daily records for covered workers, including project information, work dates, employee identification information, trade license numbers, and arrival and departure times.

Reemployment of Service Contract Workers. Effective July 1, 2027, employers that assume certain service contracts, acquire covered properties, or become successor service providers must generally employ affected workers for at least 90 days. The law applies to a broad range of covered locations, including large residential and commercial properties, schools, municipal buildings, shopping centers, transportation hubs, warehouses, and similar facilities.

Homemaker-Companion Training Requirements. Effective January 1, 2027, homemaker-companion agencies must provide employees with at least eight hours of paid training approved by the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP). New hires must complete initial training within 90 days, and employees must receive continuing education annually thereafter. DCP-approved training topics include safety, daily activities, abuse and neglect reporting, changes in client needs, dementia-related nonmedical care, communication, and the distinction between medical and nonmedical services. Certain credentialed workers, non-service personnel, and hires with documented equivalent training from another agency within the past three years, are exempt. Agencies and covered employees must certify compliance with the training requirements, and agencies must keep training records in employee personnel files. Agencies can update policies and prepare to deliver, track, certify, and document training before the effective date.

Massachusetts

Immigration Enforcement Compliance. Effective August 5, 2026, Massachusetts’ PROTECT Act requires employers to provide all employees with written notice within 48 hours of being served with a Notice of Inspection by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), or a request to review employee I-9 forms and other employment records, unless federal law prohibits the disclosure of that information. Employers must notify all employees even if only certain employees’ records are sought by ICE. The law does not specify the notice’s format or how it must be disseminated to employees, nor does it specify any recordkeeping obligations. Penalties for noncompliance range from $200 to $500. Employers may want to incorporate the disclosure of the notice into their human resource processes, retain any notices issued to employees, and consult employment counsel to determine whether federal confidentiality rules limit disclosure.

Paid Family and Medical Leave Contributions. Effective January 1, 2027, the Massachusetts Department of Family and Medical Leave (DFML) will shift the required employer contribution for the Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) program from medical leave to family leave for employers with at least 25 covered individuals. Employers will be required to pay 60% of the family leave contribution, while employees will contribute up to 40% of family leave and 100% of medical leave. The 2027 contribution rates will remain at 0.88% of eligible wages, and the maximum weekly benefit will increase from $1,230.39 to $1,284.61.

New Jersey

Family Leave and Reinstatement Protections Expanded. Effective July 17, 2026, New Jersey amended its job-protected family leave law by lowering the employer threshold from 30 employees to 15 employees. The law now defines “eligible employee” as a person employed for at least three months who worked at least 250 hours in the preceding 12-month period, representing expansions of the prior law under which an “eligible employee” was a person employed for at least 12 months who worked at least 1,000 hours in the preceding 12-month period. The law also strengthens reinstatement protections for employees who take temporary disability benefits or family temporary disability leave benefits.

New Jersey DOL Adopts Worker Classification Rules. Effective October 1, 2026, New Jersey clarified its ABC test for determining whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor for purposes of the New Jersey Unemployment Compensation Law, the New Jersey Wage and Hour Law, and the New Jersey Wage Payment Law. Under the state’s ABC test, an employer must prove all three prongs: 1) the worker has freedom from control or direction; 2) the work is performed outside the usual course of the business, or the work is performed outside of all the places of business of the enterprise; and 3) the worker customarily engages in an independently established trade, occupation, profession, or business.

Artificial Intelligence under NJLAD. New Jersey regulators have clarified that the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination (NJLAD) applies to employment decisions involving AI and other automated decision-making tools. Employers may face liability if such tools result in discrimination, have a disparate impact on protected groups, or interfere with an applicant's or employee's right to a reasonable accommodation. AI tools used in hiring and employment decisions can be reviewed in advance and their potential impact on protected groups assessed.

Expanded Protections for Military Service Members and Veterans under NJLAD. Effective January 20, 2026, New Jersey amended the NJLAD to expressly prohibit discrimination based on an individual’s current military service or status as a military veteran, consistent with the federal Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA). Previously, the NJLAD protected servicemembers only to the extent that they were subject to being called into active service, rather than being in an active service role or having been discharged or released from active service. The law also makes it unlawful to deny reemployment to employees returning from military leave consistent with USERRA.

New York State

Trapped at Work Law Amended. On December 19, 2025, New York enacted a new law restricting agreements requiring employees to repay certain job training expenses if they leave employment within a specified period. The law was later amended in February 2026 in several aspects, including broadening the exceptions, which now include certain educational expense reimbursements, sign-on bonuses, relocation assistance, sabbatical arrangements for educational personnel, and agreements entered into under a collective bargaining agreement. Reviewing training repayment, bonus repayment, relocation repayment, and similar agreement templates for compliance might be called for.

Access to Personnel Files. Effective November 8, 2026, employers must provide current and former employees with a copy of their personnel file, at no cost, within five business days of a written request. Employers must also notify employees within ten days of adding information that may negatively affect employment terms, including promotion, transfer, compensation, or discipline. Employers and employees may mutually agree to remove or correct disputed information. Personnel files must be retained for three years after termination.

Construction Reporting. Effective December 8, 2026, covered construction employees who report to work at the employer’s request must receive at least four hours of pay or pay for the shorter scheduled shift. For prevailing wage public work, the required pay is at the prevailing wage rate, including supplements. Shifts cancelled with less than 12 hours notice require two hours of pay at the applicable rate.

New York City

Earned Sick and Safe Time. Effective July 23, 2026, New York City amended its rules under the Earned Safe and Sick Time Act (ESSTA) to reflect legislative changes enacted earlier in the year. The amendments require employers to provide an additional 32 hours of unpaid safe and sick leave at the start of employment and at the beginning of each calendar year and expand the circumstances under which employees may use safe and sick time.

Background Checks. Effective October 30, 2026, New York City’s amended Fair Chance Act rules go into effect, requiring employers to provide applicants and employees at least five business days to respond to inquiries about their criminal history before the employer may rescind an offer or take adverse employment action. The prior version of the Fair Chance Act provided for only three business days for applicants to respond, and the protections did not extend to employees. The amended rules also specify the factors employers must consider when rescinding a conditional offer of employment, denying a transfer or promotion, or taking other adverse action based on an employee’s or applicant’s criminal history. The definition of “criminal history” has also been amended to include an individual’s “non-convictions,” meaning adjournments in contemplation of dismissal, terminations in favor of the individual, youthful offender adjudications, and comparable out-of-state adjudications.

Rhode Island

Domestic Worker Protection. Effective June 10, 2026, Rhode Island amended its Fair Employment Practices Act to expand the definition of “employee” to include domestic workers, extending discrimination protections to domestic workers following prior changes to Rhode Island’s wage and hour law covering domestic workers.

Warehouse Worker Protection Act. Effective January 1, 2027, Rhode Island’s Warehouse Worker Protection Act will create various compliance obligations for employers that operate warehouse distribution centers. The Act applies to employers with at least 100 workers at one warehouse distribution center or 1,000 workers across multiple such facilities in Rhode Island. Covered employers must disclose quota and work-speed standards to workers upon hire and may not impose quotas that interfere with meal or rest breaks, bathroom access (including travel time), or workplace safety compliance.

These developments may require updates to workplace policies, notices, postings, payroll practices, leave procedures, employee agreements, and other employment processes. Employers with employees in the relevant jurisdictions may consider reviewing the effective dates applicable to their operations and assessing whether current practices align with the new or expanded requirements.