What We Are Reading - Environmental & Energy Series | 5 October, 2026

Week of September 28

The environmental and energy world finished September much the same way it spent most of 2026: debating how to balance environmental protection and economic growth. This week’s stories spanned climate litigation, PFAS regulation, electric grid modernization, workplace safety, and federal efforts to reevaluate environmental review and transportation policies.

Supreme Court to Hear Major Climate Liability Case

On October 5, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether a Colorado lawsuit seeking to hold energy companies financially responsible for climate change impacts may proceed under state law (Docket No. 25-170). Because similar climate-liability suits are pending across the country, the Court’s decision could have significant implications for future efforts to recover climate-related damages from fossil fuel producers. Read more: SCOTUSblog.

Administration Rolls Back Federal Fuel Economy Standards

The Trump administration finalized a significant reduction in federal automobile fuel economy requirements, lowering future fleet-wide efficiency expectations from prior Biden-era levels. Supporters argue the changes will help reduce vehicle costs and better align standards with market realities, while critics contend that consumers may ultimately face higher fuel costs and increased emissions. Read more: The Hill.

FCC Narrows Environmental Review Requirements for Broadband Projects

The Federal Communications Commission voted to significantly reduce the number of broadband projects subject to environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act. The agency stated that the changes are intended to reduce delays and compliance costs associated with communications infrastructure deployment, while critics expressed concerns regarding the loss of environmental review protections (Modernizing the Commission’s National Environmental Policy Act Rules, WT Docket No. 25-217, Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, FCC 26-64 (rel. Oct. 1, 2026). Read more: Broadband Breakfast.

OSHA Encourages Workplace Preparedness for Opioid Overdoses

OSHA released a fact sheet encouraging employers to consider maintaining opioid overdose reversal medications in the workplace and providing guidance on training, storage, emergency response, and overdose recognition. The publication reflects growing attention to opioid-related workplace safety issues and available harm-reduction measures. Read more: OSHA.

PFAS Regulation Faces Both Expansion and Judicial Pushback

Federal lawmakers reintroduced legislation that would prohibit the intentional use of PFAS in food packaging, continuing efforts to establish a nationwide standard in an area where many states have already acted. At the same time, a federal court temporarily blocked New Mexico’s expansive PFAS product-labeling requirements, finding that challengers were likely to succeed on certain constitutional claims (American Chemistry Council et al. v. Kenney, No. 1:26-cv-02130-MIS-SCY (D.N.M. Sept. 16, 2026)). Read more: Packaging Dive and Manufacturing Dive.

These are just a few of the environmental and energy developments that caught my attention last week. I would be happy to discuss these topics and their potential implications for your business or projects.