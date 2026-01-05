What You Should Know if You’re an Alabama Physician Considering Getting Certified Under Alabama’s Medical Cannabis Program

Perhaps you’ve seen the headlines and perhaps you’re intrigued. Alabama physicians appear to be on the precipice of certifying patients to obtain medical cannabis for certain qualifying conditions. Assuming the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission issues at least one cannabis dispensary license at its meeting on January 8, which it is widely expected to do, that process can begin as soon as next week.

So, if you’re licensed to practice medicine in Alabama, what do you need to know before engaging in the process of certifying patients with qualifying conditions? Follow along as we walk through the existing requirements.

We cannot stress this enough: These rules are new and are likely subject to change as regulators face circumstances they did not anticipate. As much as we hate recommending that you pay lawyers because it sounds so self-serving, we do recommend that any physician seeking to certify patients for medical cannabis stay abreast of all guidance from the various regulators and work with an attorney to ensure compliance with all applicable laws.

Alabama Medical Cannabis Certification Permit Requirements

The most recent guidance from the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners establishes the requirements a physician must meet to be eligible to obtain an Alabama Medical Cannabis Certification Permit:

Hold the following licenses/registrations: Active, unrestricted Alabama medical license (no serious discipline in the past five years). Active, unrestricted Alabama controlled substances registration (ACSC). Active Alabama-specific DEA registration. Current registration to query the Alabama Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) maintained by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Current registration, or immediate intent to register, with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Patient Registry System established and maintained by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

Proof of completion of a board-approved, four-hour course related to medical cannabis and a passing grade on the examination.

A list of all practice locations from which the applicant may certify or recommend a patient for the use of medical cannabis.

Non-refundable, non-transferable initial application fee of $300.

There are also experience requirements to obtain an Alabama Medical Cannabis Certification Permit:

Has been in the active practice of medicine or osteopathy for at least three years (excluding internship, residency, fellowship, or other supervised training program); or

Has actively practiced medicine or osteopathy for at least one year (excluding internship, residency, fellowship, or other supervised training program) and is certified by a specialty board approved by the American Board of Medical Specialties or the American Osteopathic Association Bureau of Osteopathic Specialists.

The Board of Medical Examiners has made clear that Alabama Medical Cannabis Certification Permit holders may NOT:

Accept remuneration for certifying a patient from anyone but the patient for a fee not to exceed customary charges.

Accept, solicit, or offer any form of remuneration from or to a dispensary for referring a patient to a specific dispensary.

Offer a discount or any other item of value to a patient to use a specific registered caregiver or a specific dispensary.

Hold a direct or indirect economic interest in a licensee (grower, transporter, dispensary, integrated facility) of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC).

Serve on the Board of Directors or as an employee of a licensee (grower, transporter, dispensary, integrated facility) of the AMCC.

Refer patients to a specific caregiver or a specific dispensary.

Advertise in a dispensary.

Advertise on a website, in brochures, or other media that generally describes the scope of practice of the physician as a “medical cannabis” or “medical marijuana” physician or doctor, or otherwise advertise the status of a registered certifying physician, other than stating the following: “Dr. ____ is qualified by the State of Alabama to certify patients for medical cannabis use under the Alabama Compassion Act.”

Be located in the same office space as a dispensary or a dispensing site.

Certify or recommend, or re-certify or re-recommend, a patient for the use of medical cannabis unless both the physician and the patient are physically located in Alabama, and any examination, visit, or other consultation occurs while both parties are physically located in Alabama.

Recommend cannabis for the treatment of a condition that the physician is not trained to treat with conventional medical treatment.

Certify or recommend, or recertify or re-recommend, the use of medical cannabis to any patient who is pregnant, breastfeeding, or attempting to conceive.

Certify or recommend, or recertify or re-recommend, the use of medical cannabis to any patient who has a condition for which cannabis is contraindicated under the current standard of care or by evidence-based research.

Utilize any form of telemedicine when certifying or recommending, or recertifying or re-recommending, a patient for the use of medical cannabis, or when conducting any examination associated therewith.

