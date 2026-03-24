What’s In a Domain Name? An Explainer on Domain Investing

What’s the most you’d pay for a few letters followed by “.com”?

Think of a domain name like real estate on the internet. Your domain name is essentially your digital address– and in some cases, a few well-chosen characters can cost more than an actual house.

If you were paying attention to this year’s Super Bowl, you may have noticed a 30-second commercial for AI.com, inviting users to visit the site and “claim” a username of choice. While it’s still unclear exactly what the website offers, the ad marked the hard launch of a domain name sold last month for $70 million– the most expensive publicly disclosed domain sale on record, according to the Financial Times.

Domain names tied to popular keywords have fetched enormous prices from the right buyer. Before AI.com, the record was held by CarInsurance.com, which sold for $49.7 million in 2010.

Owning a domain name doesn’t necessarily mean hosting a website on it– domains themselves can be bought, sold, and traded as digital assets.

Companies will also often acquire domains tied closely to their brand names or core products, redirecting visitors to their official websites. Chat.com, for example, was acquired by OpenAI for an undisclosed amount in 2024. Facebook acquired FB.com for $8.5 million in 2010– more than 42 times what the company had paid for Facebook.com.

With numbers like these, you’d be forgiven for thinking that flipping domain names is a lucrative way to make money fast.

But behind the headline-grabbing sales, the reality is far more complex. Determining a domain’s value, successfully selling it, and avoiding costly mistakes all take significant research and patience.

So, what actually makes a domain name valuable, and how do investors try to profit from them? Let’s break down some of the key principles behind domain investing.

Domain Valuation is Shaped by Trends

Unlike stocks or real estate, domain names don’t have a standardized pricing formula. Instead, their value is largely determined by demand.

Several factors can influence how attractive a domain may be to buyers, including its length, memorability, keyword relevance, and branding potential. But arguably the strongest driver is broader market trends.

New technologies or industries create competition for certain keywords and branding opportunities, causing values to shift rapidly.

Andrew Allemann, publisher of Domain Name Wire, a trade publication for the domain industry, explains that the domain market is constantly shifting as new technologies emerge.

AI and Crypto

“As you might expect, the past few years have seen a surge in demand for AI-related domain names. This includes the .ai domain name, with recent sales including bot.ai for $1.2 million, wisdom.ai for $750k, and cloud.ai for $600k,” says Allemann.

“In addition to .ai domains, the AI boom has increased the value of domains with relevant keywords, such as ‘agent’ and ‘chat’.”

Other industries have also influenced the domain market.

“Another trend is crypto. While interest in blockchain has fallen a bit lately, it still drives domain sales for new coin names, crypto exchanges, etc.”

Brandable domain names

In addition to industry trends, companies’ thinking about domain names is also changing.

In the past, businesses sought descriptive domains that clearly explained what they offered, such as insurance.com or hotels.com. Today, companies are choosing more flexible, brand-oriented names instead.

“Over the past five to 10 years, there has also been a trend away from descriptive domains to brandable domains,” Allemann explains.

“A company that previously would have bought a domain like insurance.com will now consider domains like hippo.com or lemonade.com. Both are actual examples of domains that insurance companies are using.”

One-word domain names like these can be used for many purposes, which has led to their value skyrocketing. For investors, that shift means domain valuation increasingly depends on branding potential, rather than simply matching a domain to a specific product or service.

But Betting on Trends is Also Risky Business

Of course, trends are an incredibly speculative basis for investment.

Investors who move too quickly may end up buying domains tied to concepts that never fully take off, or are already past their heyday.

“The key is to look out for these trends and jump on them before it’s too late. Of course, this means you can also jump on a trend that never really takes off,” says Allemann.

A good example is the boom in metaverse domains. Just a few years ago, people were registering metaverse-related domains in droves. But interest in the metaverse has since been eclipsed by AI– most notably when Meta announced it was shifting emphasis from virtual reality and metaverse products toward AI wearable devices.

In other words, there is a fine line between spotting a trend before the rest of the internet catches on and owning an obscure web address that nobody actually wants.

The risks in brandable domains are hardly less daunting. Domain trading is deeply subjective, making it difficult to set a clear valuation. What one person finds valuable, another may not. This makes research and understanding the latest trends all the more crucial– and even then, it may take years before a company takes an interest in your domain name.

