What We Are Reading: Environmental + Energy Series | Advanced Nuclear, Permitting Reform, Climate Disclosure, Citizen Suits, Chemical Compliance, + Microplastics

Week of November 9

This week’s environmental and energy stories highlight how quickly the lines between energy development, environmental regulation, and litigation continue to shift. From advanced nuclear and permitting reform to climate disclosures, data center citizen suits, chemical reporting, and declining energy emissions, the week offered plenty of familiar issues, along with one particularly intriguing development: research suggesting microplastics may be changing the color of the ocean.

Advanced Nuclear Project Gets Green Light in Texas

Federal regulators issued a construction permit for four advanced nuclear reactors planned by Dow and X-energy at Dow’s Seadrift petrochemical complex in Texas. The project would deploy four 80-megawatt Xe-100 reactors and is being closely watched as a potential model for using smaller, next-generation nuclear reactors to provide dedicated power for industrial facilities and other large energy users. Read more: DOE Press Release.

Permitting Reform Advances, but Its Future Remains Uncertain

A sweeping bipartisan permitting reform bill, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, advanced in the Senate with a 73-25 procedural vote and would establish deadlines for federal environmental reviews, address transmission development, and require data center developers to bear more grid-upgrade costs. House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed confidence that the House could pass the Senate bill, although the changing political landscape and continuing objections from lawmakers, environmental groups, and Tribal organizations leave its ultimate fate uncertain. Read more: Utility Dive.

Ninth Circuit Splits California’s Climate Disclosure Requirements

The Ninth Circuit allowed California’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas reporting requirements to proceed but found that mandatory Scope 3 emissions disclosures and climate-related financial risk reporting are likely unconstitutional under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The preliminary ruling creates an important distinction between requiring companies to disclose factual information about their own operations and compelling broader disclosures involving third parties and forward-looking judgments. USA Chamber of Commerce v. Sanchez, 25-5327, D.C. No. 2:24-cv-00801-ODW-PVC (9th Cir. Nov. 18, 2026) Read more: Courthouse News Service.

Clean Air Act Citizen Suit Against xAI Data Center Moves Forward

A federal court rejected the federal government’s attempt to dismiss a Clean Air Act citizen suit alleging that xAI operated gas-fired turbines at its Mississippi data center without required permits. The ruling underscores that federal support for data center development may not insulate projects from private environmental enforcement and raises broader questions about EPA’s ability to control citizen suits when the agency does not want litigation to proceed. NAACP, et al. v. X.AI Corp., et al., No. 3:26-cv-74-DMB-JMV (N.D. Miss. Oct. 19, 2026). Read more: TechCrunch.

EPA Settlement Highlights Chemical Reporting Obligations

EPA reached a $930,000 settlement with Colgate-Palmolive over alleged failures to timely report 47 imported chemicals under TSCA’s Chemical Data Reporting requirements. The enforcement action serves as a reminder that manufacturers and importers of chemicals above applicable thresholds must periodically report information regarding chemical manufacturing, processing, and use. Read more: Global Cosmetics News.

U.S. Energy Emissions Projected to Decline in 2026

A new analysis projects U.S. carbon dioxide emissions from energy use will fall approximately 2 percent in 2026, or about 70 million metric tons, compared with 2025. Reduced coal consumption is a significant factor, alongside slightly lower gasoline and diesel use and continued growth in renewable energy, despite federal efforts to bolster the domestic coal industry. Read more: Energy Innovation.

Could Microplastics Be Changing the Color of the Ocean?

Researchers analyzing 20 years of satellite data found unusual brightening in blue and green wavelengths near the Great Pacific Garbage Patch that is consistent with the optical signature expected from accumulating suspended microplastics. The researchers caution that the findings do not prove microplastics caused the change, but the results suggest satellite ocean-color measurements could eventually provide a new tool for detecting and monitoring microplastic pollution at enormous scales. Read more: ScienceAlert.