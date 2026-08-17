What Is the Sound Without the Fury? Not Protected Activity

Employee Complaints Don’t Always Give Rise to Legal Protection, but Employers Must Tread Carefully

Most companies want their employees to bring legitimate concerns to their attention. Sometimes those concerns are about the employee’s belief that he or she is being treated less fairly based on their race, age, disability, or any other protected characteristic. These complaints are easy to spot and triage as protected activity. But increasingly common in today’s workplace are complaints broadly directed to the job itself: micromanaging or unfriendly supervisors, unwanted reassignments, and not being heard.

Employers must understand the difference. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals helped clarify this distinction in Joseph v. Thomas-Grace Construction, Inc., confirming that the federal anti-retaliation law (Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964) protects employees who oppose unlawful discrimination or harassment, not employees who simply report being unhappy at work.

Turning Up the Volume: The Plaintiff-Employee Complained Early and Often

Becky Joseph worked for Thomas-Grace Construction (TGC) as a Lead Installer for roughly four months, generating a substantial email trail in the process. The complaints commenced almost simultaneously with her employment:

Day two. She complained that her supervisor “let [her] know he knows the best way” and was “prevent[ing] [her] from doing [her] part.”

Day three. She emailed to resign, saying she had been “misled” and “disrespected” — then withdrew the resignation after TGC explained her shift rotation was part of training.

On a new supervisor’s first day. She complained that he “want[ed] everything his way,” that “I’m ahead at knowing what we have and what we need,” and that “I feel they are demeaning, don’t want my opinion, and don’t respect my own way.” She emailed him directly: “I’m not going to be criticized or demeaned, because of your self proclaimed prick title.”

None of these mentioned sex, gender, or discrimination. In one email, Joseph did reference a supervisor’s “old fashioned ideals when it comes to females and the work” — but days later she apologized, writing that she was “beginning to see [the supervisor] as a kind man,” that she felt “embarrassed and ashamed” at her reaction, and that she “was wrong.”

It was not until Joseph was responding to TGC’s request for evidence in its investigation that she wrote that “[t]he men are always right in the eyes of the company . . . [and] are treated as more valuable.” Even then, in her own investigative interview a week later, she did not mention sex discrimination by anyone at TGC.

Courts Turn the Volume Back Down

The district court granted summary judgment on Joseph’s retaliation claims squarely on the protected-activity element: “none of [Joseph’s] complaints, even broadly construed, included allegations . . . [of] sex discrimination,” and “[a]s such, her complaints . . . do not amount to protected activity.”

The Eighth Circuit affirmed without reaching the protected activity question, holding that “even if we assume [Joseph] has established a prima facie case of retaliation, [s]he has failed to establish pretext.” But the same distinction drove the Eighth Circuit’s pretext analysis. Joseph’s best evidence was an email from TGC’s Director of Operations, stating “[w]e need to terminate [Joseph]” and calling her complaint “BS.” The court dispatched it in a sentence that is the heart of the opinion: “[T]he record does not show that the email in question was responding to protected activity at all, given that it was reacting to Joseph’s email to [her supervisor], in which she did not mention sex or discrimination but merely complained about his leadership style.”

The court then reiterated the principle that courts should “filter out complaints attacking ‘the ordinary tribulations of the workplace.” Timing sealed it: the company’s “terminate her” email came one day before Joseph’s first discrimination-flavored complaint — and there was no evidence of any negative reaction to that later complaint.

TGC’s legitimate reasons for terminating Joseph’s employment were also straightforward: repeated conflicts with successive supervisors (sometimes on their first day), a forklift accident within her first week at a jobsite, and an incident in which she screamed at hotel staff. As the court noted, “Title VII . . . does not prohibit employment decisions based on . . . job performance . . . [or] personality conflicts.” Rather than accept a transfer to the only open jobsite — at the same pay and benefits — Joseph resigned.

The Takeaways:

Content, not volume, determines protection. The volume – whether in the content or the number of complaints – can often overtake the substance. A complaint becomes protected activity when it conveys opposition to conduct that Title VII makes unlawful. Complaints about methods, autonomy, respect, and being overruled read as workplace friction, not opposition to discrimination – no matter how many such grievances are filed.

The volume – whether in the content or the number of complaints – can often overtake the substance. A complaint becomes protected activity when it conveys opposition to conduct that Title VII makes unlawful. Complaints about methods, autonomy, respect, and being overruled read as workplace friction, not opposition to discrimination – no matter how many such grievances are filed. Sequence can break the causal chain. If the decisionmaker’s adverse reaction predates the first arguably protected complaint, causation can fail. In Joseph, that one-day gap is a key reason why the plaintiff’s strongest exhibit did not get her to a jury.

If the decisionmaker’s adverse reaction predates the first arguably protected complaint, causation can fail. In Joseph, that one-day gap is a key reason why the plaintiff’s strongest exhibit did not get her to a jury. The employee’s own record cuts both ways. Joseph’s apology (“I was wrong”) undercut her later claim that the same supervisor discriminated against her from the start. Both the district court and Eighth Circuit also cited her silence on discrimination during her own investigative interview.

The Next Steps:

Don’t let managers triage protected activity. Escalate anything touching a protected characteristic to HR — but document what the employee actually said, because that record may later define the legal question.

Escalate anything touching a protected characteristic to HR — but document what the employee actually said, because that record may later define the legal question. Keep documenting performance and conduct. TGC contemporaneously documented the hotel incident and the forklift accident, even though it did not impose discipline at the time. That documentation became the core of its defense.

TGC contemporaneously documented the hotel incident and the forklift accident, even though it did not impose discipline at the time. That documentation became the core of its defense. In an investigation, ask for the employee’s evidence in writing. TGC requested witnesses, documents, and comparators; the thin response was powerful at summary judgment. Joseph later called the investigation a “sham” but “d[id] not identify any issues with the investigation nor how alleged bias affected it.”

TGC requested witnesses, documents, and comparators; the thin response was powerful at summary judgment. Joseph later called the investigation a “sham” but “d[id] not identify any issues with the investigation nor how alleged bias affected it.” Mind your internal emails. A managerial employee’s email comments stating “We need to terminate her” and calling her complaint “BS” nearly bought TGC a trial. What saved the employer was the prompt reversal, the real investigation, and a no-loss alternative assignment — not the email’s innocence. Coaching managers on how to communicate about these matters (and the likelihood that they will be examined down the line) is as important on teaching them how to document misconduct.

Bottom Line

Joseph is not permission to ignore complaints. It confirms that retaliation liability attaches to opposition to unlawful conduct, and that an employee who spends months complaining about supervision style before belatedly invoking discrimination needs more than her own say-so to reach a jury.