The Board of Medical Examiners has established requirements for the certification and recommendation of the use of medical cannabis. Permit holders:

Must diagnose the patient with at least one qualifying medical condition or confirm that the patient has been medically diagnosed by a physician with at least one qualifying medical condition.

Must establish a bona fide physician-patient relationship with the patient in an in-person visit. There is an expectation that the physician will provide care to the patient on an ongoing basis.

Must conduct a physical examination while physically present in the same room as the patient and obtain a full assessment of the patient’s medical history, and any certification or recommendation, or recertification or re-recommendation, of a patient for the use of medical cannabis must also occur with the registered certifying physician and the qualified patient physically present in the same room.

Shall create and maintain a medical record that complies with board rules.

Shall determine from the patient registry whether the patient has an active registration for the use of medical cannabis.

Shall submit to the patient registry the electronic certification or recommendation for treatment with medical cannabis.

Must be available to provide follow-up care and treatment to the patient who is certified or recommended treatment with medical cannabis, including physical examinations relevant to the patient’s condition.

May keep the records required for the certification or recommendation of medical cannabis with the patient’s other medical records and shall retain them for at least seven years.

Must submit an annual report describing the AMCC permit holder’s observations regarding the effectiveness of medical cannabis in treating patients.

There are limitations on the recommended dosage of medical cannabis, which include that:

Medical cannabis with a potency greater than 3% tetrahydrocannabinol may not be recommended to any minor for any qualifying condition.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will establish the maximum daily dosages for each qualifying medical condition. Certain maximums may be increased if the physician determines it is medically appropriate (not to exceed 75 mg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) or the patient has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. The AMCC permit holder shall notify the patient that the patient’s driver’s license will be suspended.

The Board of Medical Examiners also provided a helpful list of FAQs and responses to the questions:

Does the advertising restriction apply to a notification to patients and/or other physicians that a clinic intends to offer certification and recommendation for the use of medical cannabis to patients? No. The restricted advertising is on a website, in brochures, or in other media.

What are the qualifying medical conditions for a recommendation for the use of medical cannabis? The qualifying medical conditions are established by statute and include: Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) Cancer-related cachexia, nausea or vomiting, weight loss, or chronic pain Crohn’s disease Depression Epilepsy or a condition causing seizures HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss Panic disorder Parkinson’s disease Persistent nausea that is not significantly responsive to traditional treatment, except for nausea related to pregnancy, cannabis-induced cyclical vomiting syndrome, or cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Sickle cell anemia Spasticity associated with a motor neuron disease, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis (MS) or a spinal cord injury A terminal illness Tourette syndrome A condition causing chronic or intractable pain in which conventional therapeutic intervention and appropriate therapy is contraindicated or has proved ineffective

Will telemedicine visits with the patient meet the requirements for recommending the use and dosage of medical cannabis? No. A registered certifying physician is prohibited from utilizing any form of telemedicine in certifying or recommending, or recertifying or re-recommending, a patient for the use of medical cannabis or in conducting any examination associated therewith. A physical examination with the registered certifying physician physically present in the same room as the patient is required before certifying or recommending a dosage of medical cannabis for a patient or re-certifying or re-recommending a dosage for a patient. Additionally, the law states that the registered certifying physician and the patient must be physically located in Alabama, and any examination, visit, or other consultation must occur while both parties are physically located in Alabama. Furthermore, the law specifies that the physician must establish a bona fide physician-patient relationship with the patient for the provision of medical services in an in-person visit.

