On October 21, 2026, I had an opportunity to present my views to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board’s (PCAOB) Investor Advisory Group (IAG) on what makes a critical audit matter (CAM) useful to investors.

The IAG invites public nominations, reviews the submissions, and selects three CAMs or KAMs that provide the most useful information to investors. This year, the group received 14 nominations from nine individuals, covering seven CAMs and seven KAMs, according to Jeffrey Mahoney, general counsel of the Council of Institutional Investors, who leads the initiative.

I nominated EY’s CAM on Meta Platforms’ consolidation accounting for a Variable Interest Entity (VIE) related to its AI data center project in Louisiana. Gary Walsh, an IAG member, independently nominated the same CAM. It was the only audit matter to receive two nominations and was selected as one of the three most decision-useful audit matters of 2025.

Walsh focused on the importance of the accounting decision to Meta’s balance sheet. He reviewed CAMs from major companies involved in AI and found Meta’s particularly useful because it addresses whether the assets, liabilities, and financial obligations of a large venture should appear on Meta’s balance sheet. He also praised EY for identifying the specific accounting judgment involved: who has the power to direct the activities that most affect the venture’s financial performance.

My nomination focused on a related issue: the value of a CAM when investors cannot independently assess management’s accounting decision. One of the challenges with CAM reporting is that disclosures often use generic language and repeat similar descriptions of audit procedures year after year. Meta’s CAM stands out because it addresses a major, complex transaction and a specific accounting judgment.

During the IAG meeting, I explained why this makes Meta’s CAM particularly useful to investors. As Reuters reported:

“Olga Usvyatsky, an accounting expert who previously worked at Audit Analytics, also nominated the same CAM because “it’s drawing attention to an economically significant and complex transaction. It concerns an accounting decision that depends on facts and judgments that investors cannot easily validate on their own.”

I also discussed why the auditor’s perspective is especially valuable in this case, given the limits of publicly available information. Reuters summarized that part of my remarks:

“She explained that the challenge for an investor is that this determination is based on the contractual rights and decision-making provisions governed by agreements that are not known publicly.

“The audit firm, on the other hand, has sufficient information needed to evaluate management’s conclusions,” she said. “EY provided a useful description of its audit work, including its review of the agreements and management analysis.”

While I consider Meta’s CAM particularly useful, I also see opportunities to make it even more informative. As Stephen Foley noted in the Financial Times article:

“Olga Usvyatsky, an accounting researcher, nominated EY for an award but still pointed out it did not go into detail on Hyperion’s structure, meaning investors do not know the different roles that Meta and its financial partners play in decision-making or how those might change in different circumstances. Those are the facts on which judgments about control and financial liability ultimately hang.”

One point I raised during the IAG meeting was that CAMs are most useful when they provide information beyond what investors can already learn from the financial statement footnotes. Investors can read management’s disclosures to understand the accounting decisions the company made. However, CAMs provide an opportunity to see those decisions from the auditor’s point of view.

Let me expand on that, using Meta’s CAM as an example. EY identifies important questions in its CAM: Which activities have the greatest effect on the venture’s financial results and who has the power to direct those activities.

Investors already know from Footnote 5 in the 2025 10-K that Meta provides “…construction management, administrative and property management services to the Venture”. Meta also reported that it does not “…have the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the Venture’s economic performance”. Thus, Meta concludes that the company is not the primary beneficiary and should not consolidate the variable interest entity (VIE). However, neither Meta in Footnote 5 of its 10-K nor EY in its CAM explain what those activities were.

In its subsequent 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Meta explained that the most significant activities affecting economic performance were negotiations with future lease tenants and individual property sales (emphasis added):

“On the basis of analyses performed, decisions pertaining to remarketing the data center campus, including but not limited to, negotiations with future lease tenants and individual property sales, were determined to have the most significant impact on the Venture’s economic performance. As we do not have the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the Venture’s economic performance, we are not the primary beneficiary and, therefore, do not consolidate the variable interest entity (VIE). Our ongoing involvement with the VIE includes providing construction management, administrative and property management services to the Venture.”

