What Happens When a Congressional Investigation Spreads Beyond Capitol Hill?

What Executives Should Know

A congressional investigation can create exposure well beyond the committee conducting it. Information developed by Congress may draw the attention of the DOJ, federal regulators, state attorneys general, private litigants, investors, and the media.

Statements made to Congress should be considered in light of what the company has already said, or may need to say, in other proceedings involving the same facts.

A congressional referral to the DOJ or another agency does not determine what that agency will do, but it puts evidence developed by the committee directly in front of another investigative body.

Companies facing parallel inquiries should maintain a common factual record and understand how decisions made in one proceeding may affect another.

A congressional investigation does not necessarily remain a congressional matter. The same conduct that interests a committee may fall within the jurisdiction of a federal regulator, the Department of Justice, or a state attorney general’s office. Once the investigation becomes public, committee testimony and other information released by Congress may also draw scrutiny from private plaintiffs, shareholders, reporters, and others examining the company’s conduct.

That possibility should affect how a company approaches the congressional inquiry from the beginning. The response may be directed to Congress, but the factual record being developed can have a much longer life. Documents produced to a committee, statements made during staff interviews, and testimony given at a hearing may later be examined in a very different setting and under a different legal standard.

Why Can a Congressional Investigation Create Risk Elsewhere?

Congressional committees investigate for legislative and oversight purposes, not to bring criminal or civil enforcement actions. That said, the conduct they examine often overlaps with laws enforced by executive branch agencies. That overlap, however, does not mean another investigation will automatically follow. Nonetheless, counsel should begin identifying whether the subject matter creates obvious exposure outside Congress early in the process. That’s because an explanation that satisfies a committee’s immediate concern may not alleviate the concerns of an investigator in a separate inquiry. Worse, that initial explanation may have consequences if the same facts are already before another regulator or become the subject of litigation months later.

The congressional investigation may also develop facts that were not apparent when the inquiry began. As committee staff reviews documents and interviews employees, the focus can move beyond the issue described in the initial letter. Information developed along the way may raise questions that fall more naturally within the jurisdiction of the DOJ or another agency.

The House Oversight Committee’s investigation of the Washington Commanders provides a useful public example. The Committee began by examining workplace misconduct and the NFL’s handling of those allegations. During the investigation, committee staff said it obtained information concerning potential financial misconduct and sent that information and supporting documents to the Federal Trade Commission for its review. The underlying allegations remained for the FTC to assess, but the episode shows how evidence developed for one congressional purpose can create a separate issue for another government body.

When Can Congress Refer a Matter to the DOJ or Another Agency?

Congressional committees and individual members can send information developed during an investigation to the DOJ, asking itto consider whether further investigation is appropriate. Criminal referrals to the DOJ are more of an informal process rather than one governed by a general statutory or chamber procedure. A referral can include evidence gathered through document productions, interviews, depositions, or other investigative work. Just because Congress has made a referral does not mean the DOJ is required to open a case or bring charges. Congress does not exercise federal prosecutorial authority, and the DOJ retains responsibility for deciding whether to investigate or prosecute. A referral, though, can provide the DOJ with evidence it did not previously possess and may influence the its decision about whether further investigation is warranted.

The same basic concern exists with regulatory agencies. A committee can provide information to an agency with jurisdiction over the conduct it has uncovered and ask the agency to review it. The agency then applies its own authority and standards. From the company’s perspective, the important point is that a congressional production or witness interview may generate information that ultimately reaches investigators who were not involved when the company first responded to Congress.

Counsel should therefore consider potential agency jurisdiction before an investigation reaches the referral stage. If the facts implicate an obvious regulator or enforcement authority, the company should assess that exposure while it is developing its congressional response rather than after another inquiry has already begun.

What Happens When Another Government Investigation Is Already Underway?

Parallel investigations require more coordination than a congressional matter standing alone. A company may receive an oversight letter while simultaneously responding to the DOJ, a regulator, or a state attorney general’s office concerning related conduct. Although the congressional request may cover the same documents and witnesses as a related investigation, each inquiry will likely be pursuing a different set of questions and have a different scope depending on the investigating entity’s jurisdiction. In that situation, the response teams should understand each other’s work. The lawyers handling Congress need to know what has been provided to enforcement authorities and where factual disputes already exist. Counsel in the enforcement matter should understand what Congress is requesting and whether committee staff is approaching witnesses who have already been interviewed elsewhere.

Timing can create its own problems. Congress may seek testimony while an enforcement investigation remains active or a committee may ask the company to discuss facts that counsel has deliberately avoided addressing publicly. A request from Congress cannot simply be ignored because another investigation exists, but the company should consider the effect of congressional engagement on the parallel matter before providing substantive information.

Privilege also deserves attention when multiple proceedings are in play. Congressional committees do not necessarily recognize common law privileges on the same terms as courts, and decisions about producing privileged or protected material can have consequences elsewhere. Those issues are highly dependent on the circumstances and applicable law, which is another reason they should be identified before a production rather than after information has already been disclosed.

What Changes When the Congressional Record Becomes Public?

Many congressional investigations develop for months outside public view. That can change quickly when a committee releases correspondence, publishes an interim report, announces a hearing, or makes documents and testimony public. Once that happens, the audience for the company’s response expands well beyond committee members and staff.

Regulators and law enforcement officials can review public congressional material just as reporters, investors, and private litigants can. A hearing can bring attention to internal documents that previously had little public visibility. A committee report may organize months of investigative material into a narrative that becomes the starting point for others examining the same conduct.

Publicity also creates exposure to private litigation. Plaintiffs’ lawyers may examine testimony or released documents for information relevant to existing claims or potential new ones. For a public company, congressional scrutiny can generate questions from investors about issues that previously were understood primarily as a government affairs or legal matter. Statements made to address the immediate political environment should therefore be reviewed against the factual positions the company may need to defend elsewhere.

Communications teams should be part of that process, but public messaging should follow the factual record rather than get ahead of it. A statement that resolves a difficult news cycle but overstates what the company knows can create a different problem when documents or testimony emerge later.

How Should a Company Manage Several Proceedings at Once?

Separate legal teams may handle Congress, the DOJ, regulators, state attorneys general, and private litigation, but they should work from a common understanding of the facts. Counsel should have visibility across the matters and know what the company has produced, what its witnesses have said, and what positions it has taken elsewhere. This coordination becomes particularly important as new information emerges. An employee preparing for a congressional interview may already have spoken with regulators or provided testimony in litigation. Likewise, a document produced to one investigative body may affect how the company responds to another.

Each proceeding may require a different legal strategy because Congress, prosecutors, regulators, and civil plaintiffs operate under different authorities and have different objectives. Those strategies should still begin from the same factual record. Otherwise, decisions made in one matter can create unnecessary problems in another.

How Can Holtzman Vogel Help with Parallel Congressional and Government Investigations?

Holtzman Vogel advises companies,organizations, and individuals facing congressional investigations and relatedgovernment scrutiny. Our attorneys help clients assess how a congressional inquiry may interact with the DOJ, federal regulators, state attorneys general, private litigation, and other proceedings while developing a coordinated strategy for responding across those forums. This work includes evaluating congressional requests, developing the factual record, preparing witnesses, engaging committee staff, and coordinating with counsel responsible for parallel enforcement or litigation matters. Managing those issues together can help a company address the immediate congressional inquiry without losing sight of where the same facts may surface next.