What We Are Reading: Environmental & Energy Series September 2026

Week of September 21

As September winds down, a familiar theme continues to emerge across the environmental and energy landscape: the challenge of balancing growing energy demand with reliability, affordability, and environmental protection. This week’s developments focused heavily on data centers, duck curves (grid impacts), PFAS, renewable energy policy, and the increasingly important role courts are being asked to play in shaping federal energy and environmental programs.

New England’s Solar Growth Reaches Another Milestone

New England recorded its 500th “duck curve” day, a milestone illustrating how dramatically behind-the-meter solar generation is reshaping electricity demand patterns. Grid operators report that midday demand is increasingly falling below overnight levels as rooftop and distributed solar generation continue to grow throughout the region. Read more: ISO Newswire.

Data Centers Face Growing Regulatory Scrutiny

Data centers remained a dominant environmental and energy story this week. Texas halted state permitting for data center projects while regulators evaluate impacts on electric reliability, water resources, and infrastructure costs. Meanwhile, New Jersey imposed a record $1.07 million penalty against a major AI data center for operating dozens of natural gas generators without required air permits. Read more: Governor Abott Press Release and The Guardian.

Courts Continue to Push Back on Solar Funding Cancellations

A federal court ruled that EPA acted unlawfully when it rescinded funding associated with the Solar for All program (Harris Cnty. v. U.S. Env’t Prot. Agency, No. 25-cv-3646 (TSC), slip op. (D.D.C. Sept. 22, 2026)). The decision adds to a growing list of judicial setbacks facing efforts to terminate previously awarded clean energy and climate-related funding and suggests additional litigation over federal grant programs is likely to continue. Read more: Reuters.

Offshore Wind Lease Deals Trigger State Lawsuits

A coalition of states filed lawsuits challenging federal agreements that cancelled several offshore wind developments in exchange for compensation payments and commitments to invest in alternative energy projects. The lawsuits argue that federal agencies lacked authority to structure the agreements as they did and contend the cancellations undermine state energy planning and reliability objectives. Read more: Utility Dive.

Diesel Export Ban Debate Raises Concerns About Fuel Prices

Discussion continued regarding a possible ban on U.S. diesel exports as policymakers search for ways to address historically high diesel prices. Several analysts and industry groups warned that restricting diesel exports could reduce refinery operations, potentially resulting in higher gasoline prices and additional volatility in domestic and global fuel markets. Read more: CNBC.

Michigan Climate Case Dismissed

A federal judge dismissed Michigan’s antitrust lawsuit against major oil companies alleging efforts to restrain competition from renewable energy and electric vehicles (People of the State of Mich. v. BP, P.L.C., No. 1:26-cv-254, slip op. (W.D. Mich. Sept. 22, 2026)). The ruling follows several similar dismissals around the country and represents another setback for states pursuing climate-related claims through antitrust theories. Read more: International Comparative Legal Guides.

These are just a few of the environmental and energy developments that caught my attention last week. I would be happy to discuss these topics and their potential implications for your business or projects.