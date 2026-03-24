What Happens After Your EB-2 NIW Petition Is Approved?

Last Updated: April 2026. The Visa Bulletin changes monthly and USCIS updates processing times regularly. Always verify current dates before filing.

You just received your I-797 approval notice, and you have every reason to feel relieved and excited. You’ve just reached a major milestone in your immigration journey! But approval of your I-140 is not the final step in the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) process. One of the most common questions at this stage is: what should you do after your EB-2 NIW petition is approved?

The April 2026 Visa Bulletin moved EB-2 to “Current” on both the Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing charts for Rest of World, Mexico, and the Philippines. If you are in the United States with an approved I-140, you may be able to file Form I-485 immediately. Your next steps depend on your priority date, your country of birth, and whether you are inside or outside the U.S.

At Colombo & Hurd, we have secured more than 2,500 EB-2 NIW approvals since 2023 and guided professionals through every stage of the EB-2 NIW green card process. Below, we walk you through the full roadmap: priority dates, the Visa Bulletin, adjustment of status vs. consular processing, family member benefits, and what you can do while you wait.

Step-by-Step: What Happens After i-140 Approval

Step 1: Receive your I-797 Approval Notice

USCIS sends this document to confirm your I-140 petition approval. The notice includes your receipt number, approval date, and priority date. Store it safely. Every future step requires it.

Step 2: Identify your priority date

Your priority date is the date USCIS received your I-140 petition. The date appears on your I-797. It determines your place in the visa queue.

Step 3: Check the Visa Bulletin

The Department of State publishes the Visa Bulletin monthly. The bulletin shows whether a visa number is available for your priority date, based on your preference category (EB-2) and country of birth. Each month, USCIS designates which chart applicants inside the United States must use for filing purposes: the Dates for Filing chart or the Final Action Dates chart. If your priority date is current or earlier than the listed cutoff on the applicable chart, you may be able to move forward.

Step 4: Choose your path

Applicants inside the United States typically file for adjustment of status (Form I-485). Applicants abroad go through consular processing (Form DS-260 and a U.S. embassy interview). Both paths lead to a green card.

Ready to begin your green card process? Fill out our free EB-2 NIW profile evaluation here.

What Is a Priority Date and How Do You Find Yours?

Your priority date is the date USCIS received your Form I-140. You can find it on your I-797 approval notice, next to the “Priority Date” field. The priority date EB-2 applicants receive controls when they can apply for a green card.

The Department of State publishes two charts in the monthly Visa Bulletin EB-2 applicants need to understand:

Final Action Dates: Controls when a green card can be approved and permanent residence granted.

Controls when a green card can be approved and permanent residence granted. Dates for Filing: Controls when you can submit your I-485 adjustment of status application. USCIS decides each month which chart governs filing eligibility.

If your priority date is earlier than the cutoff for your country and category, you are eligible to proceed. A “C” (Current) listing means no backlog exists. Anyone with an approved I-140 can file.

April 2026 Visa Bulletin — EB-2 Status:

Chart ROW / Mexico / Philippines China India Dates for Filing Current January 1, 2022 January 15, 2015 Final Action Dates Current September 1, 2021 July 15, 2014

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has used the Dates for Filing chart for six consecutive months, since October 2025. For Indian nationals, the current EB-2 green card wait after I-140 approval exceeds 11 years. For Chinese nationals, the wait exceeds 4 years. For most other countries, the filing window is open now.

Retrogression warning: The Visa Bulletin changes every month. Priority dates can move backward when demand exceeds the annual visa supply. Retrogression can happen quickly, especially as the fiscal year approaches September 30. Always verify the current bulletin and consult an immigration attorney before filing.

Adjustment of Status vs. Consular Processing: Which Is Right for You?

Your EB-2 NIW green card timeline depends on which path you take. EB-2 NIW adjustment of status keeps you in the United States during processing. EB-2 NIW consular processing routes your case through a U.S. embassy abroad.

For a detailed breakdown of current timelines, see our EB-2 NIW processing time guide.

Factor Adjustment of Status (I-485) Consular Processing (DS-260) Who it’s for Applicants in the U.S. on valid status Applicants living outside the U.S. Key forms I-485, I-765 (EAD), I-131 (Advance Parole) DS-260, plus embassy interview Typical timeline 10 to 28.5 months 4 to 12 months after NVC stage Work authorization Yes, through EAD filed with I-485 No U.S. work authorization until visa issued Travel Requires advance parole; leaving without it may abandon your case No restriction, but must attend embassy interview Interview May or may not be required Required at U.S. embassy

Adjustment of status lets you remain in the United States while USCIS processes your green card. When you file Form I-485, you can simultaneously submit applications for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) and advance parole. The combined EAD/advance parole card typically processes within 8 to 14 months. These documents give you work authorization independent of your visa and the ability to travel internationally.

Requests for Evidence (RFEs) can occur during adjustment of status and affect a meaningful share of cases. Applicants receive up to 90 days to respond before USCIS resumes adjudication.

Consular processing is typically faster for applicants living abroad. After I-140 approval, the case transfers to the National Visa Center (NVC), then to a U.S. embassy for an interview. The timeline after NVC usually ranges from 4 to 12 months, depending on embassy workload.

Concurrent filing: If your priority date is current and you are in the U.S., you may file I-485 at the same time as your I-140. Concurrent filing can save several months of processing time.

What Can You Do While Waiting for Your Priority Date?

