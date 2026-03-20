What Private Fund Sponsors Need to Know About The SEC's New Interpretive Guidance on Digital Assets

Executive Summary

On March 17, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued Interpretive Release No. 33-11412, titled “Application of the Federal Securities Laws to Certain Types of Crypto Assets and Certain Transactions Involving Crypto Assets” (the “Release”),[1] its most comprehensive statement to date on the application of federal securities laws to digital assets. The Release marks a fundamental shift in regulatory posture, moving from a case-by-case, enforcement-driven approach to a more predictable, principles-based framework. In doing so, the SEC reaffirmed that the “Howey Test,” but introduced a functional taxonomy and lifecycle analysis under which digital assets may transition from securities transactions to non-securities over time. For private fund sponsors, this guidance materially reduces legal uncertainty and creates a clearer pathway for institutional capital deployment into digital asset strategies.

I. Introduction: SEC Shifts Posture on Digital Assets from Enforcement Approach to Framework Approach

On March 17, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued Interpretive Release No. 33-11412 and 32-105020, titled “Application of the Federal Securities Laws to Certain Types of Crypto Assets and Certain Transactions Involving Crypto Assets” (the “Release”), which presented a framework for digital asset regulation. For much of the past decade, crypto regulation has been characterized by SEC enforcement actions rather than rulemaking, limited forward-looking guidance and significant uncertainty for market participants. Release represents a deliberate pivot toward ex-ante interpretive clarity, a structured analytical framework and greater coordination with other regulators. In doing so, the SEC explicitly seeks to provide predictability and consistency in applying existing securities laws to evolving technologies.

II. Howey Remains the Governing Standard

The Release emphasizes that the SEC views federal securities laws as applying to cryptocurrency and digital assets based on actual facts and circumstances looking at the economic reality in question. Accordingly, a digital asset is not inherently a security, but the relevant inquiry is whether the offer, sale, or scheme constitutes an investment contract. The digital asset itself is distinct from the transaction in which it is sold. In the crypto context, the Release reiterates the SEC’s view that the relevant inquiry is not whether the digital asset itself is a security, but whether the offer and sale of that asset satisfies the Howey elements.[2]

One interesting element, an innovation of the Release, is SEC recognition that under this test, a digital asset transaction may initially involve an investment contract, but that status may not persist indefinitely and the transaction may evolve. While a digital asset may initially be a security under the Howey Test, where (i) a network becomes sufficiently decentralized, and (ii) purchasers no longer rely on managerial or entrepreneurial efforts, the asset may cease to be a security and secondary transactions in such an asset may therefor fall outside the securities laws. This clarification is critical and resolves longstanding uncertainty regarding whether a digital asset can “mature” into a non-security.

Going forward, the Release reaffirms a dual enforcement role with the SEC governing digital securities and the CFTC digital commodities.

III. SEC Introduces Functional Taxonomy of Digital Assets and Digital Asset Transactions

A. Classifying and Regulating Digital Assets

In the Release, the SEC introduces a five-category analytical framework for classifying Digital Assets:

Digital Commodities: These are digital assets (i) the value of which is driven by network functionality and market forces, with and (ii) no reliance on managerial efforts. These are generally not securities, particularly in secondary markets. Digital Commodities will be governed by the CFTC. Digital Securities: These are digital assets such as tokens that represent profit rights, governance, or income streams or otherwise satisfy Howey. Digital Securities are subject to full securities regulation and are governed by the SEC. Payment Stablecoins: These are digital assets primarily used for payments or settlement. The determination of whether Payment Stablecoins are securities or not depends on their specific structure and the expectations of their use. Utility Tokens/Digital Tools: These are digital assets that provide access or consumptive functionality. Utility Tokens/Digital Tools are not securities unless such assets are marketed as investments. Digital Collectibles: These are digital assets such as NFTs and similar assets that operate as collectibles. These are typically not securities unless there is expectation of investing or profits.

B. Classifying Digital Asset Transactions

In the Release, the SEC also introduces guidance on common digital asset transactions.

