What Should Companies Do Now to Prepare for Congressional Oversight in the Next Congress?

What Executives Should Know

Election Day can quickly change committee leadership and investigative priorities. Companies do not need to wait for tonight’s results to begin assessing where they may face congressional scrutiny.

The agendas are already discernible. Democrats have identified investigations they may pursue if they gain control of either chamber, while existing Republican investigations could continue if the current majority remains in place.

Private companies may become important sources of documents and testimony, particularly where Congress encounters resistance from the executive branch.

The transition period gives companies time to understand their own records and address issues before a committee sends its first request.

Today’s election will determine the composition of the next Congress and could change who controls committees and which issues receive investigative attention. For companies that may become part of that oversight, preparation should begin immediately. The investigative agendas are already developing. Democratic lawmakers have spent months identifying potential inquiries involving President Trump, his Administration, and private entities that interacted with his Administration. Recent reporting indicates that companies are already reviewing their own records and preparing for possible subpoenas or requests for testimony. That gives companies an opportunity to assess their exposure now before a committee request forces them to do so on someone else’s timetable.

How Much Can an Election Change Congressional Oversight?

Committee jurisdiction does not change because of an election, but leadership and priorities do. New chairs may focus on different subjects or revive issues that received limited attention while their party was in the minority. Existing inquiries may also take a different direction under new leadership. If Republicans retain control, many current investigations and oversight priorities could continue, but new ones will also emerge. If Democrats take control of the House, Senate, or both, they have already provided a meaningful preview of what their agenda could include. Companies should look beyond the top line question of which party controls a chamber. Committee leadership and existing inquiries matter, but prior investigative letters may provide a better indication of where scrutiny may develop.

What Democrats Intend to Investigate?

Democratic lawmakers have been public about their investigative intentions before Election Day. House Democrats have discussed scrutiny of the Trump Administration, the President’s family and business dealings, immigration enforcement, federal agencies, and other administration actions if they gain control of the House. The potential exposure extends well beyond government officials. Democratic lawmakers have signaled interest in companies and individuals that dealt with the White House or executive branch agencies. That could place businesses in the middle of disputes between Congress and the Administration even when the government itself possesses much of the relevant information.

Private companies may also be more accessible sources of documents and testimony if the executive branch resists congressional requests. Companies that interacted extensively with the Administration should consider what records exist and how those interactions would look if examined by a congressional committee. Companies should be ready for investigations to move quickly. If Democrats gain committee control, some investigators may be less inclined to spend months negotiating over voluntary requests before considering subpoenas or other compulsory tools.

What Should Companies Be Reviewing Now?

The most useful exercise is a targeted review of issues where the company’s operations intersect with subjects already drawing congressional attention. The focus should be on the company’s own facts, not every issue appearing in political coverage. For companies that dealt directly with the White House or federal agencies, that review should include significant government interactions and the communications surrounding them. The company should understand where those contacts could create congressional exposure. Counsel should consider whether the company’s internal record matches what the company has said publicly or to regulators. If an issue has repeatedly attracted attention from Congress, state attorneys general, or regulators, the company should understand the facts before committee staff begins asking questions.

Information produced to Congress may also surface elsewhere. A congressional inquiry can create or accelerate scrutiny from state attorneys general or other enforcement authorities, which is another reason to understand the production before it leaves the company. Some companies may benefit from a targeted internal review of particularly sensitive areas. This does not require a company-wide investigation every election cycle. The goal is to identify where congressional scrutiny would create the greatest difficulty and address obvious issues while there is still time to do so deliberately.

Why Do Prior Statements Matter Before Congress Ever Sends a Letter?

A statement made several years earlier can become significant if committee staff later obtains records that appear inconsistent with it. A company should know where those issues exist before an executive or employee is asked to explain them. An earlier position may have changed for legitimate reasons because the business evolved or new facts emerged. If so, counsel should understand the circumstances and be prepared to explain the change. The objective is simple: become familiar with the record the company may eventually be asked to defend.

What Should Legal and Government Affairs Be Doing?

The transition period is a good time for legal and government affairs to work together to assess congressional risk. Government affairs may have a better understanding of members and committee dynamics. Legal may have greater visibility into factual or regulatory issues that could become significant if Congress begins asking questions. Government affairs should understand the company’s factual sensitivities before engaging congressional offices. Lawyers should understand the political environment in which a potential investigation may develop.

This does not mean calling committee staff after Election Day. The immediate work is internal: identify the likely issues, determine who would manage a congressional response, and make sure the relevant teams are working from the same facts. This coordination may be particularly important for companies with substantial interactions with the Administration. A request for executive branch communications could leave a business dealing with congressional investigators while also navigating privilege and disclosure issues involving the White House or the Justice Department.

What Happens After the Election?

Once the results are known, the analysis can become much more specific. Control of the chambers will provide the first answer. Committee leadership, transition activity, and early investigative requests will provide more in the weeks that follow. Companies should then revisit their congressional risk based on the actual outcome. For some, little may change. For others, an issue affecting the business could quickly move toward the center of a committee’s agenda.