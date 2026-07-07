What to Expect When You’re Expecting … an Exit: Legal, Structural & Compliance Prep

Editor’s note: This article is Part 2 of a 3-part series examining the preparation required to bring a platform company (built through a roll-up or add-on acquisition strategy) to a successful exit. In this Part, we discuss the legal, structural, and compliance dimensions of exit preparation: the corporate housekeeping, intellectual property consolidation, contract review, and compliance harmonization that collectively determine whether the roll-up can present as a clean, well-integrated enterprise to an Exit Counterparty. Part 1 discussed Financial & Tax Readiness, Part 3 will discuss Governance, People, and the Exit Process.

Building on the financial and tax groundwork covered in Part 1, this article turns to the legal, structural, and compliance issues that often define a buyer’s diligence experience. For platform companies assembled through roll-ups or add-on acquisitions, these considerations are rarely straightforward: each acquired business brings its own legal history, contractual obligations, and operational practices.

Left unaddressed, this complexity can surface as diligence friction—delaying transactions, eroding value, and increasing execution risk. Proactive alignment of entity structure, ownership of intellectual property, contractual frameworks, and compliance practices is therefore critical. To allow sufficient time to identify, prioritize, and remediate these issues before buyer diligence begins, legal, structural, and compliance preparation should begin eighteen to twenty-four months before launching a sale process. The goal is not simply technical correctness, but coherence: presenting the business as a unified, well-governed enterprise that can withstand scrutiny and support a smooth path to closing.

Legal and Structural Preparation

Corporate Housekeeping and Entity Rationalization

The starting point for legal preparation is a comprehensive corporate structure review. Roll-up platforms frequently accumulate subsidiaries, holding companies, and special-purpose entities over multiple acquisitions. Some of these entities may have been acquired for tax planning, regulatory licensing, or contractual requirements that are no longer relevant. An Exit Counterparty will view unnecessary structural complexity as a potential source of hidden liabilities and inefficiency. Prior to launching a sale process, the platform company should undertake an entity rationalization exercise by dissolving dormant entities, merging redundant subsidiaries, and simplifying the organizational chart where possible.

Corporate records for each entity must be current, including annual reports, franchise tax filings, board and shareholder resolutions, and officer/director information. Good standing certificates should be obtainable in all jurisdictions of qualification. Gaps in corporate records, particularly for acquired entities with less rigorous governance practices, should be remediated through ratifying resolutions and updated filings.

Clean Title to Acquired Businesses

An Exit Counterparty will expect clean title to each acquired business. This requires reviewing acquisition documentation to confirm closing conditions were satisfied, required consents obtained, and the platform company (or its designated acquisition subsidiary) holds all equity interests or assets reflected on the books.

Particular attention should be paid to outstanding earnout obligations and indemnification claims from prior acquisitions. Earnouts that remain contingent or disputed can create significant complications in an exit transaction. The Exit Counterparty will need to understand whether earnouts are accelerated upon a change of control, whether reserves have been accrued, and whether disputes remain unresolved. The status of pending indemnification claims, escrow fund availability, and release or expiration of indemnification periods should be documented. Where feasible, the platform should settle or buy out these obligations prior to the exit to eliminate uncertainty.

Litigation and Regulatory Matters

Acquired businesses often bring inherited litigation and regulatory exposure. A comprehensive litigation and regulatory audit should identify all pending or threatened claims, government investigations, or compliance deficiencies across the roll-up structure. Where litigation was assumed, the terms of any indemnification or insurance coverage should be confirmed.

Regulatory compliance is particularly important in industries subject to licensing, environmental permitting, or sector-specific regulation. The platform company should confirm all required licenses and permits have been transferred or reissued and that ongoing compliance obligations are satisfied. Gaps in regulatory compliance can result in material diligence findings that delay or derail a transaction.

Intellectual Property Audit and Consolidation

Each acquired business may have contributed trademarks, patents, trade secrets, proprietary technology, or copyrighted materials. The platform company must demonstrate clear ownership of, and freedom to operate with respect to, all material intellectual property assets.

An IP audit should confirm all registrations are current, assignments from acquired businesses and their founders or employees have been properly executed and recorded, and no third-party rights encumber key assets. The audit should also identify IP held by legacy entities that are not fully integrated, as well as licensing arrangements requiring consent or renegotiation upon a change of control.

Contract Review and Assignment Provisions

A thorough review of material contracts across the roll-up structure is essential. Customer agreements, vendor contracts, leases, and licensing arrangements must be examined for change-of-control provisions, anti-assignment clauses, and termination rights triggered by an exit. Contracts inherited from acquired businesses often contain provisions drafted without consideration of a future sale. Where material contracts require consent to assignment or permit termination upon change of control, the platform company should develop a strategy for obtaining consents or renegotiating terms in advance. Identifying these issues early allows time to seek amendments, negotiate transition arrangements, or allow unfavorable agreements to expire.

Compliance Program Harmonization

Acquired businesses typically enter the platform company with varying levels of compliance program maturity. Prior to exit, the platform company should harmonize compliance programs, implementing consistent policies for anti-corruption, trade compliance, data privacy, employment practices, and environmental health and safety.

An Exit Counterparty, particularly a financial sponsor or strategic acquirer with established corporate policies, will evaluate the maturity and consistency of compliance programs. Demonstrated investment in compliance infrastructure signals a well-managed business and reduces perceived post-closing risk.

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Buyers increasingly treat cybersecurity and data privacy as gating diligence items. The platform company should be prepared to demonstrate a documented information security program addressing access controls, vendor risk management, incident response, employee training, and business continuity. Current SOC 2 or ISO 27001 reports, recent penetration testing results, and a cyber insurance policy with adequate limits are standard expectations.

Where the business collects or processes personal data, compliance with applicable privacy regimes (including GDPR, CCPA and successor state privacy laws, HIPAA where relevant, and sector-specific regulations) should be substantiated through documented policies, records of processing activities, and data subject request procedures. Known security incidents and data breaches must be inventoried with remediation actions and any regulatory notifications documented. Inherited cyber exposure from acquired businesses is a common finding in roll-up diligence, and the platform company should be prepared to demonstrate how acquired entities have been integrated into its security program.

Conclusion

Legal, structural, and compliance preparation constitutes the essential “housekeeping” dimension of exit readiness. A platform company that has rationalized its corporate structure, confirmed clean title to acquired businesses, consolidated intellectual property, addressed contract assignment issues, harmonized compliance programs, and established robust cybersecurity and data privacy practices will present as a well-managed, lower-risk acquisition opportunity. These efforts reduce diligence findings, accelerate the transaction timeline, and preserve negotiating leverage.

In the final installment of this series, we address the governance, human capital, and process-oriented dimensions of exit preparation, including stakeholder alignment, management retention, due diligence packaging, and regulatory clearance.

About This Series

This article is Part 2 of 3 in the series “What to Expect When You’re Expecting … an Exit.”

Also in this series: “Financial & Tax Readiness (Part 1) | Governance, People, and the Exit Process (Part 3)