I believe Meta’s CAM to be useful to investors. But it could have been even more useful if EY identified specific activities that were the most significant to the VIE economic performance, and explained specific assumptions used to evaluate who controls those activities:

Identifying the most significant activities . EY could have identified remarketing the data center campus, including negotiations with future tenants and property sales, as the activities considered most significant to the venture’s economic performance. Meta provided this information in its 10-Q filings.

. EY could have identified remarketing the data center campus, including negotiations with future tenants and property sales, as the activities considered most significant to the venture’s economic performance. Meta provided this information in its 10-Q filings. Explaining how their relative importance was assessed . Why were remarketing activities considered more significant than construction and property management, which Meta itself performs? What factors were most important in reaching that conclusion?

. Why were remarketing activities considered more significant than construction and property management, which Meta itself performs? What factors were most important in reaching that conclusion? Control over the most significant activities. For instance, Meta provides substantial residual value guarantees if it does not renew its leases. How did those guarantees factor into the assessment of the venture’s economic risks and the importance of remarketing activities? Did they affect the assessment of power to direct those activities at all?

A few thou about CAMs and aggressive accounting. In my view, CAMs are not intended to signal whether management’s accounting choices are aggressive.

Consider a hypothetical case where an auditor concludes that management’s assumptions are unreasonable, but management refuses to revise them. In this case, if the impact is material and the accounting deviates from GAAP, the auditor may need to address the disagreement by issuing a qualified or adverse audit opinion, rather than simply flagging it in a CAM. Alternatively, if management accepts the auditor’s concerns and revises its assumptions, describing this auditor-client conversation in a CAM could confuse the users and get misinterpreted.

The value of CAMs lies elsewhere: they give investors insight into difficult judgments and complex accounting issues through the eyes of the auditor.

Francine McKenna and I made this point in an earlier Meta’s CAM piece:

“Nowhere does EY say nor does the firm ever imply that Meta’s accounting is aggressive. The existence of the CAM does not say that accounting was not aggressive, either. That’s not what CAMS are intended to communicate, and the CAM simply does not address it. In the CAM, EY essentially repeats the accounting standard that applies to Meta’s decision in relation to the fact pattern and implies that Meta’s conclusion is within the range of decisions the standard allows.”

Anthropic’s CAM on convertible notes

Anthropic’s recent IPO filing provides an interesting contrast between two CAMs in the same audit report. EY’s CAM on loss contingencies describes standard audit procedures, such as reviewing legal correspondence and consulting with legal counsel, but does not identify the specific legal matters or accounting judgments that made the audit especially challenging. As a result, it adds little to what investors already know from the financial statement disclosures.

EY’s CAM on the fair value of convertible notes, by contrast, provides more useful information. Anthropic raised financing from investors, including Amazon and Google, through convertible notes that can convert into equity under certain conditions. The notes were material to Anthropic’s financial statements: at December 31, 2025, their estimated fair value was $41.7 billion, and changes in their value generated a $34.5 billion loss during 2025, equivalent to approximately 82% of Anthropic’s reported GAAP net loss for the year.

Valuing these instruments requires significant judgment because their estimated fair value depends on assumptions about Anthropic's future valuation, the likelihood of an IPO, possible conversion or repayment outcomes, and the rights attached to different classes of shares. Anthropic uses a weighted combination of two valuation methods: contingent claims analysis (CCA), which considers differences in the contractual rights of securities, and common stock equivalent (CSE), which assumes conversion into common shares.

The particularly useful information comes from EY’s assessment of the weighting between these methods. Although Anthropic identifies the valuation approaches and assumptions in its footnotes, it does not disclose the weights assigned to each method. EY specifically identifies the relative weighting as particularly sensitive to changes and challenging to audit.

This is an abridged version of the article. The full article, available to Deep Quarry subscribers, discusses Anthropic’s Critical Audit Matters and accounting for convertible notes in more detail.

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