What is required in the patient’s medical record/informed consent? Patient’s name and date or dates of office visits or treatments. Description of patient’s qualifying medical condition. Documented assessment of the patient’s medical history, including prescription history, history of substance use disorder, review of available diagnostic test results, prior treatment and the patient’s response to treatment, and current medications, including all controlled substances. Documented review that shows conventional medical treatment or therapy has been attempted. Documented drug screen for the presence of controlled substances No certification of recommendation for the use of medical cannabis may be made for any patient who has a positive drug screen for any illicit or controlled substances for which they are not prescribed, excluding cannabis. Documentation of the physician’s performance of a physical examination relevant to the patient’s current medical condition. A negative pregnancy test result on any patient capable of conception with the results of the pregnancy test maintained in the medical record. The physician’s diagnosis of the qualifying medical condition or confirmation of the diagnosis by another qualified physician. Records relied upon to confirm the diagnosis shall be maintained by the registered certifying physician. If the AMCC permit holder diagnoses or confirms the diagnosis of a qualifying medical condition, the following actions must be documented in the medical record: Development of a treatment plan. Review of the patient’s controlled drug prescription history for the preceding 24 months. Discussion with the patient regarding any indicators of possible abuse or diversion reflected on the PDMP report. Explanation of the risks and benefits of treatment with medical cannabis. The registered qualified patient’s voluntary and informed written consent (see resources below for sample informed consent), which a registered caregiver must also review and sign in the presence of the registered certifying physician, if applicable, including, at a minimum: Federal and state classification of cannabis as a Schedule I controlled substance. The approval and oversight status of cannabis by the Food and Drug Administration. The current state of research on the efficacy of cannabis to treat the qualifying medical condition or conditions. The potential for addiction. The potential effect that cannabis may have on coordination, motor skills, and cognition, a warning against operating heavy machinery or a motor vehicle or engaging in activities that require alertness or quick responses. The potential side effects of cannabis use. The risks, benefits, and drug interactions of cannabis. That the use of medical cannabis could result in termination from employment without recourse and that costs may not be covered by insurance or government programs. That the patient’s de-identified health information contained in the patient’s medical record, physician certification, and patient registry may be used for research purposes or to monitor compliance with the law. That a certification or recommendation by an AMCC permit holder does not constitute a prescription for medical cannabis. Whether the patient requires the use of a registered caregiver to assist in the use or administration of medical cannabis. If the patient requires or utilizes a registered caregiver, the physician must document the name of the registered caregiver designated by the patient or the patient’s legal representative.

What information must be submitted to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission registry? The registered qualified patient’s full legal name, date of birth, and Social Security number; The AMCC permit holder’s name and Alabama Medical Cannabis Certification Permit number; The full legal name, date of birth, and Social Security number of the patient’s registered parent or legal guardian and/or registered caregiver, if applicable; A description of the qualifying medical condition(s) and whether the qualifying condition is a terminal illness (life expectancy of six months or less); The daily dosage of medical cannabis being recommended, not to exceed the limitations set by the AMCC; The type or permissible form(s) of medical cannabis recommended; The permissible length of duration of the certification, which shall not exceed 30 days for a patient capable of conception or 90 days for all other patients; and Statements and affirmations as follows: A bona fide physician-patient relationship exists between the AMCC permit holder and the registered qualified patient; The registered qualified patient has been diagnosed with at least one qualifying medical condition by either the AMCC permit holder or another qualified physician; The AMCC permit holder confirmed that attempted conventional medical treatments or therapies have failed to result in successful outcomes, or that the use of medical cannabis is the standard of care for the patient’s qualifying medical condition; A report of controlled substances prescribed to the registered qualified patient has been reviewed; and The patient has been informed of the risks and benefits of medical cannabis as it pertains to the patient’s qualifying medical condition and medical history.

What is the Food and Drug Administration’s role in regulating cannabis and cannabis-derived products? Please see FDA Regulation of Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Products, Including Cannabidiol (CBD).

How often will patients need to be seen to receive a recertification? In order to reactivate a patient’s certification in the patient registry, the physician must see the patient and affirm that the patient still has a qualifying condition and that the use of medical cannabis is still recommended. Whether this is before or after the expiration of the initial certification does not matter, but if there is a lapse in certification, the patient will be unable to obtain any medical cannabis from a dispensary until recertification.



Conclusion

We live in interesting times. For Alabama’s medical cannabis program to work, it will require physicians certifying patients with qualifying conditions to obtain cannabis from medical dispensaries receiving product from processors receiving product from cultivators and the reliability of medical cannabis testing labs and secure transporters. While offering the potential for certifying patients for medical cannabis, Alabama law also requires strict adherence to regulatory guidance that is almost certainly going to evolve quickly.