Legal Risks to Keep in Mind

There’s another layer of risk that prospective domain investors should be aware of: the legal kind. In the United States, the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA) prohibits registering, trafficking in, or using a domain name that is identical or confusingly similar to a trademark, with the intent to profit from it. Violating the ACPA can result in the domain being forfeited and the investor being ordered to pay statutory damages, a costly outcome for what may have seemed like a savvy purchase.

Even outside of US courts, trademark holders have another tool at their disposal. Through ICANN’s Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy (UDRP), a brand owner can file a complaint to reclaim a domain it believes infringes on its trademark. If the complaint succeeds, the domain can be transferred to the trademark holder– without any compensation to the investor who registered or purchased it.

Investors should also be mindful of trademark dilution. Even if a domain isn’t being used for a competing product or service, simply holding a domain that incorporates a famous mark could be enough to invite legal action. The takeaway? Before registering or acquiring a domain, it’s worth checking whether the name could conflict with an existing trademark, This could save you from an expensive legal headache down the road.

The Economics Behind Domain Investing

Beyond the risks, there’s the question of economics. How profitable is domain flipping in practice?

Stories about multimillion-dollar sales can make the market appear highly profitable, but those winnings need to be weighed against the many domains you may own and pay for that never sell.

Allemann explains it like this: “People frequently sell domains for 10x or 100x what they paid for them. If they bought a domain for $50, they might sell it for $5,000. That’s an eye-watering profit. But for every name someone sells, they have dozens or hundreds of domains they bought that haven’t sold yet. Many of these will never sell.

“Most domain investors consider a 1%-2% ‘sell-through rate’ to be good. This means for every 100 domains they own, they will sell one or two per year. So, if someone sells one domain for $5,000, but they bought 100 at $50 each, they have just broken even on cash flow.”

Patience Matters for New Investors

Suppose you’ve weighed the risks and still want to give it a shot. There are several ways to get started:

Have a new domain in mind? You can register newly available domains through registrars such as GoDaddy or Namecheap. Some investors register domains they believe will become valuable to businesses in the future, hoping to sell them later for a significant markup.

You can register newly available domains through registrars such as GoDaddy or Namecheap. Some investors register domains they believe will become valuable to businesses in the future, hoping to sell them later for a significant markup. More interested in flipping existing domain names? You can purchase domains through aftermarket marketplaces and auctions on platforms such as Sedo or Afternic, where previously registered domains are bought and sold between investors and businesses. In these cases, investors often look for domains they think are undervalued and resell them later to another buyer.

You can purchase domains through aftermarket marketplaces and auctions on platforms such as Sedo or Afternic, where previously registered domains are bought and sold between investors and businesses. In these cases, investors often look for domains they think are undervalued and resell them later to another buyer. Looking for opportunities left by previous owners? You can target expired domains through auction platforms such as GoDaddy Auctions, Expireddomains.net, or DropCatch, where domains become available when previous owners fail to renew them or don’t want them anymore.

Once acquired, be prepared to hold these domains in a portfolio while waiting for potential buyers to emerge. Even promising domains may take years to sell, which is why experienced investors often emphasize patience above all else.

“My biggest piece of advice to new domain investors is to start slowly,” said Allemann.

“Many domain investors buy bad domains to begin, and only figure out what sells after many years of trial and error.”

There’s a Fine Line Between Investing and Speculating

There are clear strategies for excelling in domain investing: identifying trends, understanding branding, and acquiring assets that could become valuable to the right buyer.

But is domain name investing really ‘investing’? Or is it speculation, or even gambling? The answer may depend on how one goes about it.

Using a random word generator? That’s probably gambling.

Using your knowledge and judgment to selectively pick some URLs for a reason you can articulate with a straight face? That sounds more like speculation or, depending on the details, maybe even investing.

We’ve explored the differences between gambling, speculation, and investing before. Read Cryptocurrency Investing: Asset or Instrument of Speculation?, Speculation Nation: Who Ya Gonna Call — Your Broker Or Your Bookie?, and Investing Basics for Beginners – Installment #3: Never Put All Your Eggs in One Basket. Then decide for yourself.

Regardless, the fine line between these activities is porous. Plus, there’s nothing wrong with any of these three activities. It’s just important to know which of them you’re engaged in so as not to fool yourself into thinking you’re doing one when you’re actually doing another.

©2026. DailyDACTM, LLC d/b/a/ Financial PoiseTM. This article is subject to the disclaimers found here.

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