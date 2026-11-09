What We Are Reading: Environmental + Energy Series | PFAS, Water Policy, Beavers, Offshore Wind + Legislative Priorities

Week of November 2

This week’s environmental and energy stories covered plenty of familiar territory, including PFAS, data centers, critical minerals, offshore wind, chemical regulation, and water policy, along with a few less conventional topics. As the proud host of a beaver on my property, I was particularly interested in new research suggesting that beavers may provide even greater environmental benefits than previously understood.

Big Tech and Environmental Groups Explore Data Center Framework

Major technology companies and environmental organizations are reportedly working together on a potential national framework for responsible data center development. The effort seeks common ground on energy, water, community participation, affordability, and economic development as the rapid growth of AI infrastructure continues to generate concerns about environmental impacts and electricity costs. Read more: The Hill.

Critical Mineral Investments Face Increased Congressional Scrutiny

Federal investments in critical mineral companies could face greater congressional scrutiny following the change in control of Congress. Lawmakers have raised questions about the government’s use of equity stakes, stock warrants, and other unconventional financing arrangements, although bipartisan support for reducing U.S. dependence on foreign critical mineral supplies remains strong. Read more: S&P Global.

Beavers May Deliver More Environmental Benefits Than Expected

New research suggests that beavers may provide greater environmental benefits than previously understood by helping landscapes retain water, maintain wetlands during drought, support wildlife, and keep carbon-rich peat wet. The findings add to the case for expanded beaver reintroduction efforts, although researchers acknowledge that beaver activity can also create localized flooding and other land-management challenges. Read more: BBC.

Report Recommends PFAS Testing and Recordkeeping for Farmers

A new report examining PFAS in agriculture recommends that farmers test inputs such as biosolids and carefully document their practices, noting that agricultural operations are often receivers rather than sources of PFAS contamination. The report suggests that proactive testing and recordkeeping may put growers in a stronger position with regulators, buyers, and potential litigants as PFAS scrutiny of agricultural operations increases. Read more: The Council for Agricultural Science and Technology.

Fireworks Highlight the Hidden Costs of Environmental Externalities

A recent analysis uses fireworks as a straightforward example of a “negative externality,” where the price paid by a consumer does not capture broader costs associated with air pollution, wildlife disturbance, and demands on public services. The issue is an interesting reminder that environmental impacts can extend well beyond the activity or product that initially creates them. Read more: Phys.org.

Revolution Wind Reaches Full Operation

The Revolution Wind offshore wind project is now fully operational after previously facing a federal stop-work order that was ultimately challenged successfully in court. The project is capable of supplying electricity to approximately 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut and marks a significant milestone for a project that became a focal point in the broader debate over U.S. offshore wind development. Read more: Power Engineering.

Wisconsin Adopts Enforceable PFAS Groundwater Standards

Wisconsin approved its first enforceable groundwater standards for six PFAS compounds, including limits of 4 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS. The standards could have significant implications for industrial facilities, wastewater treatment plants, landfills, remediation sites, and the management of PFAS-containing sludge and biosolids. Read more: Governor Evers Press Release.

Cities Raise Drinking Water Concerns Over Proposed WOTUS Changes

Cities and large water suppliers are warning that EPA’s proposed revision to the definition of “waters of the United States” could remove federal protections from intermittent streams and wetlands that feed important drinking water sources. Their concerns highlight the practical downstream implications of the proposal, particularly in Western and Southwestern watersheds where seasonal or intermittent waterways can play an important role in regional water supplies. Read more: Bloomberg Law.

Connecticut PFAS Lawsuit Tests the Significance of Regulatory Compliance

Connecticut Water Company is defending a proposed PFAS class action in part by arguing that compliance with applicable governmental standards demonstrates that the water it supplied was not defective or unreasonably dangerous. The case presents an interesting question about the role regulatory compliance may play in private PFAS litigation as drinking water standards and the underlying science continue to evolve. Hoffnagle v. Conn. Water Co., No. UWY-CV23-6073994-S (Conn. Super. Ct.). Read more: Law360.

These are just a few of the environmental and energy developments that caught my attention last week. I would be happy to discuss these topics and their potential implications for your business or projects.