Secondary Market Trading: The secondary trading of digital assets, as an activity, is not securities transactions and they do not become securities transactions solely because of prior issuance circumstances. Staking: Protocol-level staking is generally not an investment contract where: (I) returns are determined by network rules and (ii) performance is not dependent on managerial efforts. Airdrops: Token distributions without consideration may fall outside securities laws, particularly where: (i) No capital is raised and (ii) no investment expectation is induced. Token Wrapping and Bridging: Cross-chain functionality mechanisms do not inherently create securities transactions.

IV. Implications for Private Fund Sponsors

The Release materially alters the risk calculus for private fund sponsors investing in digital assets by clarifying the boundary between securities and non-securities and introducing a lifecycle-based analytical framework. Private fund sponsors can now more confidently structure funds focused on digital commodities, particularly where investment strategies emphasize secondary market token acquisition rather than primary issuance or initial coin offerings, without defaulting to the assumption that all token exposure implicates the full scope of federal securities laws. The Release identifies a list of digital currencies that the SEC and CFTC consider to be Digital Commodities (and thus, not securities)[3] including Aptos (APT); Avalanche (AVAX); Bitcoin (BTC); Bitcoin Cash (BCH); Cardano (ADA); Chainlink (LINK); Dogecoin (DOGE); Ether (ETH); Hedera (HBAR); Litecoin (LTC); Polkadot (DOT); Shiba Inu (SHIB); Solana (SOL); Stellar (XLM); Tezos (XTZ); and XRP (XRP).[4] Similarly, the Release notes that Digital Collectibles are generally not securities, as well as most stablecoins that are issued under the GENIUS Act.[5] This shift reduces reliance on securities-law-driven structuring and allows for greater flexibility in portfolio construction, trading strategies, and operational design.

At the same time, the Release reinforces a critical distinction between primary token issuances, including initial coin offerings and similar transactions, which continue to present a high likelihood of securities law application, and secondary market trading of digital assets, which may fall outside securities regulation where the asset no longer reflects an investment contract. As a result, sponsors are likely to adopt a more bifurcated approach to digital asset investing, increasingly emphasizing secondary accumulation strategies with more predictable regulatory treatment while limiting exposure to early-stage token issuances that require full securities compliance. Where private funds invest in early-stage token offerings, including through instruments such as SAFTs or token warrants, those investments must be treated as securities transactions, requiring careful attention to exemption availability, transfer restrictions, and appropriate disclosure.

The SEC’s recognition that digital assets may transition out of securities status over time also introduces a new strategic dimension for private fund sponsors and token issuers. Private fund sponsors can evaluate investments through a lifecycle lens, structuring initial acquisitions within a securities framework while anticipating a potential transition to a sufficiently decentralized network in which the asset may trade as a non-security. This lifecycle approach creates a pathway to reduced long-term regulatory burden, enhanced liquidity, and broader market participation.

Finally, the Release is expected to facilitate increased institutional participation in digital asset strategies by improving investment committee confidence, auditor and valuation agent comfort, custodian engagement, and limited partner willingness to allocate capital. Sponsors can also refine compliance frameworks and disclosures with greater precision, distinguishing between securities-based and commodity-based exposures, tailoring valuation methodologies to the characteristics of digital assets, and implementing custody solutions aligned with regulatory expectations. Taken together, these developments may enable private fund sponsors to move from a defensive posture, in which digital assets were treated as presumptive securities, to a more strategic and differentiated approach based on asset classification, transaction type, and lifecycle stage.

V. Conclusion: Despite the Significance of the Release Limitations and Open Items Remain

The Release represents a turning point in U.S. digital asset regulation, moving the market from uncertainty toward a more coherent and investable structure. By shifting from enforcement-driven regulation to a structured framework the SEC has charted a more consistent path forward. While asserting the Howey Test and applying it through lifestyle lens, introducing a functional taxonomy with practical guidance and clarifying both the different layers of regulatory framework and allowing that a security can transition to not being a security, the SEC has provided private fund sponsors now have clearer pathways to structure crypto funds, manage regulatory exposure and potentially attract institutional capital.

For private fund sponsors, the Release creates both opportunity and strategic complexity, particularly in structuring investments across the boundary between securities and commodities. Despite the significance of the Release, there are several limitations and open items to be aware of. First and foremost, the Release is merely interpretive. It doesn’t introduce new rules and may not be the final say as courts may reach different conclusions. Any specific digital asset or token will still need to be individually examined as its treatment is fact specific.