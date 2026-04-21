What Fry v. Honda Signals About Early Chapter 93A Exposure

In Fry v. American Honda Motor Co., the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania addressed a multi-state putative class action arising from allegations that certain 2023 Honda CR-V vehicles contained a defect in the rear windshield assembly. From a defense perspective, the decision is important, both for what it rejects and for how it frames the scope of Massachusetts General Law Chapter 93A exposure at the pleading stage.

The plaintiffs alleged that a manufacturing issue involving sealant contact with rear defroster elements could create a “hot spot,” weakening the glass and allegedly causing spontaneous shattering. Among numerous warranty and state-law claims, a Massachusetts plaintiff asserted that Honda violated Chapter 93A by selling and leasing vehicles containing the alleged defect and by failing to adequately disclose or repair it.

Honda moved to dismiss on multiple grounds, including lack of subject matter jurisdiction, lack of personal jurisdiction over non-Pennsylvania plaintiffs, and failure to state a claim. As relevant here, Honda also argued that the Massachusetts plaintiff’s Chapter 93A claim sounded in fraud and therefore failed to satisfy the heightened pleading standard of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 9(b). Although the court declined to dismiss the Massachusetts plaintiff’s Chapter 93A claim at this stage, its reasoning leaves important limitations in place defendants in similar litigation may find useful.

First, the court agreed with the fundamental proposition that when a Chapter 93A claim is premised on fraud, Rule 9(b) applies. This preserves a meaningful procedural safeguard for manufacturers where plaintiffs attempt to repackage nondisclosure or misrepresentation theories under a Chapter 93A label. The court concluded, however, that the claim as pleaded did not sound in fraud but instead rested on broader allegations of unfair conduct tied to the existence of a defect, alleged knowledge, and an asserted failure to provide an adequate remedy. As a result, the court applied Rule 8’s plausibility standard rather than Rule 9(b).

Second, the court reiterated that a plaintiff must plausibly allege an unfair or deceptive act occurring primarily and substantially in Massachusetts and a resulting loss of money or property. While the court found those elements sufficiently alleged at the pleading stage here, it did so in a procedural posture that required it to accept the complaint’s factual allegations as true. The ruling does not resolve whether Honda in fact engaged in unfair conduct, whether it had actionable knowledge at the relevant time, or whether the alleged defect caused legally cognizable damages — issues that remain subject to discovery and later dispositive motion practice.

The court also rejected Honda’s argument that its voluntary product update campaign and related service bulletins rendered the claims prudentially moot. The court reasoned that because plaintiffs sought monetary damages, including alleged overpayment and diminution in value, the voluntary program did not necessarily provide complete relief. Importantly, however, the court’s analysis turned on the nature of the remedies sought, not on a finding that the update was inadequate. The decision thus preserves the ability of defendants to argue at later stages that voluntary remedial measures should mitigate or eliminate damages.

Fry reflects a common dynamic in automotive defect cases: courts are reluctant to dispose of consumer protection claims at the motion-to-dismiss stage where plaintiffs have alleged a specific defect, asserted manufacturer knowledge, and claimed economic injury. At the same time, the decision confirms that Chapter 93A claims remain bounded by traditional pleading standards, causation requirements, and proof of actual loss. The court did not expand Chapter 93A doctrine; rather, it permitted the claim to proceed based on the procedural posture and the requirement to draw reasonable inferences in plaintiffs’ favor.

Ultimately, Fry leaves opportunities open for the defense at summary judgment and class certification, particularly with respect to knowledge, causation, and damages, and whether the alleged conduct rises to the level of unfairness under Massachusetts law.