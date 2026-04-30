What Legal AI Is Really Changing in Law Firm Economics

Legal commentary on artificial intelligence in law practice often focuses on speed: drafts that once took days can now be produced in hours, and research that once took hours can now be narrowed in minutes. Those gains are real, but they do not resolve the more important operational questions. Many firms still don’t know whether faster tools are producing better realization or improved profitability. In practice, time saved in drafting often reappears in verification, supervision, and coordination. A draft may be generated quickly, but lawyers still need to test it against matter history, client objectives, procedural posture, and jurisdiction-specific requirements.

The better question is not whether AI speeds up a single task, but whether it improves matter economics overall. Firms often measure adoption through access, query volume, or document counts, yet those metrics do not show business value. More meaningful measures include time to completion, write-offs, staffing efficiency, turnaround time, and client satisfaction. From that perspective, the real constraint may be information architecture rather than drafting speed. When lawyers have to reconstruct context before trusting the AI output, the review becomes the new bottleneck. When financial data, prior work product, client instructions, and workflow are connected, that same output can be reviewed and used much more efficiently.

For law firms, the next step is not simply broader adoption, but disciplined implementation. Firms will need to determine where AI genuinely improves matter economics, build workflows that reduce rather than relocate friction, and establish clear strategies and governance around when and how these tools are used. That governance should address supervision, verification, confidentiality, accountability, and consistency of use across matters. The firms that stand out will likely be those that can show not just faster output, but controlled, measurable, and trusted use of AI in service of better outcomes.