An approved I-140 opens several options during that time, and there are practical steps you can take to stay prepared:

Extend your H-1B beyond six years

Under the American Competitiveness in the Twenty-First Century Act (AC21), H-1B holders with an approved I-140 can extend their H-1B in three-year increments beyond the standard six-year cap. The extension applies as long as a visa number is not yet available for your priority date. You continue working legally while you wait.

Apply for EAD and advance parole once I-485 is filed

When your priority date becomes current and you submit your Form I-485 filing, your spouse can simultaneously apply for an EAD and advance parole. The combined card typically processes within 8 to 14 months. Advance parole allows international travel without abandoning your pending adjustment application.

Use your career flexibility

The EB-2 NIW is a self-petition. No employer ties you to a specific job. You can switch roles, launch a business, or take consulting work. Employer-sponsored green card holders face far more restrictions when changing jobs.

Monitor the Visa Bulletin monthly

Set a calendar reminder. When your date becomes current, you want Form I-485 and supporting documents ready to file immediately.

Can You Change Jobs After Your EB-2 NIW Is Approved?

Yes. Job flexibility is one of the EB-2 NIW’s biggest advantages. The NIW is a self-petition based on the national importance of your work, not a specific job offer. You have far more freedom than applicants in employer-sponsored categories.

You can change employers, switch roles, or relocate. If your I-485 is pending, your new work should still align with the proposed endeavor described in your original petition. A major departure from that endeavor could raise questions during adjudication. Significant career changes may require a supplemental explanation to USCIS.

After your I-485 has been pending for more than 180 days, AC21 Section 204(j) provides additional portability protections. Your I-140 approval remains valid when you move to a same or similar occupation.

What Happens for Your Spouse and Children After EB-2 NIW Approval?

Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 qualify as derivative beneficiaries. They do not file their own I-140. Instead, each family member submits their own Form I-485 (if adjusting status in the U.S.) or DS-260 (if going through consular processing), linked to your approved petition.

Once I-485 is filed, your spouse can apply for an EAD at the same time. The EAD allows your spouse to work legally for any U.S. employer while the derivative green card is pending.

For families with children, one important risk to understand is the possibility of a child aging out of eligibility. The Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) provides some protection. Under CSPA, a child’s age equals their biological age on the date a visa number becomes available, minus the number of days the I-140 petition was pending. If the resulting CSPA age falls under 21 and the child remains unmarried, they stay eligible.

CSPA protection is not automatic. A child who turns 21 before I-485 is filed may age out. Families who miss the one-year “seek to acquire” window after the priority date becomes current also risk losing eligibility. Early planning with an immigration attorney is essential.

What If Your Priority Date Retrogresses?

Retrogression occurs when the Department of State moves cutoff dates backward because visa demand exceeds the annual supply. EB-2 retrogression is most common for India and China, but any country can be affected.

If you already filed I-485

Your case stays pending. USCIS does not deny the application or issue a refund. Your green card cannot be approved until your priority date becomes current again. Your EAD and advance parole remain valid and renewable during the wait. You continue working and traveling.

If you have not yet filed I-485

You must wait until the date advances again. The April 2026 filing window matters precisely because retrogression could follow. The Visa Bulletin warns that categories reaching their annual cap will immediately become unavailable.

Filing as soon as your date becomes current protects you. Even if retrogression follows, a pending I-485 preserves your access to EAD, advance parole, and other benefits.

Moving Forward After EB-2 NIW Approval

Your EB-2 NIW approval opens the door to permanent residence. The steps that follow require careful timing, accurate filing, and close attention to a Visa Bulletin that changes every month. Whether you need to file I-485, prepare for consular processing, or protect your family’s derivative status, experienced guidance makes a measurable difference.

At Colombo & Hurd, our team has secured more than 2,000 EB-2 NIW approvals since 2023. We support professionals through every stage, from petition to green card.

Ready to begin your green card process? Fill out our free EB-2 NIW profile evaluation here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens immediately after your EB-2 NIW I-140 petition is approved?

USCIS issues a Form I-797 approval notice confirming your priority date. Your next step depends on whether that date is current on the Visa Bulletin. If current, you file for adjustment of status (in the U.S.) or begin consular processing (abroad). If not current, you monitor the Visa Bulletin monthly.

Can you work in the U.S. while waiting for your green card after NIW approval?

Yes. You maintain your existing visa status (H-1B, O-1, or other valid nonimmigrant status) while waiting. H-1B holders with an approved I-140 can extend their H-1B in three-year increments beyond the six-year cap under AC21. Once I-485 is filed, you can also apply for an EAD.

What is the difference between adjustment of status and consular processing?

Adjustment of status (Form I-485) is for applicants in the U.S. You apply without leaving the country and receive work authorization and travel permission while your case is pending. Processing takes 10 to 28.5 months. Consular processing is for applicants abroad. You complete your application through a U.S. embassy, attend an interview, and receive your immigrant visa there. Consular processing takes 4 to 12 months after the NVC stage.

Can your spouse work while your EB-2 NIW green card is pending?

Yes. Once I-485 is filed, your spouse submits Form I-765 for an EAD at the same time. The combined EAD/advance parole card typically processes within 8 to 14 months. After approval, your spouse can work for any U.S. employer.

What happens to your EB-2 NIW case if you change jobs after I-140 approval?

The NIW is a self-petition based on your work’s national importance, not a specific job. You can change roles, employers, or locations. Your new work should align with the proposed endeavor in your petition. Significant changes during adjustment of status may require a supplemental explanation. After I-485 has been pending for more than 180 days, AC21 provides additional portability protections.

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