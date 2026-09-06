What We Are Reading: Environmental & Energy Series: 21 September, 2026

Week of September 14

As summer officially gives way to fall, this week’s environmental and energy headlines reflected several themes that have dominated much of 2026: data centers, grid reliability, critical minerals, PFAS, artificial intelligence, and the continued reshaping of federal environmental policy. Courts, Congress, regulators, and industry all remained busy as debates continued over who will power the future economy, who will pay for it, and how environmental protections will evolve along the way.

EPA Repeals Power Plant Greenhouse Gas Standards, Prompting Immediate Legal Challenge

EPA finalized one of the Trump administration’s most significant environmental rollbacks by repealing Biden-era greenhouse gas standards for coal- and gas-fired power plants. The action eliminates requirements that would have required many facilities to deploy technologies such as carbon capture and storage, and reflects EPA’s position that it lacks authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants in the manner contemplated by the prior rule. Environmental and public health organizations have already filed suit challenging the repeal, setting up what is likely to become a closely watched test of EPA’s authority under the Clean Air Act and a major chapter in future climate policy litigation. Read more: EPA Press Release and Environmental Defense Fund Press Release.

Congress Advances Critical Mineral Recycling Legislation

The U.S. House passed three bipartisan bills intended to promote recovery and recycling of critical minerals from lithium-ion batteries and other waste streams – H.R. 9615, 9616, and 9617. The measures would facilitate battery recycling, support recovery of critical minerals from contaminated sites and waste materials, and direct federal agencies to develop a coordinated national strategy for critical mineral recovery. Read more: Waste Dive.

Data Center Growth Continues to Raise Reliability Concerns

A new study commissioned by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission warns that rapidly growing electricity demand, driven largely by data center development, could pose significant reliability risks unless new generation and infrastructure are added. The report highlights growing concerns that electricity demand may outpace available supply in coming years, increasing pressure on grid operators, utilities, regulators, and policymakers. Read more: PAPUC Press Release.

House Approves Data Center Ratepayer Protection Bill

The House overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation (H.R. 93400) designed to encourage states and utilities to ensure that large data centers bear the costs associated with their electricity demand and infrastructure needs. The bill reflects growing bipartisan concern regarding who should pay for the substantial grid investments required to support artificial intelligence and large-scale computing facilities. Read more: Utility Dive.

Court Limits DOE’s Emergency Authority Over Power Plant Retirements

A federal appellate court has vacated a Department of Energy order requiring a Michigan coal plant to remain available under DOE’s emergency authority. Michigan v. U.S. Dep’t of Energy, No. 25-1159, slip op. (D.C. Cir. Sept. 11, 2026). The court held that DOE’s authority is intended to address immediate reliability emergencies and may not be used as a broad tool to override state and regional resource adequacy planning decisions. Read more: Utility Dive.

Federal Court Vacates EPA’s Methylene Chloride Rule

Another federal appellate court vacated EPA’s rule which restricted most consumer, industrial, and commercial uses of methylene chloride and sent the regulation back to the agency. The court concluded that EPA failed to adequately address economic impacts and improperly shifted certain compliance burdens to regulated entities. East Fork Enterprises, Inc. v. EPA, Nos. 24-60227 and 24-60256 (5th Cir. Sept. 15, 2026). Read more: ICLG.

Court Expands PFAS Firefighter Litigation

A district court ruling allowed Connecticut firefighters’ PFAS claims against several manufacturers to proceed, including claims involving protective turnout gear. Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut et al. v. 3M Company et al., No. 3:24-cv-01101 (D. Conn. Sept. 15, 2026). The ruling may contribute to the continued expansion of PFAS litigation involving occupational exposure and products containing so-called “forever chemicals.” Read more: Reuters.

EPA Civil Rights Requirements for States Struck Down Nationwide

A district court in Louisiana expanded an earlier decision striking down EPA’s use of disparate-impact analysis under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act when reviewing state permitting and grant programs. State of Louisiana v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, et al., No. 2:23-cv-00692 (W.D. La. Sept, 15, 2026). The ruling eliminates EPA’s ability to require states to consider certain indirect discrimination impacts in permitting and funding decisions and represents another significant setback for federal environmental justice initiatives. Read more: Legal Newsline.

EPA’s Use of Artificial Intelligence Draws Scrutiny

Several recent reports highlighted EPA’s increasing interest in using artificial intelligence to evaluate chemicals, pesticides, and permitting decisions. Supporters view AI as a potential tool for improving efficiency and accelerating reviews, while critics have raised questions regarding transparency, public disclosure, oversight, and the role of human decision-making in environmental regulation. Read more: The American Prospect.

Study Suggests Air Quality Worsened After Embassy Monitoring Program Ended

A recent study concluded that air pollution levels increased in several international cities after the United States ended a long-running embassy air quality monitoring program in 2025. Researchers suggest that publicly available monitoring data may have contributed to improved accountability and pollution control efforts in areas with limited local monitoring infrastructure. Read more: Yahoo News.

These are just a few of the environmental and energy developments that caught my attention last week. I would be happy to discuss these topics and their potential implications for your business or projects.