What the Supreme Court’s Latest Decision on Skinny Labeling Means for Branded Drug Manufacturers
Thursday, June 11, 2026
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On June 4, 2026 in Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision that materially recalibrates inducement analysis in the context of Section viii carve-outs. At the pleading stage, the Court held that Amarin failed to plausibly allege that Hikma induced infringement of its cardiovascular (“CV”) method of treatment patents based on Hikma’s FDA-approved skinny label and related communications. The Court rejected the Federal Circuit’s recent emphasis on how a physician might interpret a generic manufacturer’s statements and instead reaffirmed that inducement turns on the generic’s own conduct—specifically, whether it engaged in “affirmative” acts amounting to “active steps…to encourage direct infringement.”

The Court’s analysis places significant weight on settled Hatch-Waxman principles familiar to branded companies. It treated the Section viii pathway, the “duty of sameness,” and routine generic communications (including equivalence statements and labeling that mirrors the reference listed drug apart from the carve-out) as “ordinary acts incident to product distribution” that cannot, without more, support inducement liability. At the same time, the Court emphasized that inducement remains a fact-intensive inquiry, and liability may still arise where a generic’s communications—express or implicit—constitute clear, affirmative encouragement of the patented use.

The factual posture reflects a familiar lifecycle scenario. Amarin’s Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) was initially approved for a narrow severe hypertriglyceridemia (“SH”) indication, followed by a later-approved and commercially dominant CV risk reduction indication, which was protected by Orange Book-listed method of use patents. Hikma pursued a Section viii approval strategy limited to the off-patent SH indication, submitting a skinny label that carved out the CV indication while otherwise complying with statutory labeling requirements. After launch, Amarin asserted induced infringement based on the totality of Hikma’s conduct, including its label, patient materials, website, and investor-facing communications.

The Supreme Court ultimately concluded that these allegations did not clear the Twombly/Iqbal plausibility threshold. Critically, the Court held that inducement cannot be premised on:

  1. Omissions inherent in a skinny label (including the absence of patented uses), 
  2. Legally required or industry-standard statements such as equivalence descriptions, or
  3. “Vague” or indirect communications that require a speculative chain of inference to connect them to infringing use.

The Court thus rejected theories that rely primarily on downstream physician behavior, reiterating that the relevant inquiry is whether the generic itself took purposeful steps designed to bring about infringement—not whether its conduct could conceivably be interpreted that way by third parties.

At a practical level, Hikma reinforces the viability of the Section viii carve out pathway and brings greater predictability to generic launch strategy. The Court treated the skinny label framework, the generic “duty of sameness,” and standard equivalence and substitution dynamics as lawful and expected features of the Hatch-Waxman system, not as indicia of inducement. This provides generic manufacturers with a stronger basis to argue that marketing a carved-out product, coupled with conventional equivalence statements, reflects participation in the statutory scheme rather than actionable encouragement. At the same time, the decision is not a safe harbor: liability remains where a generic’s communications—explicitly or implicitly—can be shown to cross the line into clear promotion of the carved-out use, underscoring the need for disciplined, label-consistent communications across all channels.

For branded companies, the most immediate consequence is a narrowing of enforcement leverage for follow-on method of treatment patents where a patented use can be cleanly carved out. Allegations based on substitution, prescribing behavior, or general market dynamics will no longer suffice; instead, successful inducement claims will require specific, targeted evidence of promotional conduct tied to the patented indication. Close monitoring of statements by generic manufacturers will be key.

More broadly, branded companies will need to strategize how secondary method of treatment patents will function within their lifecycle strategy. Precise Orange Book listing practices, careful claim drafting aligned with real-world prescribing, and commercial planning that anticipates lawful substitution into non-patented uses are important considerations moving forward.

Hikma will no doubt have implications beyond the skinny-label context. The Court’s directive that inducement requires affirmative conduct designed to encourage infringement should cause patent holders to rethink what evidence is needed to prove that the accused infringer has taken active steps to encourage infringement, how to obtain that evidence to make it past the pleading stage, and how best to present that evidence at trial.

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