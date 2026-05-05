What My Defense Tech Clients Are Teaching Me About Business
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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If you’re a small defense technology company right now, chances are you’re running on caffeine, adrenaline, and a calendar full of proposal deadlines. The U.S. military and its warfare research centers are releasing RFPs at a dizzying pace. Companies with the agility to mobilize seasoned capture teams can ratchet up their chances for wins.

As a transactional lawyer, clients ask me to help them navigate sponsored research agreements, teaming arrangements, negotiation strategies with government or prime contractors, and subcontracts for critical vendor inputs. But real insights emerge during strategy sessions. Business development leads, program managers, financial analysts, product teams, and engineers across aerospace, software, and systems, have sharpened my understanding of what it takes to compete in this environment.

Here are some of the business lessons I’ve learned from them when evaluating potential opportunities.

  1. Play the Long Game. A healthy pipeline isn’t one-dimensional, it’s a portfolio. Major defense procurements may take years to mature, while others demand quick turnaround. Meanwhile, companies are out there shaping demand: sponsoring CRADAs, teaming with other manufacturers to integrate capabilities, and submitting white papers that showcase possible prototypes to spark interest. Successful players treat business development as a continuous, multi‑track campaign.
  2. Align With Strategic Direction. Winning work is great. Winning the right work is better. Thoughtful companies ask whether a project strengthens their core offerings, builds capabilities they’ll eventually need, and positions them for follow‑on programs. If a pursuit does not move the company forward, it may become a distraction.
  3. Build Re‑allocable Capacity. National security doesn’t run on a predictable schedule. When global events shift, the military may need rapid replenishment or expanded throughput. Companies that can surge production — or at least demonstrate a credible plan to do so — give procurement officers confidence that they’re reliable partners in a crisis.
  4. Protect IP. Defense tech companies walk a tightrope: guarding proprietary systems, source code, and other background knowhow while recognizing the government’s rights to configurations, performance data, and functionality. Beyond that, the government may want to push new innovation across the broader industrial base. Companies that negotiate tailored IP rights — especially around commercialization — can protect their competitive edge while still enabling mission‑driven collaboration.
  5. Manage Burn Rate. Profitability in government contracting is a calculus, especially under firm‑fixed‑price awards. Analysts model payment timing, fixed and variable costs, required outlays, and expected margins. A bid that looks attractive on paper can quickly become a liability if the financial assumptions don’t hold.
  6. Navigate Internal Resource Overlaps. Defense companies are juggling commercial projects, other government contracts with firm deadlines, and shared engineering or manufacturing resources. Add in the need for cleared personnel, quality and safety protocols, lab and test range availability, consumables in inventory, and corrective processes — and resource planning can become a strategic discipline unto itself.
  7. Orchestrate Third‑Party Inputs. A BOM in this industry is rarely straightforward. Lead times, export controls, single‑source suppliers, and pricing volatility all affect the feasibility of a bid. Downstream vendors must also be managed carefully to avoid gaps in delivery, compliance, or cost that affect the prime contractor or government customer.
  8. Demonstrate Compliance Credibility. In defense contracting, compliance reflects institutional maturity. Companies that systematically administer and flow down FAR and DFARS requirements, maintain auditable cost structures, mark documents correctly, address foreign influence restrictions, and manage CUI in secure environments demonstrate readiness for complex work.
  9. Know Your Odds. Before investing time and resources in a new pursuit, companies assess their value proposition, pricing confidence, technical advantage, and ability to meet warranty obligations. They also evaluate the customer: Are requirements clear? Is funding real? Is the program ready to move? Selective, deliberate bidding tends to yield better results than a reactive approach.

The Bottom Line

Competing in the defense sector isn’t about chasing every opportunity — it’s about disciplined analysis, strategic alignment, and operational readiness. The companies that perform well over time are those that account for numerous moving parts, refine their approach continuously, and position themselves judiciously.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

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