What We Are Reading: Environmental & Energy Series (October 19, 2026)

Week of October 12

This week’s environmental and energy stories offered an interesting mix of familiar regulatory disputes and emerging questions about how new technologies and infrastructure are being managed. From drone deliveries and nuclear decommissioning to greenhouse gas reporting, regional energy markets, and the potential reuse of data center waste heat, there was no shortage of developments worth watching.

Interest Grows into FAA’s Review for Drone Package Delivery

Following a suit filed by a coalition of 15 states and Harris County, Texas, several legislators are now seeking more information on the FAA’s nationwide environmental review for commercial drone package delivery operations. Opponents contend that a nationwide approach may not adequately account for location-specific impacts involving noise, wildlife, batteries and fire risks, hazardous materials, and other concerns associated with potentially high-volume drone operations. Read more: U.S. News.

Second Circuit Weighs New York’s Nuclear Wastewater Discharge Ban

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit heard arguments last week concerning whether federal nuclear law preempts New York’s prohibition on discharging radioactive wastewater from the decommissioned Indian Point nuclear power plant into the Hudson River. Holtec, Int’l v. New York, Docket #25-2657 (2d. Cir. argued Oct. 15, 2026). The case raises broad questions about the extent of state authority over activities associated with federally regulated nuclear plant decommissioning. Read more: Bloomberg Law.

EPA Again Extends Greenhouse Gas Reporting Deadline

EPA extended the Reporting Year 2025 deadline under its Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program from October 30, 2026, to March 10, 2027. The extension gives covered facilities additional time to prepare their reports while EPA continues its broader reconsideration of the reporting program but does not itself eliminate existing reporting obligations. Read more: U.S. EPA Rulemaking.

Utilities Challenge Maine’s Regional Grid Operator Law

Two Maine utilities filed suit in federal court challenging a state law requiring utilities to participate in regional transmission organizations. Central Maine Power Company et al v. Bartlett et al, Docket No. 1:26-cv-00518 (D. Me. filed Oct. 9, 2026). The utilities argue that the requirement conflicts with FERC’s authority over interstate transmission rates and terms, setting up another dispute over the line between state and federal authority in regional energy markets. Read more: News Center Maine.

Could Data Center Waste Heat Be Stored for Winter?

As policymakers continue to focus on the energy and water demands of data centers, researchers are exploring whether waste heat generated by servers could be stored underground during warmer months and recovered to heat nearby buildings during winter. The concept is already being used on a smaller scale and presents an interesting example of how data center infrastructure might potentially be designed to capture value from energy that would otherwise be wasted. Read more: The Conversation.