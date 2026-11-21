In October 2023, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the final Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 8(a)(7) reporting and recordkeeping rule for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the reporting requirements seemed clear. 88 Fed. Reg. 70516. Manufacturers (including importers) of PFAS and articles containing PFAS meeting one of three structural definitions in any year between 2011 and 2022 were required to report information related to chemical identity, uses, volumes made and processed, byproducts, environmental and health effects, worker exposure, and disposal to EPA. The reporting period would begin November 12, 2024, and end May 8, 2025. Article importers also considered to be small manufacturers would have until November 10, 2025, to submit reports. Compliance with the rule was expected to cost companies nearly a billion dollars. Since then, both the Biden EPA and the Trump EPA have postponed the reporting period multiple times. In November 2025, the Trump EPA proposed to amend the final rule to incorporate exemptions to the scope of reportable manufacturing activities for a de minimis exemption of 0.1 percent; imported articles; byproducts; impurities; research and development (R&D); and non-isolated intermediates. 90 Fed. Reg. 50923. EPA also proposed amending the data submission period to accommodate the changes to the reporting scope in the proposed rule, with the submission period beginning 60 days after the effective date of the final rule and lasting three months. On April 13, 2026, EPA issued a final rule postponing the reporting period for the 2023 final rule to January 31, 2027, or 60 days following the effective date of a forthcoming final rule on the substantive requirements of the PFAS reporting rule, whichever is earlier. 91 Fed. Reg. 18786. Now that the mid-term elections are over, and January 31, 2027, is fast approaching, we consider possible developments.

Key Takeaways:

It seems inevitable that EPA will issue an amended reporting rule that significantly narrows the scope of PFAS reporting obligations.

It remains unclear whether EPA will make any adjustments to the October 2023 reporting rule based on public comments on the 2025 proposed amendments.

It is increasingly likely that EPA will further postpone the reporting period currently scheduled to begin January 31, 2027.

In Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.’s (B&C®) view, it seems inevitable that EPA will issue an amended reporting rule that significantly narrows the scope of PFAS reporting obligations. EPA seemed to confirm this in its recent November 13, 2026, notice pertaining to an information collection request (ICR) for the PFAS reporting rule submitted to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review and approval. 91 Fed. Reg. 73228. EPA states that “[o]nce the revisions to the regulation are finalized, EPA expects a decrease of 3.4 million hours in the total estimated industry burden compared with the ICR currently approved by OMB.” According to EPA, it intends to amend the October 2023 final rule “to incorporate the following exemptions to the scope of reportable manufacturing activities: a de minimis exemption of 0.1%; imported articles; byproducts; impurities; [R&D] chemicals; and non-isolated intermediates.” These exemptions are consistent with those identified in the 2025 proposed rule.

Questions remain, however, as to (1) whether EPA will make any adjustments to the rule based on public comments on the proposal, and (2) when the final rule will actually be signed and published. As of this writing, EPA still has not submitted a final rule amending the October 2023 rule to OMB for review. OMB review is typically limited to 90 days, although under OMB Memorandum M-25-36, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) “is imposing a presumptive maximum 28-day OIRA review period for deregulatory actions that are executed with factual records.” (Emphasis in the original.) Given how long several rules have been under OMB review, this timeframe appears more aspirational than realistic.

In less than two weeks, we will be within 60 days of January 31, 2027. In the April 2026 final extension rule, EPA states that it intends to issue a final substantive rule “well before that fallback date [of January 31, 2027,] and expects to later remove this fallback date with the final revisions rule, regardless of whether EPA ultimately decides to finalize all, some, or none of the proposed substantive revisions” to the PFAS reporting rule. Unless EPA removes the fallback date, if EPA were to issue a final rule amending the reporting requirements on January 31, 2027, then the reporting period would begin on January 31, 2027. If EPA shortens the reporting period as it proposed in November 2025, then reporters would have just three months to submit the required information. EPA rationalizes this in the proposed rule based on the significantly streamlined reporting requirements and the fact that the regulated community has been on notice of the (more extensive) requirements under the 2023 rule for multiple years now.

Recent statements from EPA suggest that the Agency may not issue the updated final rule before the January 2027 fallback date. In response to trade press questions, EPA stated that it would be “taking the time it needs” to consider public comments and ensure the final rule is legally defensible and workable for the regulated community and declined to provide a specific date for the final rule publication. This is a notable change in tone from EPA’s past assurances, perhaps based on efforts to strengthen supporting rationales in anticipation of a forthcoming non-governmental organization (NGO) challenge. If EPA is planning not to publish by January 31, 2027, the reporting period under the 2023 final rule would effectively begin, sans exemptions. Alternatively, EPA could attempt to once again push those dates out through a direct final rule under the “good cause” exemption for skipping notice and comment procedures otherwise required under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). We strongly suspect EPA will pursue the latter.

Business Implications and Outlook

However and whenever the final revised rule emerges, we continue to question whether the information obtained under the rule will really be of value or significance to EPA’s ongoing work to address PFAS. When Congress amended TSCA in 2019, under the fiscal year (FY) 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), to require EPA to obtain information on PFAS, industry stakeholders likely assumed that the reporting requirements would include the typical TSCA exemptions. EPA’s October 2023 final rule, requiring information from January 2011 through December 2022 on PFAS and PFAS-containing articles, was surprising. And now, in November 2026, whatever information is obtained from the reporting rule seems outdated and irrelevant. Meanwhile, state action on PFAS is accelerating. Minnesota required manufacturers to report PFAS in products currently on the market by September 15, 2026, and the reports available in the PFAS Product Reporting Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM) are becoming overwhelming. With states passing bans on intentionally added PFAS in certain consumer products and requiring reporting, manufacturers have been motivated to remove intentionally added PFAS wherever possible. What is on the market today is very different than what was available in December 2022, let alone January 2011.